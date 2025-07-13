Neighbours spoilers tease a sad goodbye and a big return

Neighbours has released new spoilers for late July and early August, as Annalise Hartman returns, Byron leaves for a fresh start, and Holly and Andrew struggle to resist temptation.

Andrew and Holly’s feelings continue to grow

Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) acknowledged their feelings for one another earlier this week, when they shared another drink at the V Bar in the city.

When their knees touched and their eyes crossed for a little too long, Holly made a swift exit to the toilets, while Andrew headed back to Erinsborough, both aware that an inappropriate connection was forming between them.

Back on Ramsay Street, Holly claimed that the moment was nothing, but Andrew told her that they needed to cool things off and stay out of each other’s orbits for a while.

Unfortunately, living next door to each other, and with Sadie (Emerald Chan) as one of Holly’s best friends, that’s going to be easier said than done.

The new teaser spoilers reveal that the two continue to dance around their feelings for each other over the next month, and grow ever closer to crossing a line.

On Monday 28th July, “Holly struggles with her growing feelings,” as she serves Andrew and Wendy (Candice Leask) at The Waterhole.

Later that day, she makes an unannounced visit to No. 26, where she finds a seemingly blissfully happy Wendy and Andrew, with her new crush shirtless in the living room.

It seems putting distance between them is proving difficult, as Holly’s jealousy towards Wendy grows.

On Thursday 31st July, “Andrew puts his professionalism on the line” as he confronts dodgy Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald), the doc who kidnapped Holly, who is set to return to Erinsborough later this month.

Photos show Holly coming face to face with her captor, before Andrew steps in.

Holly looks on impressed as Andrew puts his career at risk to protect her.

The following episode, on Monday 4th August, “Andrew’s struggling with his feelings,” and photos show him taking Holly’s hand as they talk at the rotunda.

At the end of the week, on Thursday 7th August, the teasers ask: “Can Holly fight her temptations?”

How long until they give in to temptation?

Annalise Hartman returns

“Paul returns with a blast from the past” on Monday 28th July, and it’s none other than Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies).

Annalise was a regular character on the show between 1993 and 1996, and made a brief return in 2005 as part of the show’s 20th anniversary.

After a well-deserved break from drama over the running of Lassiters, it seems Annalise’s return will bring some tension for Krista (Majella Davis), who now manages the hotel alongside Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Krista is seen looking unimpressed after a conversation with Annalise in the lobby of the hotel.

“Tensions simmer at Lassiters” the following day, while “Paul is shocked by a discovery.”

Meanwhile, Annalise heads to Ramsay Street and reunites with her former neighbours Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

“Paul’s ulterior motives are revealed” on Wednesday 30th July, as “Krista gets a win at work.”

The drama of Annalise’s return seems to extend to Paul’s family. He and Nell “lock horns” on Tuesday 5th August.

Photos from the following day’s episode show Nicolette with her arm around Nell, the pair of them looking annoyed by Paul.

At that moment, Annalise steps in, though it’s unclear how she’s involved.

In the same episode, “Terese and Paul discuss the future.”

Annalise’s return appears to be connected to a new event at Lassiters, as on Tuesday 5th August, “the pressure is on when Lassiters puts on its next big event.”

Sadie and Taye’s new fling makes waves

Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) were seen kissing at the end of this week’s episodes, as their secret fling was revealed.

It’s not long before Byron (Xavier Molyneux) discovers that his ex-girlfriend and his housemate are hooking up, as he finds the pair in the No. 32 spa together in Monday’s episode, and instantly ends his and Taye’s friendship.

The pair’s fling continues in late July, and they’re about to get themselves into trouble.

On Monday 28th July, “Sadie’s sexy fun falls into the wrong hands.” Photos from the episode show Sadie looking on in shock at Harold’s as she notices Abigail (Nikita Kato) holding something she really shouldn’t be…

At the penthouse apartment where Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista are now living, Leo looks shocked – but also slightly amused – has Sadie been forced to confess that her sexy surprise has fallen into his daughter’s hands?

The following week, as their fling continues, “Taye makes a bold ultimatum” on Monday 4th August.

On Tuesday 5th August, the teasers ask: “Can Taye be casual?”

Is Taye developing real feelings for Sadie, while she’s just looking for some casual fun after her breakup from Byron?

Cara and Remi struggle with their new normal

Teasers and photos for late July have already revealed some huge drama for the Varga-Murphys, as Remi (Naomi Rukavina) suffers an accident at the Lassiters complex.

As Neighbours pays homage to the 2002 storyline which saw Susan forget the last thirty years of her life after slipping on some milk, it seems that Remi will also suffer memory loss and forget her relationship to Cara.

Photos from upcoming episodes show Dex showing Remi a photo of her and Cara together, as Remi looks on in confusion.

The storyline continues into August, as “Cara and Remi navigate their new reality” on Tuesday 29th July.

