Jett Palmer Returns to Summer Bay

Following the recent return of Heath Braxton & Bianca Scott to Australian screens, as well as the welcome news of Morag Bellingham‘s return next year, news of another former character making their way back to the bay has now come to light.

Fans who visited Palm Beach on the Official Home and Away Tour this week were surprised to see Will McDonald (Jett Palmer) filming a scene alongside Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers).

Jett was last seen in the closing weeks of 2015 when he came to visit adoptive father John with his girlfriend Skye Peters, who he had met whilst at boarding school. With Skye having difficulties with her abusive mother, Jett asked if Skye could stay with John for a while—but when Skye’s mother subsequently pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes, John and Jett left Skye with her mother in the belief that she had changed for the good.

This was not the case of course, and whilst Jett returned to boarding school, Skye later managed to escape and end up back in John’s care. After breaking up with an off-screen Jett, Skye ended up in a relationship with bad boy Tank Snelgrove, ultimately choosing to leave the bay with him.

Whilst not officially confirmed, we understand that Jett is back in a guest capacity, and expect the scenes to air around May-June 2017.

