Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for August, as Karl and Susan get saucy, a resident crosses a point of no return, and a family is at breaking point.

On Sunday, we released the latest spoilers for the final week of July and the first week of August. Those spoilers reveal that Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) returns later this month, while Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) says goodbye.

Elsewhere, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) continue to struggle with their feelings for one another.

Plus, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) struggles in the aftermath of her accident. She’s set to lose all memory of wife Cara (Sara West), whilst remembering her brother Taye (Lakota Johnson) and kids JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).

Now, the latest batch of teasers reveals that Holly and Andrew get caught out as they continue to push the boundaries. Yet it’s not the only scandal facing Holly.

Also, which family is at breaking point?

What is happening with Andrew and Holly?

On Thursday 7th August, the previously released teasers ask “Can Holly fight her temptations?” as photos show the pair getting close at Lassiters Pavilion.

“Andrew must reckon with his latest choice” in the following episode, on Monday 11th August. What has he chosen to do about his feelings towards Holly?

As he hides his guilt, he continues to present the image of the perfect husband at home. He and Wendy look stronger than ever as he helps her with her necklace at No. 26.

But is his affection for his wife just masking his growing feelings for his neighbour?

“Holly finds herself at the centre of a scandal” on Wednesday 13th August.

However, while photos from the episode show her and Andrew talking in No. 28 as “Andrew’s moral compass starts to stray”, it’s not clear whether the scandal relates to her and Andrew’s activities, or an upcoming Lassiters event.

Photos also show Holly locked in a tense discussion with Paul (Stefan Dennis) in his office, as Krista and Annalise watch on.

Krista throws her hands to her head while Holly is stunned into silence.

The synopsis from the previous episode, on Tuesday 12th August, tell us that “Lassiters faces a crisis” as “Holly struts her stuff” – but has she made a big mistake?

What has happened as Lassiters competes to win the highly sought-after Bronze Bell award?

Or is Paul to blame for the latest setback? As “Paul must fix his mistake” and “Krista and Paul clash under pressure,” can they fix things in time?

The following week, on Wednesday 20th August, “Paul comes clean,” while “Krista strives under pressure”.

The next day, “Paul’s many chickens come home to roost.”

Returning to Andrew and Holly, “a resident passes the point of no return” the following week, on Tuesday 19th August. Photos show Andrew appearing sheepish at the door of a Lassiters hotel room, with Holly inside.

After weeks of tension, are the pair about to sleep together?

The following day, on Wednesday 20th August, “Andrew tries to retreat from disaster.” He’s seen in a tense discussion with Holly at the rotunda, but after they hold each other’s arms, it Andrew walks off and appears to leave Holly devastated.

Has he put a stop to their inappropriate connection? Yet the question remains – did the pair stop themselves at the last minute, or did Andrew and Holly really cross the ultimate line?

Unfortunately for them, it appears that their intense conversation has been spotted by Aaron (Matt Wilson)! Has he seen too much?

As Andrew returns to Ramsay Street, he continues to play happy families with Wendy.

But it’s clear that things are getting on top of him…

On Thursday 21st August, “Holly plays with fire” as the storyline continues to ramp up.

Remi has a change of career

Meanwhile, “Remi has a career setback” on Monday 11th August.

Previously released spoilers have already hinted that Remi will lose all memory of Cara after the two quite literally butt heads in the Lassiters complex.

In late July and early August, Cara tries to rebuild her relationship with her wife, including by organising an Italian dinner date in the No. 30 sunroom – but it’s to no avail, and the distance between them remains.

While it appears that Remi remembers the rest of her life in Erinsborough, including her kids and family, will her unusual neurological event see her lose her job at Erinsborough Hospital?

Photos from the episode on Thursday 14th August show Remi working at Harold’s, as she serves coffees and juices to customers.

As “one of the families is at breaking point,” the photos also show Remi looking over at Cara and Nicolette, who are walking down Power Road towards the complex.

With Cara and Remi having been as yet unable to rekindle their forgotten romance, is Remi growing concerned that the wife she can’t remember is finding a new love interest in the form of Nicolette?

It’s not the only time the pair are seen growing closer, as Cara helps Nicolette fill in a Sudoku on Monday 11th August.

All change at No. 24?

Meanwhile, “Nicolette sets her sights on the future” on Monday 18th August, as she’s seen working with Leo (Tim Kano) at Yorokobi, where she’s either a partner, a silent partner, or no longer part of the business. Does anyone remember?

With Byron set to leave on Monday 4th August, will Nicolette step up and play a bigger part in the running of Yorokobi?

Aaron looks blissfully happy with Rhett (Liam Maguire) in the kitchen of No. 24 – as Rhett’s daughter gets to know Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) and Abigail (Nikita Kato) – but the spoilers reveal that “Aaron might have jumped the gun.”

