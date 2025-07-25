Home and Away Spoilers – Remi vanishes before Kirby’s big launch

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the search is on to find Remi in time for Kirby’s album launch – has he done something stupid?

Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) big day finally arrives this week as she re-launches her solo career… but where is Remi with the all-important album?

Kirby recently decided to step back into her music, with the financial backing of producer Remi (Adam Rowland), after it was decided that Lyrik would disband for good.

She was initially wary when pop sensation Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) interrupted one of their recording sessions, by popping in from the adjacent studio to compliment their music. During her first crack at a solo career, her manager Forrest (Elijah Williams) had warned Kirby that Avalon was the competition.

However it was Remi who Avalon had eyes on, hoping that he would play as a featured artist on her own album. It meant double the workload for Remi as he struggled to juggle two different albums, and Kirby was furious when she discovered the reason Remi had started showing up late for her own sessions.

Kirby eventually gave Remi her blessing to work with Avalon, with Remi promising that he was committed to finishing her album. But as Remi burnt the midnight oil and went three days on no sleep, Avalon handed him a helper—a little sachet of white powder.

Remi refused to resort to such drastic measures, but this week the pressure began to mount further. Not only had Kirby’s manager Justin (James Stewart) decided to book a venue for Kirby’s album launch for a week’s time, but Kirby and Avalon then came to Remi asking to delay the album in order to record a new duet.

Remi reluctantly agreed to get everything done, but as he headed out for some fresh air, he found the sachet still in his jacket pocket…

Next week, Kirby and Avalon return to the share house to thank Remi for agreeing to the duet, where they find him working away furiously on his laptop in his room. As they enter he quickly covers the sachet on the table beside him, and it’s clear that he’s on edge.

Once Kirby is out of the way, Avalon confronts Remi—is he always this stressed? Or is it the little helper she gave him?

The cat out of the bag, Remi admits that whilst he feels like garbage, he’s miraculously managed to complete a couple more tracks.

Meanwhile, Kirby is beginning to feel guilty for piling all this workload on Remi. As she discusses things with Justin, she decides to hold off the collaboration with Avalon for the time being, perhaps using it as a later teaser for Avalon’s upcoming album.

Justin’s happy with the plan, and decides to stick with the original plan of launching Kirby’s album in three days time.

As Kirby breaks the news to Remi that he no longer has to worry about recording a further song, she’s confused when he blows up at her. Can she not just make a decision and stick to it?

It’s all change again when Kirby goes back to discuss venues with Justin. Despite having her dream venue on hold, Kirby has decided that she would much prefer the more intimate surroundings of Salt, where she can be surrounded by all the people who matter to her.

In his room, Remi opens up the sachet again, ready for more help in getting everything completed.

“Remi has such a small window of time to finish the album, and the only way he thinks he can do that is with stimulants to keep him awake,” Adam Rowland explained to Aussie magazine TV Week. “He sees this as a short-term solution and no-one needs to know.”

Later in the week, Justin is busy micro-managing as he makes final preparations with Salt owner Mackenzie (Emily Weir), but he is yet to hear from Remi after he decamped to a local hotel to finish the album off in peace.

The following morning, it’s the day of the launch, and Bree (Juliet Godwin) is also growing increasingly anxious about Remi after finding his bed hasn’t been slept in. Eden tries to reassure her, suggesting his phone’s probably just gone flat, but Bree isn’t convinced—Remi promised Bree he’d be home last night.

She eventually spots Justin and Sonny outside the surf club, busy rolling out the red carpet for the afternoon’s launch. Sonny tries to reassure them that Remi wouldn’t let Kirby down, but Justin’s running out of patience. After filling Mackenzie in on Remi’s disappearance, he vents, “Put it this way—how are we meant to have a successful album launch if we don’t have a finished album?”

Soon enough, the surf club is a hive of activity, and excited fans are lining up along the red carpet as the launch kicks off. Justin and Sonny are suited up, with Avalon, Dana (Ally Harris), Theo (Matt Evans) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) also in attendance.

Just as Justin is anticipating Kirby’s arrival, he finally manages to get hold of Remi, who has just that second returned to the share house. “What do you want?” Remi impatiently answers, as Justin asks where he’s been. Remi points out he’s been trying to finish the album, which hasn’t been made easier by the constant interruptions.

As Justin explains that the launch is starting, he’s incredulous as Remi explains he’s going to take a shower before heading down. As he desperately asks whether Remi’s finished the mix, Remi hangs up.

No sooner has Justin gotten off the phone than Kirby arrives with Eden.

Fans cheer and cameras flash, as Kirby’s proud friends watch on from Salt’s balcony.

Kirby is taken aback by the amount of people there, with Justin explaining that Avalon gave her a shoutout on her socials, which has also attracted the attention of some big shot music producers from Melbourne.

Kirby’s in her element as she walks the red carpet greeting fans and posing for photos, but as she heads upstairs to Salt, she asks where Remi is.

Bree quickly tries to cover, assuring a panicked Kirby that Remi is on his way. Justin promises to fix it, and tasks Sonny with heading over to the house.

Bree’s still had no joy in getting hold of Remi herself, and as she expresses her concern to Eden, Dana approaches with the news that Remi is apparently at home.

Bree states that Remi better have a good explanation for not answering their calls, and whilst Eden is sure it was just due to stressing about the album, Bree is still convinced there’s something more going on.

Back at the share house, Sonny lets himself in and calls out for Remi. There’s no answer.

He makes his way to Remi’s room, pushing the door open to find him sprawled out on the bed, completely unresponsive.

When Remi doesn’t stir, Sonny’s concern turns to panic—especially when his eyes land on the empty sachet lying next to him.

As Kirby begins the performance of her life, will Sonny be able to bring Remi around??

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 28th July (Episode 8506)

David hits a dead end. Roo supports Cohen. Remi’s under the pump.

Tuesday 29th July (Episode 8507)

Cash gets a clue. Lacey pushes her family away. Roo keeps her white lie.

Wednesday 30th July (Episode 8508)

Eden faces her father. Jimmy treads carefully. Irene’s problems run deep.

Thursday 31st July (Episode 8509)

Dana can’t hide her jealousy. Bree is concerned for Remi. Has Jimmy made progress with Eden?

Friday 1st August (Episode 8510)

Kirby puts on the performance of her life. Bree’s concern for Remi grows. Sonny makes a shocking discovery.