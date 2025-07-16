Neighbours Spoilers – Amnesia storyline begins for Remi Varga-Murphy

Next week on Neighbours, as Cara and Andrew work to protect Holly from Dr Bowman, an accident sees Remi forget her marriage to Cara.

This week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) encouraged Jane (Annie Jones) to return to the dating apps, despite her last match Clint (Jason Wilder) being unmasked as the cleaning supply thief at Eirini Rising.

This week, Jane showed Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) a picture of her date, and she realised that Jane’s latest match was none other than Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald).

For those who need a reminder, sleazy Dr Bowman was the wine poisoner who kidnapped Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and put Dex (Marley Williams) in hospital.

Holly spiralled with worry after she heard the man who tried to kill her had been released, especially as she was the one who helped to put him behind bars.

This week, Holly’s friends and family rally to support her, but only Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) comforting police presence can calm her…

The pair had been getting closer in recent weeks, before Andrew encouraged them to take time out after sharing a moment that almost crossed a line last week.

The Varga-Murphys were celebrating Cara’s (Sara West) graduation from the police academy when they heard about Bowman’s release.

The news caused Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to fret, given the hurt he caused Dex, and the fact that she played a part in bringing Bowman down, as she joined forces with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Andrew to rescue Holly from his clutches.

This week, Cara took action with her new police powers and gave Bowman a stark warning to stay away. However, Cara’s actions only leave Remi feeling more worried that he’ll be out for revenge.

Next week, Holly’s on edge when Krista (Majella Davis) asks her to do a solo shift at Lassiters on Tap, worrying that Bowman could find her while she’s alone.

Later, she tells Max (Ben Jackson) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) that she’s not going to let Gavin win by not going to work.

Also next week, Cara and Remi continue to celebrate her new job as an Erinsborough cop and with her new standing, Max and Taye look for Cara’s guidance on how they can keep Holly safe.

Cara tries to reassure the guys that the police have it covered, but it’s clear that Remi is still on high alert.

Meanwhile, Holly pays Andrew and visit to seek his support. But when Andrew answers the door, he tries to keep things purely professional with Holly and informs her that the force have put measures in place to protect her.

Later, Max and Taye are surprised to see Bowman seeking help for his car trouble at the garage, and the pair make it clear he’s not welcome there.

But a blasé Bowman couldn’t care less about his rejection and stays to rattle the pair, making veiled threats to Taye.

Meanwhile, Holly’s left feeling let down after Andrew sends a message to her to say he’s given Cara his responsibilities of looking out for her. It’s clear he’s not going to let himself get too close to her, despite his secret fears for her wellbeing.

Elsewhere, Taye updates Cara on Bowman’s threats, influencing Cara to up her game to protect Holly and her family.

Following this, Cara spots Bowman going down an alley at the complex and decides to chase him.

While running at speed, she turns a corner by Harold’s and knocks Remi over. As Remi hits her head on the corner of a table, she’s dazed and confused, before quickly passing out.

As Andrew and Karl rush to help, Andrew calls an ambulance while Dr Karl checks her over.

Remi manages to regain consciousness, but is rushed to hospital when she doesn’t respond to those around her.

Once there, Remi seems to be doing much better and is happy to be surrounded by her family, while Karl assures her loved ones that she’s in safe hands.

Cara tells Remi she plans to move her shifts around to keep an eye on Bowman, but Remi begs her to stop and give up the chase. She reminds her of the result of her last attempt and highlights how worked up she is getting from the stress of seeking him out.

Later, Cara supports Taye and reassures him that Remi’s injury was not his fault after Cara responded following his alert about Bowman.

Elsewhere, Remi tells Terese how worried she is about Cara as she continues to chase danger when it comes to Bowman.

As they chat more, Remi experiences a worrying neurological situation, but reassures Terese that it’s not cause for concern.

However, when Remi receives a visit from Dex, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Levi, she’s thrilled to see her sons and brother but appears distant towards Cara.

It seems Remi’s neurological event has caused her to forget her wife, as she eventually plucks up the courage to ask who Cara is and why she is there…!

Photos from upcoming episodes show Dex showing his mum a picture of Cara, as it becomes evidently clear that Remi remembers everything else about her life – apart from her wife!

When Back to the Bay caught up with Riley Bryant, who plays JJ, last month, he told us:

“Remi loses her memory of Cara. They have a bit of a head clash together, a literal one, and yeah, Remi suddenly loses all her memory of Cara.”

“She falls to the ground and then wakes up in hospital appearing fine, then goes to sleep and wakes up with all memory of Cara lost.

“Then there is a lot of confusion and Remi becomes sceptical about her.”

Executive Producer Jason Herbison recently told us that there’s a lot more to come for the Varga-Murphy family in the last months of the show:

“I’m often asked, are we ever going to meet the Linwells [the dangerous builders from whom the Varga-Murphys had to escape after Cara exposed their dodgy practices]? Yes, maybe we will, but it might not be exactly the story that people are expecting.

“But there’s definitely another chapter of the Linwells to be told, which also very neatly dovetails into some other stories.”

Despite Neighbours having filmed its final ever episode last week, Back to the Bay will be keeping fans up-to-date with all the latest goings on in Erinsborough until the finale airs in December.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

