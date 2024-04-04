Next week on Neighbours, Krista finds herself tempted in the aftermath of baby Hope’s wake, whilst Chelsea desperately covers her tracks.

No one could blame Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) for wanting to turn her back on Erinsborough and never look back.

Ever since her arrival in town, she has been marred with tragedy.

When she first arrived, seeking to get money out of Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) who had taken the fall for her nasty drug addiction whilst she was living in the UK, she stumbled across Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) and Eden (Costa d’Angelo). It was as if fate had handed her the two best friends she’d always wanted.

As the trio embarked on a trip around the country, she soon found herself falling for Eden. As is the way, Krista and Eden found themselves engaging in an affair whilst Holly was at work.

Embracing the party lifestyle, Krista found herself hooked on drugs again and returned to Ramsay Street, looking for more money from Melanie.

This time, though, she found herself a victim – of Eden’s crazy blackmail plot, that is.

Fast forward twelve months, Krista was found, drugged and groggy, in the basement of Eden’s house.

With David (Takaya Honda) now in her corner, graciously offering to be her sober companion, Krista used the opportunity to stay in Erinsborough and turn her life around.

It helped her sister Reece’s (Mischa Barton) departure left her managing the Sinclair family’s half of Lassiters too, and she soon found herself excelling as she took responsibility for managing Lassiters’ events schedule.

Not all was smooth sailing when Krista found out that she was pregnant with Eden’s baby, and with the news emerging, David found himself the latest victim of Eden, dying in a canyon trying to save his brother from Eden’s hand.

Determined not to let David down, Krista has been embracing her newfound sobriety and has been kicking goals out of the park.

With Chelsea (Viva Bianca) waiting in the wings, appointing herself as Acting General Manager while Paul (Stefan Dennis) grieves, Krista has come up to some stiff competition.

Yet with the Lassiters Lie-In event proving to be a success, Paul has come around to Krista, admitting to Leo (Tim Kano) that he never gave her a fair chance.

Finding herself moving further to the outer, Chelsea ramped up her attempts to snag Paul – including going off the pill in a bid to become pregnant, but last week, her desperate attempt to put one over Krista turned deadly.

With a press conference to Lassiters Worldwide pending, regarding the success of the Lie-In, Chelsea saw an opportunity.

With her plan in motion, Chelsea sent Krista down to the sauna, citing a maintenance issue. However, Chelsea locked her in there and swooped in to take the paise for the Lie In when Krista didn’t show up.

Naturally, Paul was concerned and when he found Krista in the sauna, he realised she wasn’t in a good way and called an ambulance.

It was when she arrived at hospital that Remi delivered the bad news: an ultrasound revealed that her baby didn’t have a heartbeat.

Despite her grief, Krista was forced to be induced and deliver the child; a daughter she named Hope.

Next week, Krista finds herself edging closer to falling off the wagon.

Comforted by the impending memorial service for her daughter, organised with the help of Paul and Leo, Krista musters the strength to face her close friends as she says goodbye to Hope.

The presence of those who love and support her is exactly what she needs – a nice reminder of what she has in Erinsborough, that she didn’t have elsewhere.

Following the memorial, Krista notes to Leo that she is proud of holding herself together, after losing both David and Hope in quick succession.

However, when a memento of Hope arrives in the form of a plaster cast of her footprints, and later, she stumbles across Byron’s prescription painkillers, Krista is tempted.

Will she give in?

Meanwhile, Chelsea finds herself overcome with guilt over her actions. Feeling unable to bring herself to attend the memorial service, she tells Paul that she will support him by holding down the fort at the hotel.

Another blow soon follows when she learns that Paul has commissioned an investigation to find out the cause of the malfunction in the sauna that led to Krista’s stillbirth.

The man delivering the report, Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), reveals to Chelsea that she is directly implicated.

Already fearful that Paul is losing interest in her, Chelsea knows that Jeffrey’s report will end their relationship.

Rather than let that happen, Chelsea seduces the investigator, making an indecent proposal to Jeffrey in return for doctoring the report to clear her of any wrongdoing.

After successfully seducing Jeffrey into silence, Chelsea breathes a sigh of relief.

Chelsea’s happiness soon sours when she sees Paul and newly returned Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) getting close.

As Paul continues to go over and above in helping Terese, Chelsea is left feeling increasingly on the outer, wondering what her position actually is in Paul’s life…

For now, it seems the awful truth is hidden, but how long can Chelsea continue to hide her actions before she becomes undone?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild.

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

