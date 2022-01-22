Home and Away Spoilers – Nikau and Bella’s new careers cause havoc

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, the next stage of Dean’s recovery brings back painful memories, whilst Nikau and Bella embark on new potential careers…

Last week saw Dean and girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) finally make love again after for the first time since they got back together. Both had been struggling with their needs and when Dean asked Logan (Harley Bonner) how long it would be, he theorised that Dean should be fit enough for sex when he can climb a flight of stairs.

Dean’s mission to climb the stairs at Salt failed, but he and Ziggy still managed to succeed in their other quest by utilising a hospital bed—after all, it had grab handles and they were in the perfect place if anything went wrong!

With that now overcome, the subject of Dean returning to driving crops up. Being out at the farmhouse, they can’t get around easily, and Ziggy’s ferrying Dean around is becoming rather difficult to juggle with her work.

Dean says he’d have to clear it with the doctors, and Ziggy then reveals he’ll have the perfect opportunity later on, when they meet Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Logan for dinner at Salt.

Dean’s face immediately falls, but Ziggy assures him that with her support, he’ll be able to get up the stairs.

With stairs then ticked off, Dean asks Logan about driving and Logan says there’s no reason why he can’t do so immediately, and offers to take him for a test drive—but, somehow, it seems that it’s not the answer Dean wanted to hear.

Ziggy tells Dean that he doesn’t have to drive ever again if he didn’t want to, but Dean puts on a brave face.

The next day, Logan shows up at the board shop bright and early and throws him the car keys—perfect day for a drive!

Dean knows he can’t get out of it, but as he sits down behind the wheel, he begins to panic. He starts getting flashbacks to his car careering off the road and rolling down the hill, and, as he becomes more and more agitated, Logan tells him that it’s too soon.

Logan tries to talk Dean through it back at the farmhouse, and reassures him that it’s normal to be nervous given that he’s had two major accidents in his life. Dean angrily points out that was the driver in both of them, and both times it destroyed people’s lives.

He eventually calms down and explains that he’s worried that it could happen again with either Ziggy or Jai in the car, and he’s not sure he can take the risk.

Logan later relates Dean’s concerns to Ziggy, who decides to try tackling the problem from a different angle.

They take their beloved car out, the one that they’ve had so many good memories in, and Ziggy reminds him of all those times he loved to drive.

Taking one small step at a time, Ziggy tells Dean to start the car up and think positively. As he hears the engine roar, a smile comes across his face—is Dean conquering his final step back to independence?

Elsewhere in the bay, both Bella (Courtney Miller) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) both come to realise that they’re losing their purpose in life.

For Bella the observation comes from housemate Mac, who tells her that, since giving up her photography course, she’s been floating around aimlessly and needs to find something to concentrate on.

Meanwhile, after observing Dean’s successful visit to Salt, John (Shane Withington) inadvertently puts his foot in it by telling Nik he’ll soon be out of a job at the board shop, which Nik hadn’t thought about.

John apologises after Mac points out his faux pas, but still feeling guilty the next morning he comes up with a solution for Nik—why not become a lifeguard?

John is running his latest course that morning, and, whilst he’s of course keen to get as many people as possible involved, he believes Nik has what it takes.

Nik is finally worn down and agrees to attend, whilst Bella comes up with a perfect solution after hearing Mac is a staff member down—she can work for her!

Mac is unsure whether Bella’s up to the task, and whether it’s wise to employ her housemate, but Bella finally convinces her to give her a trial.

The shift is nothing short of disastrous, as Bella proceeds to drop meals on the floor, takes breaks at her own leisure, and delivers a wrong order to Logan.

Logan has been witness to the chaos ensuing, and, after Bella takes issue with his claims that he didn’t order a salad, he tells Mac that she needs to pull the plug before she gets in too deep.

But when Mac goes up to tell Bella that enough is enough, she loses her bottle… and instead tells Bella that she can go home early for doing such a great job!

Logan says nothing as Mac is left contemplating on what she’s got herself into!

Nik meanwhile is not having much luck downstairs as he partakes in John’s bronze medallion training. Struggling with the sheer amount of theory involved, Nik can’t take it all in and feels inadequate alongside all the other attendees.

After catching Nik messing around after stepping out for a second, John continues to call him out for his lack of focus.

Eventually tiring of John’s nagging, Nik finally snaps and storms out—has he given up already?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 24th January (Episode 7686)

Irene does her best with Marilyn. Cash feels helpless while Felicity’s missing. Ryder dares Theo to another challenge.

Tuesday 25th January (Episode 7687)

Theo chalks up a win. Tane’s in danger again. Marilyn continues on her warpath.

Wednesday 26th January (Episode 7688)

Will Felicity and Tane be found in time? Irene draws the line with Marilyn. Mia has to face her past.

Thursday 27th January (Episode 7689)

Is Dean ready to overcome his trauma? Mia doesn’t want her past to become her present. Nikau has a career path present itself.

Friday 28th January (Episode 7690)

Nikau starts a new course. Dean takes the next step. Bella starts a trial run.

