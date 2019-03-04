Logies 2019: Voting Open!

TV WEEK Editor, Thomas Woodgate this morning announced at The Star Gold Coast that voting for the 61st TV Week Logie Awards had officially opened.

Australian television fans have until the end of the month to get their votes in, ahead of the prestigious award ceremony which will be held on Sunday, 30th June 2019.

However, a number of Home and Away cast members haven’t been included in the list of candidates.

This year, Shane Withington (John Palmer), Kestie Morassi (Maggie Astoni), Rohan Nichol (Ben Astoni), Orpheus Pledger (Mason Morgan), Lukas Radovich (Ryder Jackson), Anna Cocquerel (Coco Astoni) and Olivia Deeble (Raffy Morrison) have missed out on nominations.

This comes as a shock to viewers as Kestie Morassi was a standout during the last year with her cancer story running for a massive twelve months.

Last year, the publication came under fire for the same reason, however a spokesperson from the magazine told Australian television blog, TV Tonight that it was completely up to the network as to who made the longlist.

“It is up to the networks to submit the talent they feel is most deserving of an award.

“Each network works to a set number of entries per category and every year we have programs or talent that do not make the final shortlist.”

The Home and Away actors nominated in the Most Popular Actor category are:

The choices for the Most Popular Actress vote are:

Up for Most Popular New Talent are:

Emily Eskell (Simone Bedford)

(Simone Bedford) Courtney Miller (Bella Nixon)

Voting for the 61st Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards closes at 11:59pm (AEST) on Sunday, 31st March 2019. You can cast your vote here.

