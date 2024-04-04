Next week on Neighbours, in the aftermath of the deep fakes spreading around Erinsborough, Mackenzie discovers the truth about Haz’s dark past.

The past few weeks have seen an unusual wave of crime and pranks spread across Erinsborough, and for once they’ve got nothing to do with Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) or Felix (James Beaufort).

First, Harold’s Café was broken into, leaving Haz (Shiv Palekar) devastated as he entered his beloved coffee shop to find the place ransacked.

That evening, as Haz sat at home, he was sent a video purporting to show himself smashing up the café!

Then, Aaron (Matt Wilson) received a phone call from late husband David (Takaya Honda), which left him shaken to his core.

The following day, Jane (Annie Jones) was left embarrassed as a sexy video of her spread around Erinsborough High.

Neither the message from David nor the seductive video were real, with Jane and Aaron soon realising that they had fallen victim to cruel ‘deepfakes’.

Whether the video of Haz smashing up Harold’s was also a deepfake has yet to be uncovered. However, Haz is clearly the link between the three events, as viewers later saw him deleting a folder named ‘Jane’ from his computer.

We have also seen him spying on Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), after bugging their phones and listening into their conversations from the privacy of an empty Harold’s.

Is he creating the deepfakes, or is he being targeted by the person who is?

Next week, Haz receives another video – this time sent via a USB stick, which contains an animation of himself as a creepy skeleton, accompanied by a hostile message.

When Byron mentions that he saw someone watching him over the back fence, Haz’s anxiety skyrockets – just who does he believe is watching them?

Meanwhile, Holly has hit her savings goal and excitedly ropes in Byron to go car shopping with them, as Haz listens into their conversations remotely.

When Holly later comments on the car she’s planning on buying, Haz slips up as he accidentally reveals a detail which Holly didn’t tell him. He’s forced to awkwardly cover as he realises he must have heard it while monitoring her.

Later that day, Holly is distressed to discover her bank account empty – her $20,000 in savings has vanished!

As the mystery deepens, we learn that the money has somehow made its way to Haz’s personal bank account.

In next Tuesday’s episode, as Holly delivers the news of her cyber burglary to her housemates, Haz is forced to fake a shocked reaction. He gets away with it, but his guilt is rapidly growing.

Trying to quickly right the wrong, he attempts to anonymously deliver an envelope containing Holly’s original twenty thousand dollars.

However, he’s caught in the act by Mackenzie and Holly. When he can’t provide a feasible explanation for his actions, Mackenzie’s suspicions are piqued – is her boyfriend behind the theft?

Later, Haz is left heartbroken when he receives a screenshot from his tormentor, showing an email of Mackenzie’s in which she confesses that she’ll never love Haz the way she loved Hendrix. Whoever is targeting Haz really wants to hurt him.

Meanwhile, Andrew (Lloyd Will) discovers that the cybercrimes against Jane, Aaron and Holly all came from the same IP address and were all carried out via the same malware app.

Following Andrew’s advice, Mackenzie downloads an anti-virus app and discovers the malware has also been installed on her phone.

When Haz tries to downplay the incident and cover his tracks, it leaves Mackenzie with a growing feeling that Haz is somehow involved in the cybercrimes.

In next Wednesday’s episode, Mac puts her morals to one side as she decides to snoop through Haz’s bag, looking for evidence that he was involved in the AI attacks and the money theft.

She finds a hard drive, and her suspicions are confirmed when she plugs it in to see it contains the AI files in question.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the right time and place to confront Haz about her discovery.

In next Thursday’s episode, Mackenzie gives Haz an ultimatum, and the friendly coffee shop owner is forced to give in.

Revealing the truth, he explains that he once had a shady past in IT, as tells Mac that someone from his past is targeting him.

Mackenzie is left reeling in shock, and is determined to let the police know. Haz, however, wants her to let him deal with it his way.

Desperate to not lose the new life he’s worked so hard to build in Erinsborough, Haz begs her for more time…

Will Mackenzie reveal all?

Photos from later in April show that Mackenzie meets up with an old connection of Haz’s as she searches for the truth.

What will her encounter with Zach (Stephen Phillips) uncover, and what will it mean for her future with Haz?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.