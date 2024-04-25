Next week on Neighbours, Krista and Aaron’s secret is uncovered in dramatic fashion, Haz skips town to work with Wade, while Toadie and Paul battle for Terese’s affections.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 29th April to Thursday 2nd May.

1) Krista and Aaron hide their secret

This week saw Krista (Majella Davis) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) embark on two benders together as they deal with their shared grief over David (Takaya Honda) and Hope.

The first saw Krista join Aaron for a late-night drink in the Waterhole, and the second came when Aaron found Krista’s stash of pills as the pair enjoyed a getaway at Aaron, David and Nicolette’s former holiday resort in Daylesford.

Rather than call Krista out on her drug use, Aaron enabled her, and the pair returned to Erinsborough to continue partying together.

Next week, the remorseful pair promise each other that they’ll stay on the straight and narrow. Yet while Krista continues to hide the extent of her spiral from boyfriend Leo (Tim Kano), he can tell that something’s up, and is increasingly concerned that she’s hiding something.

2) Krista catches Chelsea cheating

Chelsea (Viva Bianca) continues to present herself as a support to Krista, as she continues to hide the fact that she orchestrated Krista’s fall off the wagon.

Chelsea is also hiding her ongoing affair with IT investigator Jeffrey (Tim Potter), after he got the wrong idea from their one-night stand a few weeks back.

It all falls apart when Krista catches the pair together in Chelsea’s hotel room, and this time it’s abundantly clear that they’ve been sleeping together.

Chelsea’s sweet façade immediately collapses and she warns Krista that if she goes running to Paul, then she’ll reveal all about Krista’s recent benders.

Trapped and overwhelmed, Krista can’t cope and seeks out a dealer, sourcing more drugs to numb her pain. Later, guilt-ridden in the face of Leo’s ongoing kindness, she makes a snap decision…

3) Terese heads to therapy

Last week saw Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) haunted by a recurring nightmare of Paul (Stefan Dennis) confessing to covering up his dastardly actions that led to their marriage breakdown.

She pushed Paul away, refusing to accept any more help from him. Next week, Terese concedes that she was overthinking the situation, and apologises to Paul for pushing him away, expressing her gratitude for his recent support.

Paul reaffirms his promise that he’ll always be there for Terese no matter what else is going on in their lives. Yet it’s not long before she’s rattled by another dream about her and Paul’s vow renewal.

After turning to Jane (Annie Jones) for advice, she seeks help from her therapist, Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson).

The session leaves Terese with much to think about, but another hurdle lies ahead, as Terese learns that Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is about to head back to Erinsborough from his trip to the states…

4) Haz does a runner

After this week’s episodes saw Haz’s former victim Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips) unmasked as the anonymous hacker who has been targeting him and his friends.

Wade gave Haz an ultimatum, telling him that he wanted them to team up on a new shady IT business, and that he would make Mackenzie’s (Georgie Stone) life hell if Haz didn’t agree.

Next week, Haz realises he has no choice but to give in to Wade’s demands.

He’s busted by Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Mackenzie just as he’s preparing to flee Ramsay Street, and the to manage to convince him to stay and face the music.

Yet when Aaron, Jane and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) pop to No. 32 ready to talk things through with Haz, Byron discovers that he’s vanished, leaving them all behind, including his beloved Trevor!

Mackenzie is left gutted, with Haz’s actions seemingly proving once and for all that he’s not the wonderful guy she thought she’d fallen for.

5) Krista has a shocking revelation

Leo remains convinced that something is going on with Krista, but when he approaches Aaron with his suspicions, Aaron deflects Leo’s concerns…

When Krista sees Paul confronting Penny (Jessica Husband), the former Lassiters employee who Chelsea framed for the sauna door malfunction, she’s left confused when she learns that Krista is a suspect.

She realises that she has to get her family involved if she wants to get to the truth. Yet as she turns back to drugs to dull her pain, she has a shocking revelation… has she just discovered the truth?

6) Cara and Remi push JJ too hard

After the trauma of the last few weeks, Andrew (Lloyd Will) advises Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) that they should let JJ (Riley Bryant) deal with his pain in his own way.

Yet the pair later take advantage of JJ’s high spirits after a work out, as they suggest to their son that he lets go of the letter he wrote to Felix (James Beaufort).

As JJ staunchly bites back and retreats upset, Cara and Remi realise they’ve pushed too hard.

Later next month, JJ will finally be reunited with his biological father as Felix finally agrees to a meeting with him. Read more…

7) Sadie’s in need of an eye-bleach

Just a few weeks ago, Andrew was left wide-eyed as he walked into No. 32 unannounced to find his daughter and Byron entangled on the sofa together.

Next week, it’s Sadie who’s in need of the eye bleach as she walks in on her parents in a compromising situation.

Wendy (Candice Leask) plans an art project for her and Andrew, involving painting on a giant canvas with their bodies.

As things turn saucy, the pair strip down, only for Sadie to walk in and catch her parents getting hot and heavy!

8) Krista collapses!

