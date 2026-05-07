Home and Away Spoilers – Brax’s future hangs in the balance as he faces court

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Brax goes in front of the magistrate as he faces the consequences of going on the run for a decade.

Way back in 2015, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) was imprisoned for killing Dean Sanderson (Kevin Kiernan-Molloy), the then-boyfriend of Ash’s (George Mason) sister Billie (Tessa de Josselin).

Yet the real killer was local barman Sam Kennedy (Wade Briggs). Wrongfully imprisoned, Brax orchestrated a plan to escape custody and go on the run.

Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) had agreed to run away with him, but when Brax’s escort vehicle was run off the road, he vanished, presumed dead.

In reality, Ash had helped him go into hiding, and a distraught Ricky eventually formed a new life in Summer Bay with Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor).

Even when she learnt that Brax was in fact alive, she opted to remain in the bay with her new man.

In 2016, Brax returned once again, explaining that Sam had come forward and he was now a free man.

Ricky was now single, and the pair – along with baby Casey, who’d been born when Brax was inside – left the bay for a new life together, seemingly free.

However, as we reunited with Brax and Ricky earlier this year, we came to learn that Brax had never faced the consequences of skipping custody.

When Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) looked into his case, he discovered that the warrant for Brax’s arrest was still active.

This week, after ten years spent living on a remote ranch in Western Australia, Brax returned to Summer Bay with Ricky and Casey, hoping to clear his name once and for all – or, if it came to it, face the consequences of fleeing.

While they waited for Cash to return from the city, the family of three hid away at Tane’s (Ethan Browne) now empty house on Saxon Avenue, and it wasn’t long until John Palmer (Shane Withington) noticed that there were people living there.

In tomorrow’s episode, John heads to the station, where he tells Cash that he wants to make an official report of squatters at Tane’s place.

Cash, knowing that it’s Brax and co, has already done his best to throw John off the scent by claiming it’s simply a real estate agent prepping the house for a sale, but John isn’t so easily fooled.

Returning to the scene next week, Cash reluctantly takes John into the interview room, keen to make sure David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) doesn’t get wind of what’s going on.

Back at Tane’s place, Brax and Ricky have returned from showing Casey the local beaches and are planning their next move, whilst wondering whether it was their old neighbour John who’d been knocking on their door shortly before they left.

Ricky suggests they just go home to WA and keep things as they’ve always been, but Brax makes it clear that getting their lives back, and being able to go anywhere or do anything, is worth the risk.

He’s gonna let Cash know that he’s back, so he can “get this show on the road.”

At the station, Cash is relieved to get the text from Brax asking to meet, and delights John by telling him that he’s happy to come and check out his concerns in person.

Arriving back on Saxon Avenue, Cash asks Brax if he managed to sort a lawyer, but Brax explains that while he put the feelers out, it’s hard when he can’t give them any information.

Cash explains that they’ve run out of time; there’s a guy called John Palmer who’s sniffing around – Brax and Ricky give each other a knowing look, making it clear to Cash that they already know him.

“And once he knows, the whole bay will know,” Ricky quips.

Cash double checks that there’s just the one outstanding warrant, and reminds them that harbouring a fugitive wouldn’t be a good opener, so they’re not to mention the fact that they were hiding Tane in WA.

Brax says goodbye to his son, explaining to Casey there was something he was in trouble for a long time ago.

He didn’t do anything bad, Brax clarifies, but he just needs to explain everything to the police – adding that it’ll mean an end to all the strict rules Casey has had to follow throughout his childhood.

As Brax hugs his family goodbye, Casey asks his dad if he’s going to be home for dinner.

“I’ll be home when I can mate, yeah…” is the only assurance Brax can give him.

As Brax walks towards Cash’s cop car, John is standing in the street, and he’s speechless as he sees his old River Boy neighbour emerging from the house!

“Nice to see you again, John!” Brax calls as he climbs into the car.

When he arrives at the station with Cash, Brax asks David where he can hand himself in for an outstanding warrant, and David directs him through to the interview room.

Despite the station having undergone a thorough renovation and gaining a whole new layout since Brax was last in the bay, he confidently tells David that he knows where it is and makes his way in.

“Isn’t it funny how so many fugitives are turning themselves in lately?” David knowingly quips to Cash as he follows him in.

David commences the formal interview, wanting to know why Brax has decided to turn himself in after ten years.

Brax explains that he initially assumed that there was no need to do so as they’d caught the guy who actually killed Dean, so he presumed he was off the hook.

David doesn’t buy it, and asks if anyone gave him a heads up that his charge may still be active – highly suspecting that Cash had something to do with it – but Brax denies it.

He points out that he’s got a family and a kid and simply wants to move on for their sake.

After they wrap up, David tells Cash that he’s confirmed that the initial charge Brax was facing no longer applies – an innocent man was imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit.

Now he just needs to speak to the magistrate and see how much of a blind eye they’re willing to turn to his escape from custody.

David updates Brax shortly after – he’ll will be released for the night but will see the local magistrate first thing tomorrow; he’s to be at the station at 9am.

As Brax fills out the paperwork and explains that he doesn’t have an address in the bay, he mentions he’s visiting from Western Australia – confirming David’s suspicions that Cash, Brax and Tane are all connected.

The next day, Brax is once again forced to leave his family behind with no certainty that he’ll return, as he heads out of the bay alongside David for his appointment with the magistrate.

However, just a few hours later, he’s back with good news – he’s free to go!

Reuniting with his family, Brax gets to give Casey the good news – all the rules they’ve had to follow for the past 10 years, that’s all behind them.

If he wants to go to the beach, he can go to the beach!

He explains to Ricky that the magistrate concluded that it was too expensive to prosecute him after a decade, so they’ve let him go.

Now there’s just one question – with the world as their oyster, where do they want to call home?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th May (Episode 8692)

Brax prepares to face the consequences.

Harper crashes Dana’s party.

Justin’s business is collapsing.

Tuesday 12th May (Episode 8693)

Justin has a new plan.

Tane’s allowed visitors.

Brax awaits his fate.

Wednesday 13th May (Episode 8694)

Justin jumps the gun.

Jo has second thoughts.

Mackenzie gets the wrong guy.

Thursday 14th May (Episode 8695)

Brax gets into a brawl.

Mackenzie pursues her lead.

Abigail and Lacey are united.

Friday 15th May (Episode 8696)

Brax takes a trip down memory lane.

Cash delivers good news.

Jo’s guilt spirals.