Coronation Street Spoilers for This Week – 27th April to 1st May

This week on Coronation Street, a special week of flashback episodes sees us follow the movements of five potential victims, before one ends up dead!

After months of speculation following a flashforward episode, one resident will lose their life as a series of confrontations unfold against the backdrop of Carla (Alison King) and Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) wedding day.

Since February, viewers have known that Betsy (Sydney Martin) would find a body following the nuptials, and that it would be one of five potential victims.

The wedding itself managed to go off without a hitch in Thursday night’s episode, the only clue to the horrors occurring elsewhere being a faint scream that Lisa heard.

Whilst Carla dismissed it as a fox, it was in fact Betsy’s scream as she came across the body, now revealed to be at the back of the corner shop.

In a special week of episodes, each day will see us focus on the potential victims in turn, flashing back to their movements elsewhere as Carla and Lisa arrive at Underworld for their surprise reception. By Friday’s episode, all of the individual stories will come together and finally reveal who has breathed their last.

“The original idea for the flashforward came when I was at Euro Disney with the kids,” Corrie producer Kate Brooks recently told EverySoap and other press.

“I was getting five minutes of peace and quiet in the shower and was trying to think about how to make a whodunnit and make it feel different and fresh.”

“I wanted to keep people interested from the get-go, rather than waiting until we found the murder victim,” Kate continued “So I thought, what if we did a ‘who is it?’ rather than a ‘whodunnit’. What if we did a flashforward and got people hooked into the story before we revealed what the story actually was?”

“We were in a very unique position where we did have five people—very complex people in varying degrees of villainy—and I just thought let’s make a virtue of that. Any one of these people could be a potential victim, but any one of these people could kill someone else.”

The announcement that the story would coincide with Carla and Lisa’s wedding was initially met with some concern from ‘Swarla’ fans, but the week of flashbacks has allowed the couple to shine in their own little bubble whilst events were carrying on elsewhere.

“With Carla and Lisa’s wedding, we wanted to tell a really joyous kind of story full of love and hope and romance,” Kate explained.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful wedding but obviously we are a soap so we need that backdrop of drama and we need the excitement, but I didn’t really want to tarnish the wedding episode either.”

“So they’re oblivious, they’ve got no idea. They’re watching fireworks and watching Sally shimmy out of her jacket—which is one of my favourite moments by the way—but they’re completely oblivious to the drama unfolding on the street. I just thought that was a way of getting the best of both worlds.”

Monday – Theo

Monday’s episode sees us follow Theo Silverton’s (James Cartwright) movements, with half the street gunning for him now that the extent of his abuse towards husband Todd (Gareth Pierce) has finally been unveiled.

With Theo still hanging around Weatherfield, Todd has arranged to go and visit mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) and brother Jason (Ryan Thomas) in Thailand, and was last seen heading to the corner shop flat with his suitcase to pick up some belongings.

However, he didn’t see the lone workman creeping around the scaffolding surrounding the building as he entered. Was Theo closer than he expected?

On Monday, Todd is shocked when a piece of metal is thrown through the bedroom window. As he talks to George (Tony Maudsley) on the phone whilst cleaning up the mess, he assures him that he’s fine and it was just kids. But as he hangs up, he turns around to find Theo standing in the flat, holding Todd’s packed suitcase.

In a chilling move, Theo then starts preparing a meal for Todd as if nothing’s happened, but an altercation quickly ensues as Todd tries to reach for a nearby kitchen knife!

The moment is only interrupted by the arrival of George (Tony Maudsley), but the relief doesn’t last long as Theo threatens them both, forcing them to sit down on the sofa.

Shortly afterwards, the pair finally work together to overpower Theo, and make their escape from the flat.

But as they find Kit (Jacob Roberts) outside and report Theo for breaking his police order, Theo has already made his escape, leaving the flat empty.

That evening, Todd finally sets off in a cab for the airport, relieved to be leaving whilst Theo is still on the loose. But he doesn’t get any further than Victoria Street before realising he’s forgotten his phone.

Stopping the cab, Todd begins walking back towards the flat, only for Theo to step out of the shadows, holding Todd’s phone…

Will Todd be able to make his escape, or will he be pushed to desperate lengths to be rid of Theo once and for all?

Tuesday – Carl

On Tuesday, the focus shifts to Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), who has no shortage of people wanting him gone for good.

For mum Debbie (Sue Devaney), his attempt to blackmail her into signing over half of the Chariot Square Hotel—in exchange for not reporting her husband Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) for assault—was the last straw. Debbie refused to give in to his demands, instead giving him a big wad of cash and telling him she never wants to see him again.

As we return to the story, Debbie informs Ronnie and Kevin (Michael Le Vell) about the latest developments, hoping that her paying Carl off will be the end of the matter.

But Carl isn’t done in Weatherfield just yet, as he decides to tie up some loose ends.

Unfortunately, those loose ends seem to consist of further winding up all the people he’s hurt over the past months. Kevin, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and even Theo all encounter Carl throughout the day, which only serves to strengthen their hatred of him.

