Home and Away Spoilers – Will Tane finally be freed with Casey’s help?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Jo struggles on her first visit to Tane, 10-year-old Casey finds a clue everyone else missed! Has he just secured Tane’s freedom?

Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) decision to reconnect with mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) couldn’t have gone much worse – Harper eventually sent her mum away, and Kerrie took revenge by planting drugs in baby Archie’s room and framing Tane (Ethan Browne).

Now, after a brief attempt at fleeing to Western Australia, Tane is behind bars and awaiting trial. With Kerrie nowhere to be found, time is running out to prove his innocence.

Next week, Harper is trying to get on with her day to day life when Marilyn (Emily Symons) arrives at the diner apartment with food.

She’s happy with the offer of a free feed, but when Marilyn expresses that it’s the “least she can do for someone in your situation,” Harper’s confused.

Maz gently points out that she’s now a single mum who now has to do everything on her own, making Harper realise just how hard her life is going to be going forward.

As Maz leaves, Harper’s left terrified at what the future holds for her and her son.

Meanwhile, Tane is struggling with life behind bars, standing alone in the exercise yard and refusing to get to know his fellow inmates.

A guard, Peterson (Cameron Jones), tries to encourage him to socialise, pointing out that it’ll make prison less lonely, but Tane’s determined to stay on the outer.

Later, when he’s able to make a phone call, he dials Harper, and immediately makes her promise to never bring Archie to see him.

Harper’s taken aback – she’s more than happy to bring his son to visit him – but Tane makes it clear he doesn’t want Archie to see him in prison. Ever.

The following day, with Tane continuing to insist that Harper doesn’t visit with Archie, it’s on Jo (Maddison Brown) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to pay Tane his first visit.

As they enter the compound, Jo’s clearly overwhelmed as she signs in, has her belongings scanned, and is catcalled by a prisoner as she and Mac walk towards the visitation room.

She gives Tane a hug, but is quickly reprimanded by Peterson and reminded that they can’t have any physical contact.

As the trio chat, Jo seems distracted and on the verge of tears, barely able to engage in conversation with Tane.

Tane’s disappointed to learn that there’s still no sign of Kerrie, but Mackenzie points out that there’s more than one way to skin a cat, alluding to her plans to get the River Boys involved in tracking her down.

Of course, that doesn’t go to plan… more on that here.

When Mackenzie leaves them together for a brief moment, Jo makes it clear that she hadn’t thought through what life dating a prisoner would actually be like.

“Every time I come see you, I’m gonna get searched and watched and then we get to sit at a picnic table and try to find five seconds to hold hands.

“Rinse and repeat for 15 years, is that what this relationship’s going to be?”

At that moment, the guard calls time and Jo is sent away.

Tane tells her that he gets it and thanks her for coming, with it clear that their relationship may not have a future.

Meanwhile, when Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) takes Casey back to Saxon Avenue after Mackenzie interrupts their family meal at Salt by asking Brax (Stephen Peacocke) about the River Boys, there’s a breakthrough which could change everything.

Casey is still annoyed at his parents for their secret keeping, including their reluctance to explain Brax’s ‘Blood and Sand’ tattoo during a trip to Mangrove River next week, and storms off into his room – the room which used to be baby Archie’s.

Rifling through a box of toys, he discards the babyish ones, before pulling out a tablet. Switching it on, he finds that it’s actually a baby monitor, full of footage of Archie in his cot.

Flicking through a few videos, he eventually finds one of a woman sneaking into Archie’s room and placing a packet of powder under his mattress.

Just at that moment, he fumbles the monitor and drops it. As he picks it back up, it refuses to turn back on, broken!

Thankfully, Casey brings out the monitor and tells his mum what he’s done, apologising for breaking it.

Ricky reassures him that it doesn’t look too bad, and that Brax will be able to fix it when he’s home.

When Brax gets home in the dead of night, having taken up Mackenzie’s offer of free drinks at Salt, Ricky kicks him out of their bedroom and onto the couch.

Finding the baby monitor on the table and a note telling him to fix it, he opens up the back of the docking unit and gives the batteries a shove, realising that they’ve simply been knocked out of place.

Putting the device back together, he touches the screen and it turns back on.

As he too flicks through the various videos, he spots the evidence that’s been hiding in plain sight for months – a video of Kerrie placing the elicit packet beneath Archie’s cot!

The following morning, Brax is waiting at Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) place – aka his and Ricky’s former home – when he arrives back from a run.

Cash is delighted by what he’s got to show him, letting him know that he may have just secured Tane’s freedom.

However, when Cash shows the evidence to David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and goes to call the DPP, David lowers his expectations.

While the video clearly shows the same packet of powder they found under the bed, they need to carefully analyse the evidence to ensure the video isn’t fabricated, so Tane will be staying behind bars for now.

Meanwhile, back at the yard, Tane continues to keep to himself whilst the other inmates work out and play basketball.

The friendly guard once again approaches him and tries to get him to come out of his shell, but his face drops when he spots an inmate being released from solitary confinement on the other side of the yard.

The prisoner – Knox (James O’Connell) – soon approaches and tells Peterson that he’ll have to try harder if he’s going to get one over on him, before Peterson warns Tane that he should stay away from Knox.

Later, as Knox throws his weight around in the yard, he approaches Tane and tells him that once he’s inside, the screws will do anything to keep him there.

He points to Peterson as a guard he needs to watch out for, but Tane tells him that he’s been alright to him so far.

Knox tells him that he needs to choose a side, either he’s with Knox or he’s with the guards.

Later, when Tane is waiting for a visit with Cash, Knox deliberately bumps into him as a subtle threat.

But that’s soon forgotten when Cash shares the news that they’ve found evidence that could exonerate him.

Cash tells him it’ll just take a few days for the red tape to get sorted out.

Yet with Tane set to spend another few days in such a dangerous environment, is this really the end of the story…?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th May (Episode 8692)

Brax prepares to face the consequences.

Harper crashes Dana’s party.

Justin’s business is collapsing.

Tuesday 12th May (Episode 8693)

Justin has a new plan.

Tane’s allowed visitors.

Brax awaits his fate.

Wednesday 13th May (Episode 8694)

Justin jumps the gun.

Jo has second thoughts.

Mackenzie gets the wrong guy.

Thursday 14th May (Episode 8695)

Brax gets into a brawl.

Mackenzie pursues her lead.

Abigail and Lacey are united.

Friday 15th May (Episode 8696)

Brax takes a trip down memory lane.

Cash delivers good news.

Jo’s guilt spirals.