13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 28th to 31st July

Next week on Neighbours, Andrew steps in to protect Holly, Annalise Hartman becomes Krista’s new rival, Saskia says goodbye, and Remi moves out.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 28th to Thursday 31st July.

1) Holly’s lust turns into jealousy

This week, as Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) worked at the Lassiters On Tap drinks van, she was freaked out when she got the impression that someone was watching her.

Eventually, she discovered that the mysterious noises coming from the bushes were Andrew (Lloyd Will) and not a menacing Dr Bowman (Cameron MacDonald). Once Holly realised Andrew was watching out for her safety in secret, she asked him outright whether he cared about her or not?

Next week, Andrew admits he feels protective over her safety, but that doesn’t mean anything more…

The frank discussion leads the pair to commit to a hard reset on their friendship after their bond crossed a line when they came close to kissing at the V Bar.

Later, Holly bumps into Andrew with Wendy (Candice Leask) and starts to get butterflies in his presence. Andrew and Wendy grab a coffee by the lake, and Holly is mesmerised by looking at Andrew alone when Wendy leaves. How long will their hard reset last?

Later, Holly decides to visit Andrew under the pretence of looking for Sadie (Emerald Chan).

But Andrew sees straight through her plan and manages to keep his boundaries before being interrupted by his wife for a saucy spa sesh.

This leaves Holly feeling jealous after witnessing them all over each other, and it seems Wendy’s back in Andrew’s good books after the chaos she caused with his sister Gretchen.

2) Sadie’s babysitting results in a huge problem

Meanwhile, Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) feeling down following the loss of his friendship with Byron (Xavier Molyneux), and Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) recent accident. Sadie decides to cheer up her ‘friend with benefits’ by using the naughty dice he gifted her for her 21st birthday.

However, Sadie has a big problem when she comes to the realisation that young Abigail (Nikita Kato) must have taken the dice when she was looking after her the day before.

Sadie and Taye dash to the penthouse to try and track them down before Leo (Tim Kano) finds them in his daughter’s possession.

They eventually find Abigail in Harold’s openly playing with the sexy dice! Luckily for Sadie, Leo’s yet to spot the saucy suggestions on his daughter’s new toy.

Sadie and Taye spring into action to make sure it stays that way by bribing Abigail with treats to get it back in their rightful possession.

ALSO – Next month, Susan and Karl roll the dice themselves as they enjoy a saucy evening – but they’re soon caught out!

3) Paul returns with a Neighbours favourite

Elsewhere, Paul (Stefan Dennis) comes back to Erinsborough alongside an old Ramsay Street favourite – Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) – who he’s tasked with making Lassiters the winner of The Bronze Bell prize by hosting a jewellery expo.

On Paul’s return, Krista (Majella Davis) is left deflated after he rejected her and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) ideas for the bid and brought in this newcomer without discussion.

It’s not a good start when Annalise dismisses Krista when she tries to help out, as it becomes clear that Annalise is already struggling with the stress of everything on her plate.

After talking things through with Leo about her new colleague’s reaction, Krista decides to make a stand.

Later, Krista realises that Paul lied about the way Annalise was taken on for the role, and why she’s back in Erinsborough, and she decides to have it out with him…

Krista confronts him about how she feels about her new colleague’s suitability, and only when it’s too late does she realise that Annalise has been privy to her every word…

4) Susan snaps and Saskia seeks revenge

Last week, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) offered Saskia (Mia Foran) a job at Eirini Rising, but she got more than she bargained for when Saskia’s enthusiasm started turning into something more concerning.

This week, Susan shared her concerns with Jane (Annie Jones), while Wendy shared about her own experience of Saskia’s clinginess. Jane decided to seek out a behaviour report from Saskia’s old school to see who the real Saskia Ramsay was, with Wendy still convinced that Saskia locked her in the cupboard after she told her she was being too much.

Next week, Susan continues to observe Saskia’s strange behaviour, with Saskia not wanting to leave her side.

Meanwhile, Saskia discovers that Jane has managed to get hold of a report on her past. Sneaking into Jane’s office in Erinsborough High, she finds a way to change it before Jane can read it and realise why she really left Brisbane.

Shortly after, Jane finally reads the report and sees Saskia’s more flattering narrative of events, informing Susan and Wendy that Saskia’s story adds up, and she really was being bullied back in Queensland.

However, Saskia’s obsession with her new fave Susan intensifies, and Susan is forced to tell Saskia that she’s no longer needed at Eirini Rising.

Feeling rejected, Saskia’s back to her old tricks and goes to seek revenge by messing up the Kennedys’ garden…

5) Remi sets new rules about her return to Ramsay Street

This week, Remi experienced a neurological event following her head injury, causing her to lose all memory of wife Cara (Sara West) after decades of marriage.

Remi believes that she is married to Cara – she’s seen the photographs, and knows her family have no reason to lie to her. However, she later confides in Susan that the history of her life makes complete sense without Cara ever having been in it.

Elsewhere, Cara tells Karl (Alan Fletcher) she’s worried that Remi will never want to return to their previous normal. Karl speaks from experience after overcoming Susan’s former memory loss when he encourages her to hold out hope.

Remi is later discharged from hospital and Cara is hurt to hear that she only wants to live with JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) because Cara is a stranger to her.

Cara worries about leaving her sons with everything going on, so proposes a compromise of giving each other space and moving into another bedroom, but under the same roof.

6) Byron breaks the news to Jane

After a sisterly lecture, Byron decides to tell Jane that he’s going to leave Erinsborough, after this week revealing that he was going to take Trevor by boat to Europe, to reunite him with Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Jane, still struggling after her mother’s death, begs her son not to leave, which puts him in a difficult position.

