Neighbours Spoilers – Karl Kennedy deals with an emergency

Next week on Neighbours, Dr Karl is forced to deal with an emergency code brown, while Sadie and Andrew reach a truce.

Public relations nightmares are nothing new for the residents of Ramsay Street. Whether it’s someone falling off the roof at the hotel, or a gas explosion in the pub, there’s been no end of necessity when it comes to acting quick to keep a lid on dramas.

Next week’s PR drama kicks off in the episode airing Wednesday 3rd April when JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) and Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) pull off the robbery that Felix has been planning ever since he arrived in Erinsborough.

Unfortunately, it’s a case of wrong place, wrong time for police officer Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).

As Andrew approaches the site, JJ and Felix are in the middle of making their getaway when a misstep by JJ sees some of the site’s scaffolding collapse and land right on top of Andrew.

It’s in the aftermath of this that Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finds herself, once again, in the middle of a PR disaster.

The road to getting Eirini Rising off the ground hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far, and following the fiasco around a knife being found on site, Terese was forced to assure the Department of Education that no further dramas would occur. Naturally, when Terese gets wind of what’s happened, she’s horrified.

No stranger to going into damage control, Terese has one card up her sleeve that she believes could potentially divert all whisperings of the incident.

Heading straight to Karl (Alan Fletcher), Terese asks if he would be okay with bringing forward the announcement that he is to be Eirne Rising’s resident doctor and wellness expert.

Karl’s over the moon at the suggestion, even more so when he learns that part of the publicity campaign will see his image splashed all over the marketing materials – including the billboard on Power Road.

Karl’s invigorated by the impending photo shoot and decides that it’s time to begin a health kick of his own, to live the active lifestyle he’s set to promote.

He embraces his inner MAMIL (Middle Aged Man in Lycra) once again and dons his best cycling gear. No sooner does he float the idea, than he’s joined by another recruit – Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

Mel is determined to get back on track after a disastrous year – she’s accepted that she and Toadie are over, and a health kick is just what she needs to feel good again.

Terese heads over to No. 28 to discuss the campaign with Karl and is thrilled to hear about his decision to better himself. However, the conversation is short-lived as Terese continues to struggle with the burden of her husband Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) infidelity.

Realising that she can’t bear to be in the house where Toadie slept with ex-wife Melanie, Terese refuses to set foot inside.

The following day (Tuesday 9th April), Karl and Melanie are raring for another bike ride, determined to keep up the momentum, with their new and improved diet helping to keep them fueled up for another ride around Erinsborough.

As the pair cruise around town, Karl’s stomach begins to grumble – maybe the new diet isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Despite his best attempts to ignore the feeling in his tummy, the doc soon finds himself in a desperate situation – a code brown.

With nowhere to turn, Karl is forced to duck into a nearby bush in a neighbouring front yard, and drop his pants!

With the truth always finding a way of getting out, is Terese set for another PR disaster after Karl’s number two fiasco?

Meanwhile, with Andrew having made a speedy recovery in Erinsborough Hospital, he’s thrilled to find his daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) waiting for him at home, ready to welcome him back.

Since their falling out over her budding romance with Byron (Xavier Molyneaux), the pair’s relationship has been frosty at best, but both are willing to accept that they don’t want to fight anymore.

After conceding he went too far by writing Byron’s car off as unroadworthy, Andrew visits the former escort and explains that he has withdrawn the ticket he issued, and that he won’t stand in the way of him and Sadie.

Sadie’s thrilled to hear this, but is concerned when she comes face to face with Byron and is met with an awkward hostility.

Will the pair be able to put Andrew and Wendy’s parental interference behind them and move forward?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie.

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.