Susan pays Remi a visit in hospital, perhaps calling on her own experience to give her friend some advice on how to navigate the situation.

The following day, as Remi is released from hospital and returns to Ramsay Street, “Remi’s homecoming causes friction for the Varga-Murphys.”

The following day, “the gulf between Remi and Cara widens.”

The next week, on Wednesday 6th August, “Remi and Cara take one step forward and two steps back,” as Cara presents Remi with the couple’s favourite Italian-style date in the No. 30 sunroom.

Will it be enough to help Remi fall for Cara all over again?

Their struggles continue as the week comes to an end, as “Remi’s stumble makes her lose hope,” and “Cara isn’t sure how to move forward.”

Remi is seen looking stressed as she discusses things with Terese and Susan in the garden of No. 28.

Meanwhile, Remi’s relationship with her sons continues as normal, and the trio are seen having fun playing with Nerf guns at No. 30.

However, Cara is feeling left out, as she, Dex and JJ share an emotional hug. Where will this leave the Varga-Murphys?

Is Byron saying goodbye?

Byron Stone – then played by Joe Klocek – arrived in Erinsborough in 2002, shortly before the show’s final episodes. Having trained as a lawyer, Byron was now working as an escort, which shocked mum Jane (Annie Jones) when the truth came out.

By the time the show returned in 2023, Byron was played by Xavier Molyneux, and was living in the No. 32 share house with Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Having put escorting and lawyering behind him, he began working as a porter at Lassiters, where he fell for Reece Sinclair (Mischa Barton), a senior executive in the Sincast Corporation who had bought into the hotel.

Now, it seems like it’s time for us to say goodbye to Byron Stone.

On Tuesday 29th July, “Byron makes a difficult decision.”

“Jane takes a hit for her son” on Thursday 31st July.

“Byron starts his next adventure” on Monday 4th August, as it looks like we’re about to say goodbye to Byron once and for all.

Photos from the episode shoe that Sadie gets a text, presumably from her ex-boyfriend, asking her to meet him back on Ramsay Street.

There, the pair share a heartfelt goodbye, before Byron hugs her and Holly.

Byron then heads to the penthouse, where he and business partner Leo (Tim Kano) say their goodbyes.

Byron then says farewell to his sister and mum.

Later, Byron’s leaving party gets underway in the share house garden, as his friends and family gather to party with him one last time.

Elsewhere…

Plus, “Susan’s unease grows” on Tuesday 29th July.

We’ve already seen Saskia (Mia Foran) form an unhealthy attachment to Byron, and next week will see her take revenge on her favourite teacher after Wendy blanks her at school, prompting Saskia to lock her in a store cupboard.

In the weeks ahead, Saskia will turn her attention to Susan, forming an unhealthy attachment to her new boss after Susan gives her a job at Eirene Rising.

Saskia’s unusual behaviour continues at the end of the month, as photos show her sneaking into Jane’s office at Erinsborough High and using her laptop.

As Jane looks shocked at what she sees on her screen, what has Saskia done?

It seems Susan isn’t the only one raising concerns about Saskia.

On 31st July, there’s a tense conversation at the share house, as Max looks angry as he defends his sister to Nicolette, Byron and Holly, who look on unimpressed.

Finally, “someone gets their wires crossed and takes a pass at Leo” on Wednesday 6th August. But who?

Here’s everything coming up in the final week of July and first week of August:

Monday 28th July (Episode 9284 / 381)

Holly struggles with her growing feelings.

Sadie’s sexy fun falls into the wrong hands.

Paul returns with a blast from the past.

Tuesday 29th July (Episode 9285 / 382)

Susan’s unease grows.

Cara and Remi navigate their new reality.

Byron makes a difficult decision.

Tensions simmer at Lassiters.

Paul is shocked by a discovery.

Wednesday 30th July (Episode 9286 / 383)

Remi’s homecoming causes friction for the Varga-Murphys.

Paul’s ulterior motives are revealed.

Krista gets a win at work.

Thursday 31st July (Episode 9287 / 384)

The gulf between Remi and Cara widens.

Jane takes a hit for her son.

Andrew puts his professionalism on the line.

Monday 4th August (Episode 9288 / 385)

Byron starts his next adventure…

Andrew’s struggling with his feelings.

Taye makes a bold ultimatum.

Tuesday 5th August (Episode 9289 / 386)

Paul and Nell lock horns.

Can Taye be casual?

The pressure is on when Lassiters puts on its next big event.

Wednesday 6th August (Episode 9290 / 387)

Remi and Cara take one step forward and two steps back.

Terese and Paul discuss the future.

Somebody gets their wires crossed and takes a pass at Leo.

Thursday 7th August (Episode 9291 / 388)

Can Holly fight her temptations?

Remi’s stumble makes her lose hope.

Cara isn’t sure how to move forward.

