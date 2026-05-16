7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 22nd May

Next week on Coronation Street, Summer looks to flee Weatherfield as she becomes a suspect in Theo’s death, Daniel is targeted by an online troll, and Sarah struggles at work.

1) Will George betray Summer?

Summer (Harriet Bibby) is thrust firmly to the forefront of the investigation into Theo’s (James Cartwright) death next week, as a clue that has been sitting in plain sight is finally uncovered.

Since Theo’s body was found behind the corner shop following Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla’s (Alison King) wedding reception, the police have been working through a growing list of suspects, with Todd (Gareth Pierce), George (Tony Maudsley) and Gary (Mikey North) all coming under scrutiny.

What the police don’t yet know is that Summer encountered Theo inside his and Todd’s old flat above the shop that evening, and may have been one of the last people to see him alive.

Viewers saw Theo menacingly confront Summer in an intense scene, and spotted that she was wearing a distinct pig brooch as part of her outfit for the wedding.

That same brooch was later shown to George as a piece of evidence, found in the flat covered in blood.

Next week, the investigation edges closer to Summer when Kit (Jacob Roberts) attempts to reassure Todd that the police are closing in on Theo’s killer. Rather than taking comfort from this, Summer is visibly uneasy.

At No.11, George then finds another reason to be concerned. While tidying up, he accidentally knocks over Summer’s bag and discovers her journal, containing a disturbing line about putting a gun to Theo’s head.

Viewers have already seen parts of this journal during the flashback week, where she made known her hatred of Theo for what he’d done to Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Todd.

George and Christina (Amy Robbins) are unsettled enough to look through the journal further, but the moment is cut short when Summer suddenly returns.

“She is panicked because she knows that it looks really bad,” Harriet Bibby tells us. “Whether she’s guilty or innocent, this journal is not a good thing for anybody else to see, because it does implicate her.”

“She is scrambling and clutching at straws of how to get around this, to get around the fact that they found this journal containing her darkest thoughts.”

Meanwhile, Kit is going through Lisa’s wedding photos when he spots a crucial detail that could implicate Summer, suggesting that the identity of the brooch’s owner could finally have been discovered.

The following day, Lisa brings Summer in for questioning.

“Whether you’re innocent or guilty, sitting in a police station being questioned is horrific,” Harriet points out. “So she’s just in panic mode and she knows that there are these things stacking up against her.”

Todd is quick to defend Summer when he sees Lisa on the street. But George is finding it harder to dismiss something he saw that night, shown to viewers in flashback, and later presses Summer about Theo’s death.

Summer later turns her anger on George over his accusations, pointing suspicion back in his direction and making it clear that he also had reason to want Theo gone.

The whispers then start to spread beyond No.11. When Summer realises Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) have been talking about her in the café, Gary (Mikey North) steps in and takes her back to the builders’ yard for some breathing space.

But George is left facing a big decision when Christina is caught out in a lie to the police. Panicked by the pressure now falling on her, Christina urges him to tell Lisa what he saw on the night Theo died.

2) Will Summer flee Weatherfield?

The following day George admits to Christina that he has spoken to the police about Summer’s lies.

When Christina warns that it will only be a matter of time before the police come after her, Summer overhears enough to realise how serious things have become, and sneaks back out.

“When she knows that the police are potentially on her tail, I think she just isn’t thinking logically and so decides that the best solution for that is for her to just run away,” Harriet adds. “I think she needs to get out of the pressure cooker.”

Shortly afterwards, Todd bumps into Summer carrying a holdall, and she admits that she is terrified of being arrested. With her place at university in America waiting, Summer has arranged to fly out that same afternoon.

Will Summer make it out of Weatherfield before the police catch up with her—or has her panic only made her look more guilty?

The following day, Summer remembers a witness who could help back up her alibi, offering a possible route out of the growing case against her.

But George is also left with a confession to make. After keeping Todd in the dark, he finally admits that he was the one who spoke to Lisa about Summer, potentially helping to push her further into the frame for Theo’s death.

How will Todd react to his betrayal?

3) Maggie’s grandsons learn her secret

Ben (Aaron McCusker) continues to shut Maggie (Pauline McLynn) out next week, as the fallout from her confession about Alan’s death leaves the Driscolls even more divided.

Maggie has spent decades hiding the truth about what happened to the man Ben grew up believing was his father.

After weeks of pressure from both Megan (Beth Nixon) and Melanie (Cindy Humphrey), she was finally forced to admit that she and Alan were arguing when their confrontation turned physical, with the tussle ending in Alan falling down the stairs to his death.

Maggie has always insisted that it was a terrible accident, and that she kept quiet because she was afraid of what would happen to her children if the truth came out.

But together with the revelation that Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson) was his actual biological father, Ben has been left questioning everything he thought he knew about his family.

Next week, Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) is still trying to restore peace between Ben and Maggie.

When Ben arrives home to find Eva comforting his sobbing mother, Eva pleads with him to go easy on Maggie. But Ben has already been pushed too far by what he has learnt, and forgiveness is not something he is ready to offer.

The following day, the family’s latest attempt at normality quickly falls apart, as Ben takes a call from the police and learns that Megan has been released on bail.

When Maggie turns up for a family lunch and explains that Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) invited her, Ben is unimpressed by her presence, and any hope of keeping the meal civil is soon lost when Ben is forced to tell Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) that Megan is out.

Maggie is horrified by the news and immediately promises Will that she will protect him. But for Ben, Maggie’s attempt to present herself as the family’s protector only makes things worse.

