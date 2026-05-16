Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane’s cleared over Kerrie’s fake charges, but his ordeal takes a devastating turn moments before his release.

Tane (Ethan Browne) has spent recent weeks behind bars after being framed by Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) mother Kerrie (Sara Wiseman), who planted a packet of elicit white powder in baby Archie’s room before disappearing.

With the evidence against him mounting and Kerrie nowhere to be found, Tane briefly went on the run to Western Australia with help from Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and the River Boys, before eventually returning to Summer Bay and being placed on remand.

Last week brought the breakthrough everyone had been waiting for, when young Casey Braxton (Austin Cutcliffe) uncovered a blindingly obvious piece of evidence—footage on the baby monitor in Archie’s room, that Yabbie Creek police had missed during their extensive search of the property.

After Brax (Stephen Peacocke) fixed the baby monitor when Casey accidentally dropped it, the footage clearly showed Kerrie sneaking into the house and hiding the packet beneath Archie’s cot.

Next week, Jo (Maddison Brown) is anxiously waiting at the station for an update, desperate for Tane to be released now that the footage has been found.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) eventually confirms that the tech team have verified the video as legitimate, finally proving that Tane was telling the truth all along. The charges will be dropped.

But there is still one complication. The court must decide what to do about Tane having skipped bail, meaning he will not be released immediately.

The delay leaves Jo frustrated, while Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) tries to focus on the fact that Tane is getting out at all.

The process continues to drag on, and by the next day, there’s still no clear timeframe.

Jo presses David for answers, unable to understand why an innocent man can’t simply be released once the charges are withdrawn.

David explains that the court still has to formally record the withdrawal and order Tane’s release, but he can’t guarantee how quickly that will happen.

Later, David confirms that the new evidence has been presented, but the court may not make a decision until the following day.

Cash is angry that Tane has to spend another night inside, but David points out that he’d had been warned not to tell Tane too early.

As far as David is concerned, any anger Tane feels about being given hope too soon now sits with Cash.

The delay also leaves Jo with her own guilt. Her first visit to Tane ended badly, with Jo admitting that she had not thought through what a relationship with someone behind bars would really mean.

When Cash asks her to come with him to visit Tane and help keep him positive, Jo can’t face it. She later breaks down to David, admitting that when she heard Tane wasn’t being released that day, part of her was relieved that she wouldn’t have to see him yet.

She worries that this says something terrible about her, especially after she left Eddie (Stephen Madsen) to be with Tane, but David reassures her that she’s been through more than most people should have to.

From his point of view, she was simply protecting herself from more pain.

At the jail, Cash visits Tane and is forced to tell him that he won’t be coming home that day after all.

Tane is devastated. Archie’s first birthday is the next day, and he can’t bear the thought of missing it. Cash promises that he’ll personally come back and collect him, but that still leaves Tane facing one more night inside.

Nearby, the threat around volatile inmate Knox (James O’Connell) continues to build.

Peterson (Cameron Jones)—the guard who tried to encourage Tane to socialise—is forced to break up a confrontation between Knox and another inmate, with Knox making it clear that Peterson’s “dead man” as he’s led away.

When Peterson later overhears that Tane’s due to be released, he congratulates him, but quietly warns him to keep the news to himself, knowing it could make him a target among the other prisoners.

By the following day, Jo’s made a decision. She wants to be there when Tane’s brought home, determined not to let her fear keep her away from him again.

At the diner, Harper is trying to mark Archie’s first birthday whilst still waiting for news. She reflects on the fact that this whole nightmare only started for Tane because she wanted Archie to have a grandparent in his life.

When Alf (Ray Meagher) says he’d be honoured to step in as an ‘honorary’ grandparent if she’d have him, Harper graciously accepts.

As she does so, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) brings out a makeshift birthday cake for Archie.

Back at Graydon, Tane asks if he can make a phone call for his son’s birthday, but as he heads inside he walks in on Knox and several other inmates surrounding Peterson.

One of them is armed with a makeshift taser, and Knox is out for revenge after his latest clash with the guard.

Tane tries to talk them down, warning that no one needs to get hurt. Instead, Knox and the inmates turn on him.

By the time other guards arrive to break up the attack, Tane has been severely beaten and is lying unconscious on the floor. One of the guards checks on him and calls for an ambulance.

At the station, unaware of what’s going on, Cash receives the update everyone has been waiting for—Tane’s release paperwork has finally been approved.

He gets straight in the car to collect him, while Harper later passes on the good news to Mac and Levi (Tristan Gorey) after receiving a text from Cash.

Meanwhile, Levi heads into work and is talking with Dana (Ally Harris) when Tane is rushed in with Cash by his side.

Paramedic Caitlin (Lucy Green) explains that Tane has abdominal injuries, and is both hypotensive and tachycardic.

When Tane wakes in a panic, Levi and Cash try to calm him, assuring him that he’s hospital and safe.

David and Jo arrive soon afterwards, and Cash explains what happened. Tane hadn’t started a fight—he’d stepped in when a group of inmates attacked Peterson.

Jo rushes to Tane’s side and tells him that the charges have been dropped. It’s the news he has been waiting for, though he’s more focused on getting home in time for Archie’s birthday.

However, Levi quickly realises that Tane’s injuries are serious. Scans show free fluid around one of his kidneys, raising concerns about internal bleeding.

Tane asks whether the guard he tried to help is okay, but his own condition is far from stable. As Jo tries to apologise for what she said during her recent visit, Tane suddenly deteriorates, forcing Levi to clear the room.

Cash, meanwhile, is left blaming the delay in Tane’s release. He tells David that he was almost at the prison when an ambulance overtook him, not realising it was heading to Tane.

Amongst all the chaos, there’s a positive development when Harper receives a message from Kerrie, asking why there’s a warrant out for her arrest. The text means Kerrie has turned her phone back on, giving the police a new chance to find her.

Will they be able to trace her location and track her down?

Back at the hospital, Tane remains in a serious condition. Dana arranges for him to be moved to ICU, but his latest results show no improvement, with some markers getting worse.

Suddenly, Tane’s oxygen levels drop again, and Levi is forced to act quickly.

With alarms sounding, Jo stays at Tane’s side, urging him to hold on.

Will Tane pull through?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th May (Episode 8697)

Mackenzie is vindicated.

Dana’s too busy for Harper.

Brax and Sterlo go head-to-head.

Tuesday 19th May (Episode 8698)

Brax is torn.

Sonny reclaims some independence.

Lacey’s caught in the crossfire.

Wednesday 20th May (Episode 8699)

Jo is consumed by guilt.

Cash braces to visit Tane in prison.

Lacey sees the weight Mali is carrying.

Brax joins Alf for a spot of fishing.

Thursday 21st May (Episode 8700)

Alf gives advice to an old friend.

Brax makes a tough decision.

Tane is losing patience.

Friday 22nd May (Episode 8701)

Mackenzie blows up at David.

Levi fights to save a life.

Harper gets an unexpected message.