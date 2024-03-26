Next week on Neighbours, Andrew looks to get back at Byron after discovering he’s dating Sadie, despite Wendy’s best efforts to placate him.

A lot has changed for Sadie since she and her parents moved to Ramsay Street in 2022, shortly before Neighbours’ final episodes aired.

At that point she was completely alone; she and her friend Aubrey (Etoile Little) had alienated half of the street by starting the fire which contributed to Hendrix’s (Ben Turland) death.

It was a ploy to frame Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke), but it backfired spectacularly. When Aubrey was sent to another school, Sadie was left with nobody.

The thought of Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) forgiving her then felt impossible, but when Hendrix turned to Sadie to help prepare a touching video message, it was clear that he held no hard feelings towards her – her actions, though stupid, certainly didn’t intend on harming anyone, let alone Hendrix.

Now, three years later (things have jumped ahead by an extra year in the Neighbours universe), Sadie and Mackenzie are best friends, with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) completing their friendship group.

With Mackenzie and Haz now an item, it was only a matter of time before another couple paired up, and now it’s the turn of Byron and Sadie.

Things got off to an awkward start when Byron learnt that Sadie only wanted to sleep with him because of his experience as an escort, but Sadie explained that while the thought had crossed her mind for a brief moment, their eventual hookup was completely organic.

In yesterday’s episode, as Sadie prepared for her first date, she kept it from parents Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Emerald Chan).

Unfortunately for her, the fact that nobody knew about her upcoming date backfired when Felix (James Beaufort) started quizzing her new love interest about his past as an escort.

Before we know it, Andrew himself is seeking advice from Byron on what women want, as he tries to spice things up with Wendy.

Byron awkwardly obliges and passes on some useful tips, and the advice hits the spot(!), but just after Andrew emerges from a sexy encounter with his wife, he stumbles upon his daughter and Byron in a hot and heavy moment of their own.

In next Monday’s episode (Monday 1st April), Andrew and Wendy disagree over Sadie’s new relationship.

Their parenting roles have switched – it’s usually Wendy interfering in Sadie’s life, but now it’s Andrew’s turn to get involved. Wendy would rather focus on regaining membership into her daughter’s inner circle, sad that Sadie kept the news of her new romance from them.

Yet while Wendy is trying to prove that she’s a ‘cool mum’, it backfires as Sadie calls her out for being just as intrusive as her father.

Rocked by Sadie’s words, Wendy tells Andrew that they need to step back and let their daughter live her life.

Sadly Andrew refuses to listen, and when he comes across Byron’s car at the complex, he makes a vindictive move as he slaps an ‘unroadworthy’ sticker on it.

In Tuesday’s episode, Sadie is appaled when she learns that Andrew gave Byron a ticket for his supposedly unsafe tyres.

When Byron explains that his mechanic believes the tyres had another six months on them, Sadie unleashes on her dad for his personal vendetta, telling him he needs to get over the fact that she’s an adult with an adult sex life.

Despite Sadie’s scorn, and Wendy’s best efforts to get through to him, Andrew remains in the anti-Byron camp, and it seems a new Ramsay Street feud has begun.

Sadly for Sadie, despite her offering to pay for a new set of tyres for Byron, he’s feeling overwhelmed. He suggests that it might be wise for them to put the brakes on their relationship given that Andrew and Wendy are both having trouble adjusting.

As Sadie ‘thanks’ her dad for ruining her first big romance, are Sadie and Byron really over before they’ve even begun?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie.

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.