Unable to let the moment pass, Ben loses his temper and reveals the truth about Maggie to Ollie and Will, dragging the family secret into the open just as they are trying to deal with another crisis.

4) Will lashes out at Bethany

Later in the week, Will admits to Tim (Joe Duttine) that he cannot relax while Megan is free.

Ben tries to give the family something else to focus on by looking into a holiday, but the Driscolls are pulled back into trouble when Susie’s (Aurora Bradshaw) fierce loyalty to her family causes more problems.

Receiving a call from Susie’s teacher, Ben and Eva learn that Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney’s (Sam Aston) six-year-old Bryn had been teasing Susie about Megan and Will, so she had lobbed a fizzy drink at his head!

By Friday, the damage Megan has left behind becomes even clearer, when Ben is contacted by the school to say that Will has failed to turn up for his PE exam.

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) later finds Will in the precinct and tries to reach him by drawing on her own experience of being groomed.

But when she accidentally touches his hand, Will reacts angrily and accuses her of touching him up!

5) Daniel is targeted by an online troll

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Daniel (Rob Mallard) remains shut away from the world, with Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) determined to keep her new place in his life.

After the fallout from Hope’s accusation at school, Daniel has been pretending to his family that he is away in the Lakes, while actually hiding out at the builders’ yard flat.

Having stolen the spare key from No.1, Jodie found him there after being pushed out of No.8, and the arrangement has suited them both—Daniel gets to avoid the outside world, whilst Jodie has somewhere to stay.

Next week, Daniel admits to Jodie that he still doesn’t feel ready to face everyone. Rather than leaving him to withdraw further, Jodie decides to force the issue.

She later tells Daniel that she’s seen Cassie (Claire Sweeney), and claims that Bertie (Harry Duggan) is missing him badly enough that Daniel needs to pull himself together.

The guilt works, and Daniel heads over to No.1 to collect his son.

But once he arrives, Daniel realises Jodie hasn’t been honest. Bertie is perfectly happy, leaving Daniel to return to the flat and confront Jodie over why she lied to him.

Jodie insists that she only did it because she thought it was what Daniel needed. After everything he has been through, will Daniel accept that explanation, or start to question how much he can trust her?

The following day, Daniel’s given a new reason to dread facing the outside world when Nina (Mollie Gallagher) shows him and Jodie abusive posts about him online.

The comments, made by an anonymous account named ‘Truthteller’ suggest that Daniel knew about Megan grooming Will, and also drag up the claim that he was once guilty of grooming Summer.

After already losing control of his career and reputation, Daniel is left with another attack to deal with—this time from someone hiding behind a screen.

Later in the week, Daniel’s still trying to work out who is behind the account, and tells Jodie that the troll must be someone who knows him personally.

With David (Jack P Shepherd) nearby, Jodie points him out to Daniel as a possible suspect. Could she be right, or is Jodie up to her old tricks again?

On Friday, Jodie is back at the bistro with Daniel when she suddenly announces that it’s her birthday in front of Nick (Ben Price). Daniel is surprised, and offers to treat Jodie to lunch.

A short while later, everyone sings Happy Birthday and Nick presents her with a complimentary slice of cake, but the moment unravels when a confused Shona walks in on the scene, and points out that Jodie’s birthday isn’t until December.

Will Daniel finally realise that Jodie is untrustworthy?

6) Sarah hits breaking point at work

Over at the factory, Fiz is concerned that Sarah (Tina O’Brien) doesn’t seem herself following the attack at the Platt house.

Jodie had been in the process of trashing the house when Sarah walked in. Unaware of Jodie’s presence, Sarah walked into the living room only to be knocked out by Jodie from behind.

The blame was later placed on the men who had been after Jodie, who Jodie went on to falsely claim had kidnapped her.

Fiz voices her worry to Carla (Alison King) that Sarah appears to have lost her confidence in recent weeks.

But when Carla suggests that Michael (Ryan Russell) could take over some of Sarah’s workload, Sarah takes the comment badly, feeling as though she is being pushed aside.

The following day, the pressure continues to show when Michael has to cover for Sarah after she makes a mistake with an order. Sarah’s frustration soon boils over, prompting Carla to urge her to take some time away from work.

But Sarah’s day only spirals further, and Carla later finds her drunk in the Rovers.

Carla goes on to make a firm decision. She calls Sarah into the office the next day, and tells her that Michael will be taking charge of the new contract, before ordering Sarah to take time off because she’s clearly struggling.

After everything Sarah has been through, can she accept that she needs space to recover—or will being sidelined only leave her feeling more lost?

7) Roy unveils the new café as Sam spirals

Also next week, Sam’s (Jude Riordan) mental state continues to spiral, with him now being plagued by visions of Roy (David Neilson) as well as Will.

But this version of Roy has not been offering any of the calm reassurance Sam would usually expect. Instead, he’s been telling Sam that he cannot rely on any of his loved ones, leaving Sam struggling to make sense of what’s happening to him.

As Sam walks down the street with a seemingly malevolent ‘Roy’ beside him, he again reiterates that Sam should trust no one. With his visions becoming more prominent, will Sam be able to separate fact from fiction?

Meanwhile, the real Roy is concentrating on finally reopening the café following the recent fire started by Mal (Tim Treloar).

As Fiz and Chesney close their eyes to be led into the café, Roy and Nina are proud to unveil the revamp… which looks remarkably the same to what it was before!