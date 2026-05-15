6 Fiery Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 22nd May

Next week on Emmerdale, Robert and Aaron hunt the farm arsonist, Dawn could be in danger after Joe discovers her deception, and will Kim buy into The Woolpack?

1) Has Joe pushed Dawn too far?

Joe’s (Ned Porteous) enemies continue to circle next week, as the fallout from his blackmail of Robert (Ryan Hawley) threatens to spill over into another dangerous confrontation.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) is now fully aware of Joe’s part in Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) imprisonment, after forcing the truth out of Robert this week. Robert had planted the identity documents that helped send Moira to prison, after Joe used footage of Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing John (Oliver Farnworth) to blackmail him into doing his bidding.

Although Cain initially took his revenge out on Robert—having him tied to a chair at Emmerdale Farm as he demanded that he pay for what he’d done—the confrontation took a different turn when Cain doubled over in pain, having overdone it following his surgery.

Robert ended up taking Cain to hospital, and by the end of the day Cain had softened enough to acknowledge that Victoria was lucky to have Robert looking out for her, telling Aaron (Danny Miller) to keep Robert in line from now on.

With Moira having lost the farm and months of her life because of Joe’s scheming, Cain’s anger is now focused firmly back on Home Farm.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has also secretly turned against Joe, after discovering how he used Robert to frame Moira and force the farm into Tate hands. Although she now hates the man she’s engaged to, and is expecting a baby with, Moira urged Dawn to stay close long enough to secure money that could help her fight him once things fall apart.

Next week, Sam is furious that Joe still appears to have escaped punishment. His frustration only grows when he realises that Moira, Dawn and Cain already have a plan in motion, but he has been kept out of it.

The tension soon follows Cain into The Woolpack, where he comes dangerously close to violently confronting Joe in public. Moira arrives before the situation can boil over, and one look from her is enough to make Cain stand down.

The near miss leaves Moira and Dawn shaken. Back at the Dingles’, Cain is still simmering, admitting that he doesn’t know how much longer he can keep himself under control when Joe is in front of him.

Moira now fears that the whole situation is becoming too volatile. With Cain barely holding it together and Joe still unaware of just how much Dawn hates him, she tells Dawn that it is time to leave Home Farm and take the children with her.

But when Dawn is faced with walking away, she realises she can’t do it. Moira is stunned by her refusal, but Dawn insists that she wants to stay and beat Joe on her own terms.

Later, Dawn is forced to continue the act at Home Farm as talk turns to the wedding. Joe speaks about the big family life they have supposedly always wanted, while Dawn tries to hide the fact that she can barely stand to be near him.

When Dawn heads upstairs to help Clemmie with her homework, Graham (Andrew Scarborough) arrives—and the conversation takes a worrying turn.

It soon becomes clear that he and Joe know more about Dawn’s deception than she realises!

The next day, Graham urges Joe to deal with the situation, but Joe assures him that he already has it under control.

When Graham returns to Home Farm later on, he finds Dawn unconscious at the bottom of the stairs, with Joe standing above her.

As Graham takes in the scene, he demands to know what Joe has done.

Is Dawn okay?

2) Charity’s trapped by Dr Todd’s £100k demand

Elsewhere in the village, Charity (Emma Atkins) is left cornered by Dr Todd (Caroline Harker), as her attempts to protect baby Leyla’s true parentage push her towards a desperate decision.

Todd’s leverage over Charity had already begun before the money demands started. After uncovering that Charity and Ross (Michael Parr)—not Sarah (Katie Hill) and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant)—are Leyla’s biological parents, Todd used the secret to pressure Charity into persuading Jacob to drop his complaint against her.

But after taking early retirement, Todd found another use for the truth she was sitting on. She ordered Charity to pay her £10,000 to keep quiet, presenting the money as compensation for the pension she believed Jacob had cost her.

However, by the end of this week, Todd had realised Charity’s finances were not quite as limited as she had assumed. After learning from Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) that Charity owns half of The Woolpack, Todd changed her plans to leave the village and raised her demand to a staggering £100,000.

Next week, Charity’s hopes of buying herself more time are quickly knocked back when she is refused an extension on a loan, and a text from Todd makes it clear that her blackmailer has no intention of letting the matter drift.

At Tug Ghyll, Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) is in a very different place. Buoyed by Todd’s decision to stay, she admits that she half-expected Todd to sneak into her room the night before. Todd assures her that she wanted to, but says she does not want to rush things.

Although Vanessa is pleased by the apparent progress between them, Todd’s attention is elsewhere—being more interested in whether Charity has replied to her message.

Charity briefly sees a possible way out when Ruby (Beth Cordingly) appears interested in buying her share of The Woolpack. Caleb (Will Ash) soon shuts the idea down, knowing the reaction it would provoke in the village, but he can still see just how desperate Charity has become.

The pressure only increases when Charity later comes downstairs and finds Todd in the living room holding Leyla. Todd’s presence around the baby immediately unsettles Charity, and she presses her over what she and Caleb were discussing.

When Charity admits that she had been talking about selling her share of the pub, Todd responds by giving her a firm deadline. Charity now has one week to get the money together.

Todd continues to enjoy the power she has over her, and soon takes another opportunity to twist the knife when she learns that Ross and Manpreet once had a fling.

