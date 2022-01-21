Home and Away Spoilers – Anne takes Tane and Flick hostage

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, it’s a dramatic final showdown as Anne takes Tane and Felicity hostage…

Summer Bay’s latest stalker storyline reaches its conclusion this week, as Tane (Ethan Browne) comes face to face with the person who tried to murder him—Anne Sherman (Megan Smart).

The saga started back in October when Tane started receiving red roses from an unknown person. His immediate thought was Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), who he’d recently been hooking up with but had been forced to reject when it became apparent she was developing feelings for him.

As the roses continued over the weeks, Tane and Flick became more and more aggressive with each other as Flick protested her innocence.

Although an annoyance, the stalker didn’t present too much of a threat until the UK’s 2021 cliffhanger, which saw Tane’s drinks spiked with sedatives as he worked alone in the gym.

Once he had been incapacitated, an unseen person placed a rose on his chest and then set up a pesticide sprayer to shower down on him, containing toxic organophosphate. Nearly costing Tane his life, the mist also spread upstairs into a function at Salt, leading to the hospitalisation of Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) and later Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

With Felicity as suspect number one, she asked best friend Anne to provide an alibi for her, but she later threw Flick under the bus by not corroborating her story, claiming that she had been too scared to lie.

With the clues stacking up against her, following the discovery of an organophosphate receipt and sedatives in her van, even Flick’s brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) came to believe that his sister was guilty.

It wasn’t until last week that Flick discovered that it was Anne who was actually framing her. After failing to convince Cash of this however, Flick disappeared just as the police were preparing to arrest her for attempted murder, further cementing the case against her.

This week however, Cash begins to realise that something is amiss, and starts to think that maybe his sister is innocent after all—if she’d gone on the run, Cash believes that Flick would at least let him know that she is alright. Even the stalker’s intended victim Tane doesn’t believe Flick is capable of attempting to murder someone.

Cash tries to convince Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) that his sister could be in danger, but as far as he’s concerned she is a wanted criminal on the run, and Cash needs to step back before he starts interfering with the investigation.

We eventually learn that, far from skipping town, Flick has actually been kidnapped and is being held captive by Anne in a remote cottage in the bush!

Felicity begs Anne to tell her why she’s doing this, but rather than answer questions Anne gags Flick and announces she’s off to find Tane.

Anne finds Tane at the Parata house and introduces herself, asking if she can come in as she wants to talk about Felicity. Tane is happy to oblige, and she goes on to tell him how worried she is about her.

After he confirms that he doesn’t think Flick is guilty, and that he wishes he could help her, Anne then reveals that she knows where Flick is and that she’s in a really bad headspace.

When Anne turns on the waterworks, Tane goes to find some tissues and Anne slips some sedatives into his drink before she agrees to take him to her.

Reaching the cottage, Tane is beginning to feel woozy, and, as he steps inside to find Flick bound and gagged, Anne tases Tane and he falls to the floor unconscious.

Tane struggles to comprehend what’s going on when he finally wakes up the next morning, finding himself tied up opposite Flick. But Anne soon brings him up to speed by revealing herself as his stalker.

When Anne leaves momentarily, Flick apologises to Tane for dragging him into her mess, but Tane admits it’s just as much his fault.

When Anne returns, she’s carrying another container of organophosphate, clearly meaning to finish the job she started that night in the gym!

When Anne finally opens up about why she’s doing this, it simply comes down to the fact that Tane hadn’t given her a second look on his various visits to the club that she and Flick work at.

Tane is confused as she explains she saw him take home a different girl each night without ever talking to her.

This of course all occurred off-screen, with viewers only meeting Anne when Tane went to the club to pick up a drunken Ryder (Lukas Radovich)—at which point the delivering of roses to Tane had already started.

When Ryder tried to crack onto Anne, Tane told him to not to ruin his relationship with Chloe (Sam Barrett) by going after some nobody, which Anne took offence at.

Although we had seen Tane at the club previously, when he first met Flick, Anne wasn’t visible in any scenes.

Back in the present, Tane tries to apologise and both he and Flick attempt to persuade Anne to let the other go. But any chance of negotiation goes out of the window when, given a pen to write a goodbye letter to Cash, Flick stabs Anne in the leg with it.

Anne instead chooses to send a text from Flick’s phone to Cash, designed to look like she is going to end it all. But when Cash receives it, he knows that it’s not something Flick would ever write, and he’s quick to put out a trace on the phone.

As Cash and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) team up to find their siblings, they’re eventually led to the cottage, where Anne is wearing a HAZMAT suit and preparing to release the chemicals—will they get to Tane and Flick in time?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 24th January (Episode 7686)

Irene does her best with Marilyn. Cash feels helpless while Felicity’s missing. Ryder dares Theo to another challenge.

Tuesday 25th January (Episode 7687)

Theo chalks up a win. Tane’s in danger again. Marilyn continues on her warpath.

Wednesday 26th January (Episode 7688)

Will Felicity and Tane be found in time? Irene draws the line with Marilyn. Mia has to face her past.

Thursday 27th January (Episode 7689)

Is Dean ready to overcome his trauma? Mia doesn’t want her past to become her present. Nikau has a career path present itself.

Friday 28th January (Episode 7690)

Nikau starts a new course. Dean takes the next step. Bella starts a trial run.