Next week on EastEnders, Tommy becomes increasingly aggressive with Kat, Ian wants to marry Cindy again, Denise tries to ease tensions and David Wicks makes a shock return.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th October.

1) David Wicks returns

The final moments of today’s episode sees David Wicks (Michael French) make a shock return to Walford, as part of a number of characters returning before EastEnders‘ 40th anniversary next year.

David is Bianca’s (Patsy Palmer) dad, last seen in May 2014, when he left for a fresh start in America.

Earlier this year, Bianca mentioned that she hadn’t spoken to her dad in years, so his reappearance on Albert Square is sure to stir up plenty of emotions for Bianca, who is currently trying to prove that Reiss (Jonny Freeman) rather than Sonya (Natalie Cassidy) was responsible for Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) death.

Of course, Bianca isn’t the only one shocked by David’s return – David once had an affair with Cindy (Michelle Collins), the then-wife of his half-brother Ian (Adam Woodyatt).

With Cindy and Ian now back together – and Cindy having another affair, this time with Junior (Micah Balfour) – things are about to get very awkward.

Oh, plus there’s the small matter that David still thinks Cindy is dead!

On Monday, Cindy is rattled to see her former flame back on the square, and keeps out of sight.

She opens up to George (Colin Salmon) about why David’s presence has her shaken up, and he advises her to front it out.

After David meets with Reiss to try and get to the bottom of his daughter’s current emotional state, he’s stunned as he gets a blast from the past – Cindy is very much alive and standing in front of him!

As Cindy and David catch up, there’s a lot to go through as they fill in the gaps from their 20 years apart.

Later, David and Bianca catch up again and have some deep conversations – will David’s return help his daughter’s fragile emotional state?

2) Denise prepares to reveal the truth

After learning about Pastor Clayton’s (Howard Saddler) death, Denise (Diane Parish) cuts her trip short and returns to Walford next week, where she has a heart-to-heart with Yolande (Angela Wynter), who is reeling from the fact that her former abuser will never face justice.

When Yolande talks to Denise about the importance of honesty and truth, it makes Denise realise that she needs to open up about the crush at Peggy’s, which was caused by daughter Chelsea’s (Zaraah Abrahams) decision to mess with the club’s booking system and make 100 extra tickets available.

Denise has been feeling guilty ever since discovering Chelsea’s secret, and she opens up in a vague way about her lies.

With Yolande’s words about the corrosive nature of lies still ringing in her ears, she decides that she’s going to tell Jack (Patsy Palmer) the truth – Chelsea caused the crush!

But will she go through with it?

3) Are Ian and Cindy getting married?

Last week, Alfie bagged himself a job at the Minute Mart, just days after being fired from the bookies after closing the shop early to spend some quality time with troubled son Tommy (Sonny Kendall).

As Kat (Jessie Wallace) tells the boys that Alfie has got the manager’s job at the supermarket, over the road Ian is busy telling Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) that he and Cindy might get married again, but admits that he fumbled the proposal.

How will Cindy feel about Ian’s plans for another wedding, considering she’s sleeping with Junior behind his back?

4) Ian doesn’t waste any time

Ian’s plans then face a further setback when he learns from Bianca that David is back in the square.

Not wanting David’s return to get in the way of his proposal plans, he goes to see Anna (Molly Rainford) to make amends for the awful way he’s been treating her since Bobby’s (Clay Milner Russell) exit a couple of weeks ago, and reveals to her that he’s got big plans for Cindy.

What does he have in mind?

5) Tommy causes more problems

Next week, money continues to cause problems for the Moons, and troubled teen Tommy plans to steal from the café to help his parents out, but Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) catches him in the act.

When Kathy goes to see Kat to fill her in on Tommy’s attempted theft, she suggests that Kat needs to have a stern word with him.

However, when Kat later tries to do that, it doesn’t go well, as Tommy physically intimidates her.

EastEnders producers have already revealed that Tommy will play a part in a parental abuse storyline over the coming months, as he begins to use his behaviour to control and dominate Kat.

Chris Clenshaw, the show’s outgoing Executive Producer, said: “Jessie [Wallace] and Sonny’s [Kendall] performances have thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of child to parent abuse with compassion and understanding.

The storyline will demonstrate how Tommy’s behaviour effects their relationship and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole.”

6) Jack struggles

Jack becomes overwhelmed by having to run the house singlehandedly while caring for Amy (Ellie Dadd), who is still in a wheelchair after being caught up in the crush at Peggy’s.

Despite still blaming Penny for the accident, Jack reluctantly agrees that she can go over to No. 27 and support her half-sister, offering him a much-needed break.

Later, Jack is pleased when he returns to find Amy in a much better mood after Penny’s visit, but he manages to ruin it by making a tactless comment, leaving Penny upset and causing a massive row between them.

7) Tommy ruins the mood again

On Wednesday, Jay’s (Jamie Borthwick) 30th birthday arrives, and as he shows Kat and Phil (Steve McFadden) a touching video message left for him by his late wife Lola (Danielle Harold), Tommy comes in and ruins the mood.

Kat asks Tommy to quiet down, but Tommy is viciously rude in response, leaving Phil stunned by the way the teen speaks to his mother.

Later, things go from bad to worse when Kat tries to talk to Tommy about him stealing from the cafe. Kat grabs him – but what happens next?

8) Denise tries to ease tensions

After hearing about the ongoing issues between Penny and Jack, Denise makes it her mission to fix their tortured relationship as she invites them both to Denzel’s (Jaden Ladega) 16th birthday party.

Later, as they head to the Branning house, Jack tells Denise how grateful he is for everything she’s done for their family.

As he gives a moving speech about how amazing she is, are there still feelings between the estranged husband and wife just weeks after they decided to proceed with their divorce?

9) Cindy juggles tricky situations

In the final trip to Albert Square next week, a trying night sees Cindy forced to juggle several different tricky situations.

When Junior later opens up to George about his mystery woman, his feelings for Cindy are weighing heavy on his heart. Junior admits to an intrigued George that what started as a fling has developed into something more serious.

However, with Cindy potentially marrying Ian again, does she really feel the same way about Junior as he feels about her?