Later in the day, Carl receives a message from Kevin that leaves him seething. Determined to get revenge, Carl gains access to the garage and tampers with the brakes on Kevin’s car.

But will someone find him in the act, and put an end to his bringing misery to all those around him?

Wednesday – Jodie

Wednesday’s episode concentrates on the enigma that is Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances-Brown), as she also prepares to leave Weatherfield.

Jodie was shaken when she found Olivia (Lucy Dulson), a girl she used to babysit, rifling through her bag, looking for a hard drive that Jodie had apparently stolen from her father.

After Jodie kicked her out, Olivia was seen meeting two of her father’s heavies outside, who made it clear that they’d do whatever it takes to get the drive back from Jodie.

Shona (Julia Goulding) noticed that her sister was on edge, constantly looking out of the windows, and Jodie was forced to admit that there were people after her, though embellished the situation by claiming the man was her fictional abusive ex.

Realising that he knew where they lived, Shona sent her sister packing, knowing the danger the family could be placed in.

However, before Jodie can make her escape this week, Shona is accosted by the two men outside the front door.

Jodie rushes outside and admits that she has what they’re looking for, handing over the hard drive.

Having got what they came for, the men leave without further incident. Seeing how shaken she is, Shona urges Jodie to stay, but Jodie soon makes a discovery that changes everything.

Jodie’s bitterness towards her sister stems from her leaving the family home as a teen and never returning for her. Whilst Jodie remembers posting a letter begging her sister to return, Shona claimed that she never received it.

When Jodie has the sudden realisation the Shona had in fact received the letter, and has been lying about it all this time, she feels all the more betrayed, and becomes hell bent on revenge…

The perfect opportunity presents itself that evening when a very drunk David returns home from Carla and Lisa’s wedding. Feeling frisky, David undresses and slips into bed… completely unaware that the woman lying there is not Shona, but in fact Jodie!

Will the pair be caught in a compromising position, or will David come to his senses in time?

Later that night, Jodie finds herself out on the streets with nowhere to go. But as she makes her way to the precinct, she’s unaware that she’s being watched.

As she reflects on everything that’s gone wrong whilst sitting in the play area, Jodie’s taken aback when someone approaches…

Could this be the final curtain for Jodie as her behaviour catches up with her?

Thursday – Maggie and Megan

As we move into Thursday, we have two potential victims for the price of one, as Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) and Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) again cross paths.

But before then, Megan has Eva (Catherine Tyldesley), Leanne (Jane Danson) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) on the warpath, after she finally admitted to Eva that she had slept with 16-year-old student Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), and even gloated about it.

The three had used Will’s burner phone to trick Megan into a meeting, and whilst she got away unscathed after getting into a scuffle, Megan didn’t realise that Eva had slipped a tracker into her bag.

With patience running out, Eva, Leanne and Toyah take matters into their own hands again, bundling Megan into the salon flat and demanding she come clean.

But Megan refuses to be intimidated, instead goading the trio until the situation descends into another physical confrontation—this time leaving her nursing a bloodied nose.

Megan wastes no time in attempting to use the situation to her advantage. Seeing ex-boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard) on the streeet, she plays the victim in the hope of gaining his sympathy. However, Daniel remains unmoved, leaving Megan to fend for herself once more.

After being thrown out into the ginnel from No.1, Megan finds herself in the right place at the right time when she overhears a conversation between Maggie and Melanie (Cindy Humphrey)—Will’s mum—in the Rovers’ beer garden next door.

Quick to press record on her phone, Megan can’t believe her luck as she hears the pair’s incriminating chat about Maggie’s involvement in husband Alan’s death, after an altercation saw him fatally fall down the stairs.

Approaching Maggie once Melanie is out the way, Megan makes it clear that she’s now got the upper hand as she plays her part of the recording. Maggie warns Megan to get rid of it, telling her she’s playing with fire, but Megan feels that it could come in useful.

Later that evening, Maggie heads to the precinct flats to confront Megan again about the recording. But when Megan subsequently reveals a shocking secret of her own, Maggie is left fuming.

As they feud on the precinct balcony, is history about to repeat itself with Megan taking a tumble down the stairs… or could Maggie be about to fall to her death?

Friday – The victim is revealed!

By Friday, all of the individual strands begin to collide, as the timeline finally catches up with the present and the truth behind Betsy’s horrifying discovery is revealed.

Todd’s desperate attempts to escape Theo intensifies, with the pair locked in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse as Todd does his best to outsmart his violent ex at the precinct.

But as the situation escalates, it’s not just Todd who finds himself in danger, as Summer (Harriet Bibby) is pulled into the crossfire with terrifying consequences.

Meanwhile, there’s more drama at the Platts when Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is caught up in a brutal home invasion at her brother’s home—and as the below picture shows, sees the contents of Jodie’s trinket box.

Plus, what is Ronnie up to as he travels to some desolate ground away from the street?

As the week ends, we return to Betsy’s horrific discovery, and the all important question is finally answered.

Who is dead?