Home and Away Spoilers – Dean and Ziggy can’t wait to get jiggy

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Dean and Ziggy are struggling with the lack of physical intimacy during his recovery…

After fighting many obstacles during the recovery from his car accident in September, Dean and girlfriend Ziggy find themselves suffering from frustration of an entirely different kind this week.

When Mac asks Ziggy how Dean is doing, she goes on a spiel about how great everything is, which Mac quickly sees through. She asks what she’s over-compensating for, and Ziggy retorts that she’s going to regret asking that.

She goes on to explain that since she and Dean only got back together in the weeks following his car accident, they haven’t been able to explore the physical side of their relationship.

Heading downstairs with the takeaway to a waiting Dean, Dean’s moans of pleasure from eating the pizza are enough to get Ziggy flustered!

The next day, following their bizarre encounter with Marilyn, the pair head into the gym for Dean’s latest rehab session. As Ziggy kneels down in front of Dean to assist his leg exercises, it’s clear the sexual tension between them is close to boiling over.

Ziggy decides to take out her frustrations on the boxing bag, but as they continue to watch each other work up a sweat, it only inflames the situation even more.

When Dean heads outside to cool off, he bumps into Logan, and after beating around the bush, comes out and asks how long it will be before he and Ziggy can have sex again. Logan informs him that whilst there’s no set rules when recovering from a broken pelvis, he should be physically fit enough to do so once he’s able to climb stairs.

Needless to say, Ziggy is taken aback when Dean returns and makes it his mission to try and make it up the stairway to Salt.

Dean tries to force himself through an immense amount of pain as Ziggy begs him to stop, but in the end he just isn’t able to manage it.

He later admits the reason for his determination and Ziggy understands fully, revealing that she’s been feeling exactly the same but didn’t want to put him under any pressure. They both laugh it off as Ziggy tells him that she’ll wait for as long as it takes.

But when Dean is admitted to hospital that evening in advance of his skin graft, Ziggy realises that the visiting hours are over. Looking at Dean in his hospital bed, she wonders just how adventurous he’s feeling… after all, if anything was to go wrong, they’re in the right place.

Dean agrees as Ziggy gets up and closes the curtains…

Felicity skips town as the evidence continues to stack against her – but a new discovery changes everything…

A change in Marilyn’s demeanour shocks her loved ones after she’s brought out of her induced coma.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th January (Episode 7681)

Ryder and Theo agree to a partnership. Cash finds himself in a moral dilemma. Felicity believes someone is framing her.

Tuesday 18th January (Episode 7682)

Felicity knows where her fate lies. Tane is discharged from hospital. Nikau creates a witch-hunt.

Wednesday 19th January (Episode 7683)

Logan wants to bring Marilyn out of a coma. Bella fears she’s losing Nikau to social media again. Tane doesn’t share everyone’s opinion of Felicity.

Thursday 20th January (Episode 7684)

Marilyn has a change of attitude. Dean and Ziggy’s chemistry is strong. Logan thinks he’s missed something in his diagnosis.

Friday 21st January (Episode 7685)

Theo and Ryder face off in their first challenge. Dean wants to overcome his hurdle. Marilyn’s out of character behaviour continues.