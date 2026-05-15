Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Brax and Ricky face a difficult decision over their family’s future, as Casey gets a confronting glimpse of his dad’s past.

After a decade living quietly in Western Australia, Brax (Stephen Peacocke), Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and their son Casey (Austin Cutcliffe) recently returned to the bay, hoping to finally draw a line under the legal trouble that had kept them looking over their shoulders for years.

Brax had never formally dealt with the consequences of escaping custody back in 2015, after being imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. But after handing himself in at Yabbie Creek police station, he was ultimately given the outcome he had hoped for.

With the original conviction no longer standing, and no appetite to prosecute him over his escape after so long, Brax was allowed to go free.

With the family no longer having to live under the radar, with the self-imposed rules that have overshadowed Casey’s childhood, the question now is where should they call home?

Whilst Brax and Ricky have built a quiet life in WA, Summer Bay has quickly stirred up old ties—namely the River Boys.

This week, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) arranged via Dean (Patrick O’Connor) to meet one of the current boys at Salt, hoping he could provide information to help clear Tane (Ethan Browne).

Instead, Sterlo (Dave Hoey) tried to pressure her into hooking up with him, prompting Brax to intervene and throw him out.

A later family trip to Mangrove River only added to the tension.

Brax wanted to show Casey where he and Ricky came from, but Casey soon noticed the “Blood and Sand” tattoos on other locals and began asking why they matched his dad’s.

Brax tried to play it down, but the questions kept coming. The visit then escalated when they crossed paths with Sterlo again, now backed up by other River Boys.

Brax stood up to him, but with Casey watching and Ricky urging him to walk away, he was forced to leave it there.

Next week, Brax is still stewing over Sterlo. Ricky tells him to leave it alone, but Brax remains angered by what he has seen.

For Ricky, the River Boys are no longer his responsibility. She and Casey are.

Casey is also becoming more aware that his parents are keeping things from him. Fed up with their whispered conversations, he heads outside to play footy, making it clear that he knows they are discussing things they don’t want him to hear.

Back in Mangrove River, Sterlo is dismissing Brax’s warnings. When Spanner (Ben Hunter)—who was last seen being arrested over the assault on Sonny (Ryan Bown)—points out that Darryl Braxton was once a big deal there, Sterlo brushes him off as old news.

When Brax later calls in at the diner, he catches up with Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and is introduced to Justin (James Stewart).

After Brax asks after VJ (Matt Little), his conversation with Leah soon turns to something Eden had mentioned—her nephew’s run-in with the River Boys.

As Leah explains how Theo was crushed underneath a car by leader Gage (Tom Wilson), it becomes clear to Brax just how far the River Boys have fallen.

The next morning, Ricky wakes to find Brax gone. When Casey says his dad had to “sort some things out,” Ricky quickly realises where he’s most likely gone.

With Brax having taken their hire car, Ricky heads to Salt and asks Mac for help. Mac, still grateful for Brax’s role in helping Tane, lends her a car, and Ricky heads for Mangrove River with Casey.

Brax has already found Sterlo there. He tells him that respect is meant to mean something to the River Boys, and that they are supposed to look after each other and the locals.

Sterlo fires back that Brax doesn’t even live there anymore, but Brax insists the name still means more than Sterlo realises.

For a moment, Brax appears ready to leave it there. Then Sterlo threatens Ricky and Casey.

Brax turns back, but Sterlo lands the first punch before he can react.

The fight quickly escalates, with the other River Boys watching on.

Ricky arrives and tells Casey to stay in the car, but he follows her out and sees more than his parents ever wanted him to.

As Ricky pushes through the crowd and stops the fight, Brax spots his frightened son standing behind her.

After the trio head back to the house, Casey pulls away from Brax without a word before disappearing to his room.

As Ricky tends to Brax’s injured knuckles, she makes it clear that this is exactly what she feared.

Brax isn’t ready to give up on Summer Bay, but knows he has to deal with Casey first.

