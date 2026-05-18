“One of them will be shot” – Home and Away promo teases a shocking new plot

A new Home and Away promo has revealed that a much-loved favourite will be shot in upcoming episodes – but who will it be?

After tonight’s Home and Away in Australia, a heartfelt new promo ended with a dramatic twist, as it revealed that one Summer Bay resident will be shot in the weeks ahead.

“Life, it can be wonderful,” began the promo’s voiceover, over images of Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

The pair are currently expecting a baby and have been gradually revealing the happy news to their loved ones.

“This baby is gonna change their lives,” we hear Harper (Jessica Redmayne) say, over a shot of Mackenzie pulling Levi over in Salt to feel their baby kicking.

The pair have endured plenty of heartbreak in recent months, with Mackenzie suffering a miscarriage late last year. Are they set for further emotional turmoil?

“…and bring tears,” the promo’s voiceover continues, over a shot of Mali (Kyle Shilling) looking upset whilst on the phone to an as-yet-unknown caller.

On Saxon Avenue, we see Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) breaking down in front of husband Cash, as we hear her ask: “Will our marriage survive this?”

Meanwhile, outside the surf club, new cop Richie Brezniak (Rocco Forrester-Sach) comforts Abigail (Hailey Pinto).

At Summer Bay Fit, we see Sonny (Ryan Bown) telling Remi (Adam Rowland) to back off as he tries to discourage him from pushing himself too hard at the gym.

“It can break us,” the voiceover continues, as we see Justin (James Stewart) looking emotional.

Things then ramp up as we see Richie – Yabbie Creek’s newest probationary constable – jump out of his car and give chase.

Since joining the force, we’ve already seen Richie boasting about his success at the shooting range, and asking Cash if he’d ever had to fire his gun.

Will Richie’s interest in guns be involved in the shock new plot?

We then see him running back towards his police car, before speeding off.

“It can lift us up,” the voiceover continues, over a shot of Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin dancing together on the beach.

“I’m so lucky to have you,” Justin tells his wife.

We then see Tane (Ethan Browne) and Harper with baby Archie outside the surf club, playing happy families after a turbulent few months.

Sonny has had his own struggles since the train crash which brought the 2025 season of Home and Away to an end, but with help from Dana (Ally Harris) and the rest of the community, he’s back on his feet and gradually regaining his strength.

The promo then shows Mackenzie looking overjoyed as she plays with baby Archie at Salt.

We then see Alf (Ray Meagher) telling Roo (Georgie Parker) that “it felt like you’d given up on me,” after she wondered whether he’d been the person to hit Abigail after she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

“I’d never give up on you,” Roo reassures her dad.

Later this week, Alf will be vindicated when Justin discovers the real culprit – more on that here – but could there be more drama in store for Mr Stewart?

“They’re about to need each other more than ever,” the promo continues, as it builds to its shocking climax.

“You’re my world, and nothing will ever change that,” Roo continues.

The promo finishes with the fateful words: “…because one of them will be shot!”

We then see Jo (Maddison Brown) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) at Northern Districts Hospital, both teary as they comfort one another.

Is the shooting victim one of their closest friends?

We see David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) back at the police station, before a shot of Mackenzie in tears.

We then return to Richie, seemingly standing over someone.

Then, Levi in tears.

The promo leaves us with 20 potential victims.

Seemingly almost all of our Summer Bay favourites could be in danger, with only John (Shane Withington) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) absent from the promo, seemingly confirming them as safe!

Will Levi, Mackenzie, Mali, Eden, Cash, Abigail, Richie, Remi, Sonny, Justin, Leah, Tane, Harper, Archie, Dana, Alf, Roo, David, Jo or Lacey be shot?

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 18th May (Episode 8716)

Sonny pushes beyond his limits.

Leah fights for Alf’s reputation.

David struggles with small-town policing.

Tuesday 19th May (Episode 8717)

Sonny refuses to play by the rules.

Cash’s turnaround is short-lived.

Justin catches a lucky break.

Wednesday 20th May (Episode 8718)

Abigail works to persuade Mackenzie.

Richie’s day goes from bad to worse.

Alf’s unable to enjoy the win.

Thursday 21st May (Episode 8719)

Sonny’s caught in a lie.

Roo baits Alf for the truth.

Mackenzie makes a big decision.

Monday 25th May (Episode 8720)

Harper avoids a hard truth.

Alf and Roo work to heal.

Tane supports Mackenzie.

Tuesday 26th May (Episode 8721)

Mackenzie blames herself.

Tane breaks some devastating news.

David hands Richie a learning opportunity.

Wednesday 27th May (Episode 8722)

Lacey misjudges Tane.

Mackenzie needs space.

Richie is welcomed in by the Langhams.