A devoted Byron decides he’ll stay, but Nicolette (Hannah Monson) soon shares that she disapproves of this choice.

When Nicolette points out that he’s not considering his own happiness, Byron is forced to reconsider his decision – will he stay or go?

7) The competition is on for Annalise and Krista

Back at Lassiters, the team get the news that they’ve secured the international jewellery exhibit and it’s decided that Annalise and Krista will split their responsibilities, with one managing the exhibit and the other the Bronze Bell.

However, despite the fact they won’t be working directly together, the tensions continue to simmer.

Later, Annalise turns to new council representative Karl to help secure fast approval for part of her event, but Karl struggles to turn things around in time.

When Annalise gets confirmation that her council bid hasn’t come to fruition, she’s left feeling out of options. Can she still win against Krista?

8) Paul bails out Terese

Meanwhile, Paul finds a draft contract about the sale of Power Road, which forces Terese to finally reveal what’s going on with her financial woes.

As she explained to Jane this week, the long list of issues Eirini Rising has experienced since it opened last May means that it’s struggled to turn a profit, and she needs to sell Power Road to keep it afloat.

Paul persuades Terese to let him help her out, knowing how much Eirini Rising means to her. But is he secretly concerned about how this will impact his own finances?

9) Dex reveals Saskia’s secrets

Back at No. 28, Saskia is caught in the act after her recent date Dex finds her trashing Susan’s backyard.

A dutiful Dex tries to clean up Saskia’s chaos, but he’s found doing so by the Kennedys, which leads them to question Dex about Saskia’s involvement. Dex decides to keep quiet, determined to get answers from Saskia first…

As he heads to Eirini Rising, Dex finds Saskia trashing Susan’s office and is left feeling out of his depth when she shows no remorse as she admits that she did indeed lock Wendy in the cupboard!

When Dex reveals the truth about Saskia’s actions, a shocked Max calls for backup. Will mum Yvette (Libby Tanner) take Saskia back to Brisbane?

10) Paul reveals why he’s forcing his colleagues to compete

As tensions rise between Krista and Annalise, Krista gets inspiration from Wendy about how to get the council to approve the jewellery exhibition. When she succeeds, Krista feels she’s scored a point against her new rival as she reveals the good news to Paul and an annoyed Annalise.

Later, Terese tells Paul to stop pitting Annalise up against Krista and she realises there must be more to the story than he’s letting on…

Paul admits that he’s seeing if Annalise has what it takes for a managerial role at Lassiters, because he wants to spend more time with his family in New York!

Terese is shocked as she learns that Paul is planning to spend less time in Erinsborough – where does this leave them?

11) Remi announces that she’s moving out

Elsewhere, Remi returns to No. 30 and it’s clear it’s all getting too much for her being there with Cara. While JJ distracts Remi with talk about a memory from a beach trip, Cara contributes that she was there despite being erased from the memory by her wife.

Shortly after, Remi is angered when Cara tells JJ off about something, and Remi quickly interjects, telling Cara not to talk to her son in that way. This leads Cara and Remi to have a discussion and they conclude they both need more empathy from the other as they deal with their strange new reality.

When Remi hears Cara reassuring their sons about their family dynamic and what the future holds, she has a realisation about how important Cara is to her sons. Remi decides that their current set-up is not going to work so tells the family that she’s going to move in with the Kennedys next door!

Cara’s hurt that her wife’s already given up on spending time with her, which only gets worse when Remi suggests they have a schedule for visits for co-parenting.

As Remi reverts to going by Remi Varga at work, dropping her connection to Cara from her name, Susan does her best to encourage her to give more time to Cara and let her in.

Will Remi listen to her advice?

12) Saskia’s forced to leave Ramsay Street

Saskia’s shocked to realise that her love interest Dex outed her wrongdoings when her mum shows up to drag her back to Brisbane. After some frank words from her family, Saskia eventually fesses up to what she’s done and takes responsibility with apologies around the street.

Holly makes her thoughts about Saskia’s behaviour known by giving her a talking to after she trashed her backyard. But Max is left feelings that she’s gone too far with his little sister…

Elsewhere, Aaron (Matt Wilson) realises that Byron’s only staying in town for Jane, so speaks up to help make Jane realise that she needs to put her son’s dreams first.

A supportive Jane tells Byron that he should go, with a compromise that she’ll join him for their journey at sea and some quality time together.

13) Holly’s run-in with Bowman leads Andrew to act

Elsewhere, Holly runs into Bowman, who claims that it was unintentional – he’s just trying to get on with his life. Holly immediately texts Andrew but overexaggerates her upset, hoping to ramp up Andrew’s protective interests.

Her plan works perfectly, and as her crush arrives and confronts Bowman, Holly secretly watches on, feeling flutters as Andrew stands up to defend her!

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 28th July (Episode 9284 / 381)

Holly struggles with her growing feelings.

Sadie’s sexy fun falls into the wrong hands.

Paul returns with a blast from the past.

Tuesday 29th July (Episode 9285 / 382)

Susan’s unease grows.

Cara and Remi navigate their new reality.

Byron makes a difficult decision.

Tensions simmer at Lassiters.

Paul is shocked by a discovery.

Wednesday 30th July (Episode 9286 / 383)

Remi’s homecoming causes friction for the Varga-Murphys.

Paul’s ulterior motives are revealed.

Krista gets a win at work.

Thursday 31st July (Episode 9287 / 384)

The gulf between Remi and Cara widens.

Jane takes a hit for her son.

Andrew puts his professionalism on the line.