Fresh after making a big discovery in next Tuesday’s episode, Krista lies unconscious on the floor of Chelsea’s hotel room next Wednesday. What happened in between is yet to be revealed.

Chelsea, panicked, knows she needs to call an ambulance, but briefly considers just leaving Krista there, knowing that all of her lies will be uncovered as soon as Krista comes to.

Thankfully, Holly soon walks in, and coming across the desperate scene, she dials 000.

9) Leo and Nicolette are furious with Aaron

Aaron is wracked with guilt when he gets the news that Krista is in hospital, knowing that they were both taking drugs together just a few hours earlier.

Aaron is initially cagey when Nicolette questions him, but the pressure of the secret becomes too much, and he comes clean, confessing the truth to Leo.

Leo is furious at his brother-in-law’s betrayal and accuses him of putting his own selfish needs above Krista’s wellbeing.

Nicolette is similarly enraged and tells Aaron that she won’t allow him to see Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) if he doesn’t get his act together. Will her threat be enough to get him clean?

10) Paul declares his love for Terese… again

Chelsea feels utterly defeated as she worries that all of her lies are about to be uncovered.

With nothing left to lose, she’s brutally honest with Terese as she tells her that no woman will ever stand a chance as long as she’s still on the scene.

Terese reminds Chelsea that she’s the one in a relationship with Paul, but Chelsea retorts that Paul is only using her as a way to make Terese feel more comfortable around him.

Terese heads straight to Paul and confronts him, but only Paul confirms Chelsea’s suspicions, telling Terese that he still loves her.

It doesn’t have the reaction Paul was hoping for, as an angry Terese tells her ex-husband that she’ll never allow herself to be duped by him again.

11) Toadie gives Karl an epiphany

As Toadie returns to Erinsborough after a break in the United States, he catches up with Susan (Jackie Woodburne), who fills him in on her recent job offer.

Susan has decided to turn down the Operations Manager job at Eirene Rising, but Toadie can see just how much Susan lit up when she spoke about it.

He soon shares his thoughts Karl, who makes it his mission to convince Susan to re-think her decision and assure her that they’ll find a way to navigate her concerns.

Newly released spoiler photos for May reveal that Susan does eventually accept Terese’s offer, but the photos show that the tension between Susan and Terese builds almost immediately as they clash over the plans for the development.

While Susan was fearful of what the job would mean for her relationship with Karl, is it actually her friendship with Terese at risk?

12) Toadie gives his marriage his all

With Toadie back in Erinsborough, he makes it clear that he’s going to do whatever it takes to make Terese see that he’s worthy of another chance.

In next Thursday’s episode, he gets a call from Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who informs him that Terese is holed up in her bedroom with food poisoning.

Heading back to their marital home, Toadie takes it upon himself to manage Terese’s care, and it seems that his positive bedside manner could be just what’s needed to save their relationship.

When Paul hears about Terese’s illness, he rushes to No. 22, and is disappointed to find Toadie has beaten him there. Paul is left shut out, and Toadie uses the time with Terese to voice his regrets – he should have taken the time to confront his lingering feelings for Melanie before he and Terese embarked on their marriage.

Later, Terese reflects that she was also guilty of rushing into her relationship with Toadie, instead of doing the work to properly move on from Paul.

Is there finally light at the end of the tunnel?

13) Aaron panics after Nicolette’s ultimatum

After Nicolette warns Aaron that she’ll stop him from seeing Isla if he doesn’t get clean, Jane reassures him that nobody will take his daughter away from him.

Jane then calls Nicolette out for weaponising her Isla, as she reminds her how much compassion Aaron and David showed her after she left Erinsborough with their then-unborn baby in tow.

After exchanging apologies, Nicolette sees Aaron’s pain and assures him that they’re still a family unit, despite David being gone. Aaron also agrees to concentrate on sobering up.

yet despite their apparent truce, when Aaron is out of sight, Nicolette opens up a list of Aaron’s transgressions on her phone, adding in a new entry.

It seems she’s not as forgiving as she’s making out… Watch this space!

14) Mackenzie runs Haz over

With Haz gone, Mackenzie confesses to Karl and Susan that she can’t stop thinking about him, despite his betrayal.

Meanwhile, in an office in Melbourne’s CBD, Haz and Wade are holed up together, working on their first grubby job.

Yet it’s not long before Haz’s disgust gets the better of him, and when Wade begins to fear that Haz is wearing a wire, he bolts…

Back in Erinsborough, Mackenzie gets a lead when she recalls the note Wade gave her, which has a company name and address on the bottom. She hands the address over to Andrew, but is frustrated by his lack of urgency.

Wanting to give Haz the opportunity to turn himself in, Mackenzie grabs Karl and the pair drive to the city together, heading for the address on Wade’s notepad.

As Haz chases Wade down a laneway, Mackenzie’s car comes around the corner. With no time to break or swerve, Mack smashes into Haz, sending him flying.

Will he be okay… and just why is Andrew Rodwell on the scene so quickly?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life-changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.