Keen to prod at Charity from every angle, Todd invites Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) and Ross over for a game of darts, before prying into both men’s past relationships with her as Charity squirms.

Charity eventually confronts her in the pub toilets and tells her to back off.

But even when she pins Todd against the wall, it’s clear that the doc still has the upper hand. Todd knows Charity cannot risk the truth coming out, and Charity is left with the bleak realisation that there’s getting out of this other than to find the cash.

The following day, Todd’s performance seems to be paying off, as Vanessa beams over how well things appear to be going between them, while Sarah listens in with disgust.

Charity tries to warn Vanessa off Todd, but Todd has already done enough to make Vanessa believe there may be something real between them. Vanessa promises she’ll be careful, but Charity knows better than anyone how easily Todd can turn a situation to her advantage.

3) Will Kim buy into The Woolpack?

With Todd’s deadline hanging over her, Charity is soon forced to consider a move that could cause uproar in the village.

Having failed to find the money any other way, she turns to Kim (Claire King) with a major offer—her half of The Woolpack, at a discounted price.

It is a huge step for Charity, who knows that handing over half of The Woolpack to the Tates would be guaranteed to provoke a strong reaction.

But with Todd threatening to expose Leyla’s parentage, Charity is running out of options and has little room left for pride.

Kim tells Charity that she’ll consider the offer—but will Charity really sell her share of The Woolpack to keep Todd quiet?

4) Robert and Aaron hunt the farm arsonist

Up at Emmerdale Farm, another fire leaves Robert and Aaron convinced that they’re being targeted.

As this week came to a close, an unknown person was seen setting some hay bales alight, only weeks after there had been a fire in one of the barns following Moira’s release from prison.

The latest blaze now gives them more cause for concern, especially given it was closer to a feed store, and Robert and Aaron start to question who might want to cause trouble at the farm.

Aaron is quick to point the finger at Joe. Given everything that has happened in recent months, he has little reason to give him the benefit of the doubt.

But Joe is not the only one whose behaviour raises questions.

Away from Robert and Aaron’s suspicions, Sam (James Hooton) is also looking for a way to make himself useful. Lydia (Karen Blick) is still annoyed with him for missing her dance class, and with Sam already feeling inadequate, he soon seeks out Ross for a quiet word.

Whatever Ross suggests, it soon pulls them both into the mystery at Emmerdale Farm.

When the pair inspect one of the barns, they decide that the space is exactly what they need. Ross points out that they will require a cover story for why they are there, before handing Sam a lighter and telling him to do the honours.

Before they can go any further, Aaron and Robert approach the barn. Sam manages to run off without being seen, leaving Ross to explain what he is doing there.

Ross claims that he has been looking for the arsonist, then turns the situation to his advantage by suggesting that Robert should pay him to keep investigating.

Robert considers the idea, but Ross has done little to remove himself from suspicion. Later, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) watches in disgust as Ross and Sam seal their own arrangement with a spit-and-shake, making it clear that Ross has not told the full story.

When a third fire breaks out later in the week, Robert becomes even more certain that someone is deliberately targeting Emmerdale Farm.

Ross floats the idea that Robert’s ex-husband Kev (Chris Cogley) could be responsible, but his own behaviour is something Aaron’s finding hard to ignore. Robert eventually agrees to triple Ross’s pay if he can find the arsonist, but Aaron remains wary of Ross himself.

With Ross and Sam now particularly suspicious, Aaron and Robert follow the pair, determined to work out whether they are chasing the culprits…

5) Kammy comes under suspicion

Kammy (Shebz Miah) also finds himself drawn into the suspicion at Emmerdale Farm, as Aaron begins to question how much they really know about him.

Kammy does himself no favours when he turns up late for work. Aaron is quick to tear into him, telling him that he needs to start pulling his weight.

But it is not just his timekeeping that stands out. Kammy looks tired, and his shirt is on backwards, leaving Aaron with another reason to wonder what he has been up to.

Later in the week, whilst Ross is trying to steer Robert’s attention towards Kev as a possible culprit, Aaron is not so sure. He points out that Kammy is still a bit of a mystery, and his behaviour has already given them reason to ask questions.

By Friday, Robert and Aaron are more determined than ever to find out who is behind the attacks.

But as they discuss their next move, neither of them realise that Kammy is listening in—and looking distinctly alarmed by what he has heard.

6) Eric pushes Cain to face his fears

Also next week, whilst his operation is now behind him, Cain continues to struggle over what may come next.

Although the surgery went well, Cain was left shaken by the fact he’d have to use a catheter for at least two weeks, whilst his muscles healed.

The possibility of incontinence afterwards only added to the fears Cain had already been carrying about what the surgery could mean for his future intimacy with Moira, and he quickly began to regret going through with the operation at all.

As Cain looks ahead to the next stage of his recovery, Liam (Johnny McPherson) can see that his pride risks making things harder for him.

He urges Cain to leave that pride at the door and be honest about what he is dealing with, but Cain has little time for the advice.

By the end of the week, Eric (Chris Chittell) also encourages Cain to deal with his problems head-on.

Having been the unlikely catalyst for Cain to decide to proceed with the op in the first place, will Eric’s words prove to be just as useful this time around?