This comes less than a week after he “takes a big step” on Tuesday 12th August.

The following day, Aaron “wrestles with his heart” – is he already having doubts over choosing Rhett over Colton (Jakob Ambrose), or is another big decision troubling the pair?

Nell feels overwhelmed

Teasers for Thursday 14th August reveal that “Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) feels overwhelmed,” with pictures from the episode showing her looking uncomfortable as she sits down for a cinema date with JJ, who has set up a projector screen at No. 30.

In the following episode, “Nell grapples with fierce emotions,” as she’s seen in tears in the garden of No. 22, where Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) comforts her.

JJ soon joins the pair, looking concerned.

When Nell and JJ first began dating, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) was disapproving of the pair’s relationship, eventually admitting that his fears stemmed from Sonya’s (Eve Morey) teen pregnancy. He opened up to Nell about his concerns, and she reassured him that he had nothing to worry about.

With Nell and JJ having now dated for nearly a year, could JJ be hoping to take things to the next level with his girlfriend, resulting in Nell suddenly sharing her father’s fears?

Karl and Susan get the blue box out

Those of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

Talking to Back to the Bay shortly before filming his final ever scenes at Melbourne’s Nunawading Studio, Alan Fletcher teases that “we are going to see Karl and Susan lapse into utter silliness for a brief moment” in the show’s final months.

“Two words, blue box,” Jackie Woodburne adds with a laugh.

Those scenes look to be heading our way in mid-August, as the couple make the most of an empty house to enjoy some viking-themed fun, as they “roll the dice.”

However, their fun is short-lived as both Remi and Andrew pop round. Do they never lock the doors on Ramsay Street?

Unfortunately for Holly, she bears the brunt of the embarrassment. An outfit change and a pair of handcuffs later, the Kennedys continue their fun, just as Holly comes home… and well, the photos speak for themselves…

Here’s everything coming up between Monday 11th and Thursday 21st August:

Monday 11th August (Episode 9292 / 389)

Remi has a career setback.

Someone sees something they shouldn’t.

Andrew must reckon with his latest choice.

Tuesday 12th August (Episode 9293 / 390)

Aaron takes a big step.

Lassiters faces a crisis.

Holly struts her stuff.

Wednesday 13th August (Episode 9294 / 391)

Holly finds herself at the centre of a scandal.

Krista and Paul clash under pressure.

Andrew’s moral compass starts to stray.

Thursday 14th August (Episode 9295 / 392)

Paul must fix his mistake.

Nell feels overwhelmed.

One of the families is at breaking point.

Monday 18th August (Episode 9296 / 393)

Nell grapples with fierce emotions.

Nicolette sets her sights on the future.

Aaron might have jumped the gun.

Tuesday 19th August (Episode 9297 / 394)

Aaron wrestles with his heart.

Karl and Susan roll the dice.

A resident passes the point of no return.

Wednesday 20th August (Episode 9298 / 395)

Andrew tries to retreat from disaster.

Paul comes clean.

Krista strives under pressure.

Thursday 21st August (Episode 9299 / 396)

Paul’s many chickens come home to roost.

Holly plays with fire.

Krista faces a work crisis.

Before then, here’s what’s in store in the final week of July and the first week of August:

Monday 28th July (Episode 9284 / 381)

Holly struggles with her growing feelings.

Sadie’s sexy fun falls into the wrong hands.

Paul returns with a blast from the past.

Tuesday 29th July (Episode 9285 / 382)

Susan’s unease grows.

Cara and Remi navigate their new reality.

Byron makes a difficult decision.

Tensions simmer at Lassiters.

Paul is shocked by a discovery.

Wednesday 30th July (Episode 9286 / 383)

Remi’s homecoming causes friction for the Varga-Murphys.

Paul’s ulterior motives are revealed.

Krista gets a win at work.

Thursday 31st July (Episode 9287 / 384)

The gulf between Remi and Cara widens.

Jane takes a hit for her son.

Andrew puts his professionalism on the line.

Monday 4th August (Episode 9288 / 385)

Byron starts his next adventure…

Andrew’s struggling with his feelings.

Taye makes a bold ultimatum.

Tuesday 5th August (Episode 9289 / 386)

Paul and Nell lock horns.

Can Taye be casual?

The pressure is on when Lassiters puts on its next big event.

Wednesday 6th August (Episode 9290 / 387)

Remi and Cara take one step forward and two steps back.

Terese and Paul discuss the future.

Somebody gets their wires crossed and takes a pass at Leo.

Thursday 7th August (Episode 9291 / 388)

Can Holly fight her temptations?

Remi’s stumble makes her lose hope.

Cara isn’t sure how to move forward.