Taking his son for a walk, he admits he lost his temper and handled things badly, explaining that Sterlo’s threat against Ricky and Casey had scared him.

When Casey asks whether his dad is a bad person, Brax can only promise that he’ll be better for him and Ricky.

Casey admits that Sterlo was scary, but Brax was too, prompting Brax to make it clear that he never wants his son to be afraid of him.

Their walk takes them to the surf club, where Roo (Georgie Parker) and John (Shane Withington) welcome the pair.

As John talks up nippers and Roo mentions the other kids who surf at the beach, Casey is clearly drawn to the idea of making friends in the bay.

When they return home, Brax tells Ricky that perhaps Summer Bay could be good for Casey after all.

Ricky is unconvinced–they’ve only been back a short time and Brax is already getting into fights. For her, WA is still the life they built together.

Later, Alf (Ray Meagher) returns from Merimbula, and John excitedly tells him that Brax, Ricky and Casey are back in the bay. Alf being Alf, he chooses not to believe John until Roo confirms the news is true.

Alf soon sees the evidence for himself as he heads down to the beach with his fishing gear and bumps into a thoughtful Brax, who is keen for a chat over a spot of fishing.

Brax explains his reasons for coming back to the bay, and the quandary he’s in now that he’s a free man. He and Ricky have built a good life in WA, but Summer Bay remains part of him.

Alf makes no secret of his own view, pointing out that there is no better place to raise a family, but Brax explains Ricky’s fear that history could repeat itself with Casey.

He understands why she’d be worried, having spent years trying to protect his late younger brother Casey (Lincoln Younes) from the same world.

Later, over a beer at Salt, Alf asks Brax what home means to him. For Alf, the answer is simple, but Brax is less certain. He eventually reflects that home may be the place where his family feels safe.

Alf doesn’t decide for him, but reminds him that his loyalty to his family has never been in doubt.

Back at the house, Casey asks Ricky whether Summer Bay is where his Uncle Casey died, and whether the story about a car accident was true. Ricky confirms it was not, but tells him the full story should come from Brax.

When Brax returns, Casey asks how his uncle really died. Brax explains that Casey got caught up in trouble he didn’t start, but died because of it. Someone hurt him, and he was brave until the end.

Brax struggles with the memory, admitting that it was his job to protect his brother. If he could turn back time, he would do things differently, and maybe Casey would still be with them.

Casey apologises for asking, but Brax makes it clear that he hasn’t done anything wrong.

For Ricky, the conversation only strengthens her view. Being so close to Mangrove River is toxic for their family, and she refuses to see her son become a River Boy.

Brax insists that would never happen, but Ricky points out that Casey has already seen and heard too much since they arrived. If they stay, the questions will keep coming.

The next morning, Ricky finds Brax on the beach. The decision hasn’t been easy, but he’s made it—they’re going back to Western Australia!

Outside the surf club, Alf, Marilyn, Leah and Justin gather to see the family off.

Brax introduces Casey to Alf as a local legend, and Alf is impressed by Casey’s firm handshake before suggesting he may have to visit them in WA one day.

After one last round of goodbyes, Brax, Ricky and Casey drive out of Summer Bay.

In the car, as they pass the sign, Casey admits that Summer Bay is cool—but he can’t wait to get home.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th May (Episode 8697)

Mackenzie is vindicated.

Dana’s too busy for Harper.

Brax and Sterlo go head-to-head.

Tuesday 19th May (Episode 8698)

Brax is torn.

Sonny reclaims some independence.

Lacey’s caught in the crossfire.

Wednesday 20th May (Episode 8699)

Jo is consumed by guilt.

Cash braces to visit Tane in prison.

Lacey sees the weight Mali is carrying.

Brax joins Alf for a spot of fishing.

Thursday 21st May (Episode 8700)

Alf gives advice to an old friend.

Brax makes a tough decision.

Tane is losing patience.

Friday 22nd May (Episode 8701)

Mackenzie blows up at David.

Levi fights to save a life.

Harper gets an unexpected message.