Home and Away introduces a new River Boy, and Brax is not happy!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Brax is finally granted his freedom, he finds that the River Boys aren’t the same gang they used to be.

A decade after departing Summer Bay to go on the run, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) is about to find out that things have changed with the surf gang he once led.

While they may have helped him hide away in remote Western Australia, and were on hand to set Tane (Ethan Browne) up with a new identity, the infamous Mangrove River surf gang have also gotten into some more left-field activities since the Braxtons were in charge, including last year’s foray into illegal street racing, and 2024’s revelation that Dingo (JK Kazzi) had killed a police officer.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) initially called on Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and the River Boys to help Tane flee Summer Bay and set up a new life, but this week she called Dean again, this time asking the boys to help track down the infamous ‘Uncle Fred’ who supplied Kerrie Matheson (Sara Wiseman) with drugs.

Next week, she gets word from Dean that one of the River Boys will be heading to Salt to hand over some key info they’ve discovered, and she thinks it’ll be the ticket to Tane’s freedom.

At the same time, Brax, Ricky and Casey head to the bar – formerly owned by Brax and Ricky themselves back when it was ‘Angelo’s’ – for a celebratory meal after Brax is granted his freedom.

When Mackenzie overhears Casey asking Brax about his “Blood and Sand” tattoo, she mistakes him for her contact, much to the annoyance of Ricky, who can’t believe that Brax is already getting caught up in River Boy business again.

Ricky storms off, taking Casey with her, and leaving Brax to thrash things out with Mackenzie.

After some confusion, the pair finally realise that Brax isn’t the River Boy that Mac was waiting for.

However, Brax reassures her that she can count on the boys – if one of them says they have something, they always come through.

As he sticks around for a few more beers, he gets chatting to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), who has a few choice words about the River Boys, and makes it clear that they don’t operate by the code of conduct he seems to think.

She explains about the fights that Rory (Joshua Orpin) and his friends used to cause, but Brax writes it off – “what’s a bar without a brawl?” – and she goes on to reveal that Rory killed a police officer: “Your boys are into some seriously dodgy stuff.”

Brax still seems unfazed, so she tells him that if he really wants to know how “great” his boys are, he should ask Leah (Ada Nicodemou) about what happened to her grandson.

Soon after, the River Boy Mackenzie has been waiting for finally arrives.

He introduces himself as ‘Sterlo’, but it soon becomes clear that he won’t be handing over the information unless Mac hooks up with him.

Brax listens closely, and when he hears Sterlo tell Mac that they could head to the back room, he gets up and grabs the next gen River Boy, dragging him out and throwing throwing him down the Salt stairs.

He makes it clear that he used to be a River Boy – since day 1 – and that the boys treat women better than that.

When he realises that Sterlo’s note, supposedly containing information on ‘Uncle Fred’, was actually blank, he realises that Eden was right all along–this generation don’t play by the old rules.

The following day, Brax takes Ricky and Casey to their old haunt of Mangrove River, where the River Boys were first formed.

Brax claims he wants to show Casey where they grew up, but Ricky knows all too well that he wants to see what his old gang are up to these days.

The trio take in the Mangrove River sign and its ‘Population: 2800-2’ message, with the graffitied ‘-2’ added by Dean and Colby (Tim Franklin) when they left the town back in 2018.

As the trio eat fish and chips on the jetty, Casey spots two shirtless River Boys walk past, and notices that they’ve got the same tattoos as his dad.

The awkward questions begin, but Brax explains that the tats are just a way to show that you’re from Mangrove River.

When Casey asks why his mum doesn’t have one, Brax quickly changes the subject.

Shortly after, as they turn a corner, they come face to face with the very same River Boy Cash had an altercation with the previous night.

This time, Sterlo is surrounded by a gang of men and is full of confidence.

Brax gets up in his face, but with Casey watching, and Ricky telling him to walk away, he has no choice but to stand down and head back to the bay.

But Brax can’t let it lie, and the following week, he’ll make a return to Mangrove River to teach Sterlo a lesson.

Brax may have been away for a decade, but he’s still a River Boy at heart.

With the pair still undecided on where they’ll call home long-term, is Ricky ready to let that kind of danger back into their lives?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th May (Episode 8692)

Brax prepares to face the consequences.

Harper crashes Dana’s party.

Justin’s business is collapsing.

Tuesday 12th May (Episode 8693)

Justin has a new plan.

Tane’s allowed visitors.

Brax awaits his fate.

Wednesday 13th May (Episode 8694)

Justin jumps the gun.

Jo has second thoughts.

Mackenzie gets the wrong guy.

Thursday 14th May (Episode 8695)

Brax gets into a brawl.

Mackenzie pursues her lead.

Abigail and Lacey are united.

Friday 15th May (Episode 8696)

Brax takes a trip down memory lane.

Cash delivers good news.

Jo’s guilt spirals.