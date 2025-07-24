7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 28th to 31st July

Next week on EastEnders, Alfie returns, Fat Mike tracks Oscar down, Patrick hides a big secret from Yolande, and Harry is on the edge.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 28th to Thursday 31st July, as EastEnders returns to its usual schedule.

1) Alfie returns to Walford

This week, Alfie (Shane Richie) called Stacey (Lacey Turner) from Spain to let her know he’d tracked down the guys Zoe (Michelle Ryan) has found herself caught up with.

While there’s still no sign of Zoe herself, and Alfie has no idea whether the men have her, he explained that they’ve demanded €50,000 in cash to pay off her debts.

Stacey was then forced to tell Kat (Jessie Wallace) that she was retracting her offer to loan her the £100,000 she’d received from Martin’s (James Bye) inheritance, planning to give the money to Alfie instead.

However, after having an attack of conscience following a chat with Jean (Gillian Wright), she decided to give the money to Kat after all, resulting in her bid for The Vic being successful, and with Alfie out of options.

Next week, Alfie finally returns to Albert Square – and, thanks to Jean’s misunderstanding, Kat thinks that he’s been away looking for Hayley and their daughter Cherry.

Kat tears into her husband for lying to her about where he’s been, having initially claimed he was in Australia looking after his brother Spencer, but they smooth things over when Alfie promises never to lie to her again.

Where does this leave his search for Kat?

2) Oscar hides from Fat Mike

When we were first reunited with a fresh-faced Oscar Branning – now played by Pierre Moullier – he was leaving a young offenders institute, where Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) was waiting to pick him up.

As Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Peter (Thomas Law) arrived, having worked out what was going on, Oscar was forced to duck for cover when he spotted a group of men nearby.

He explained that he was hiding from Fat Mike and his gang, who he’s got unfinished business with.

Since moving into No. 25, Oscar has been on the receiving end of constant texts from Mike, who promises to track him down. This week, as Oscar babysat for Lauren, Mike lived up to his word as he arrived in Walford and threatened Oscar.

Lauren and Peter returned just in time and Fat Mike scarpered, but not before leaving Oscar a knife as a warning.

Returning to the drama next week, Lauren learns that Mike was just at her house and had been threatening her brother. She insists that he gets Jack involved for his own protection, but Oscar refuses and insists he can manage the situation himself.

However, soon after, Mike and his mate Harrison return to the square and attack Oscar.

Thankfully, Jack is nearby and is able to intervene before things get out of hand.

Lauren gives him a final warning – any more trouble and he’ll be out on the street. Fearful that it won’t be long before Mike returns, Oscar is terrified when he spots a hooded figure in the house!

Not realising it’s just Peter, he goes on the attack. As a shocked Peter reels from Oscar’s actions, he orders him out of the house!

The following morning, Lauren tries to get Peter to open up to her about why he reacted so violently towards Peter, and begins to learn more about his time in the young offender’s institute.

Peter still insists that he wants Oscar gone, resulting in more friction from him and Lauren so soon after they reunited. As the pair row, Lauren storms off and heads to Jimmy’s first support group alone.

Later, Oscar finds himself in yet more trouble with Mike…

3) Harry is on edge

Nicola (Laura Doddington) has recently realised that Harry (Elijah Holloway) is working with Ravi (Aaron Thiara).

As Ravi came to Nicola a few weeks ago, asking for details for a dealer so he could make some quick cash to recover the Panesars’ ailing finances, she knew that her son getting involved with him would only end badly.

Stealing Harry’s phone, she found a text from Ravi telling him to meet him at Claypool Avenue car park at 7pm that evening.

She tipped Jack (Scott Maslen) off, leading to Jack arresting Ravi and Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) as they waited in the car park for an oblivious Harry to arrive.

Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) sprang into action, helping clear another of Ravi’s properties of any incriminating evidence, as the police raided No. 41 looking for clues.

Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) offered to help, but Harry was left shocked when Ravi made it clear that the drugs would have to stay at Kojo’s flat until the police stopped snooping around.

Next Monday, it turns out to be George (Micah Balfour) that they have to be worried about, as he nearly discovers the stash hidden in the flat.

How long can Harry keep Ravi’s secret stash hidden?

4) Ravi gives Harry his next job

Ravi is seemingly undeterred by the police being on his tail, and the following day, he gives Harry the details of his next job.

With no idea what his colleague and flatmate is up to, Kojo asks Harry if he can come with him, but both George and Harry spring into action to stop him.

On Wednesday, Harry has no choice but to let Okie carry out his illegal dealings with Kojo’s flat as his headquarters.

Needing to find a way to keep George distracted, he turns to Nicola. She tries to warn him that he’s getting in too deep with some very dangerous people, but he refuses to listen to her.

Left with no choice but to try and help her son, Nicola offers George a job as Head of Security at Harry’s Barn.

Will it keep him distracted enough to not realise what’s going on at his flat?

5) Avani hides her pregnancy plans

This week, Avani (Aaliyah James) discovered that she was pregnant, after her horrible experience at the hands of Joel (Max Murray) a few weeks back.

She tried to tell Ravi, but when he was otherwise distracted, she decided against it, and later bailed out of telling Priya when Ravi arrived home just as she was building up the courage to do so.

Soon after, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) discovered the truth after spotting Avani looking at a family planning website, and Avani revealed that she was planning to get an abortion.

At the end of the week, after speaking to the Granthi to discuss Avani’s pregnancy, Suki returned to Albert Square where she made Avani a shock offer – she would raise her baby instead!

Next week, Avani continues with her plan to get an abortion, leaving for her appointment with only Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) knowing the truth.

As Suki interrogates Barney to work out where her step-granddaughter is, will Barney stay quiet, or will Suki be able to stop Avani in time?

6) Patrick takes a gamble

With Yolande (Angela Wynter) and Patrick’s (Rudolph Walker) relationship back on track, Patrick proposed to Yolande as they danced together in their house back in June.

As the pair begin to think about their wedding, Yolande begins to fear that Patrick has turned to gambling to raise the funds for their big day.

She tells Patrick that he needs to stop betting, but Patrick decides to continue his risky activities in secret.

The following day, his bet pays off as he wins big on the horses, and he’s forced to ask Howie (Delroy Atkinson) to keep the news from Yolande.

However, it’s not long until Yolande discovers the truth, and tells Patrick that the wedding is off if he places another bet!

Thankfully – or, inevitably, disasterously – Howie comes up with a solution: he’ll place the bets for Patrick instead.

Meanwhile, Howie is embarrassed when son Denzel (Jaden Ladega) tells him that he’s had to ask Kim (Tameka Empson) for money.

Looking for his own way of bringing in some extra cash, he decides to apply for the bouncer’s job at Harry’s Barn.

7) Martin’s memory lives on

As Martin’s birthday comes around – the first since his untimely death in February – it’s an emotional day for Stacey and the kids as they mark the occasion in The Vic.

