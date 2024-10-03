Neighbours hints at reunion for Paul Robinson and Terese Willis

Next week on Neighbours, as Paul tries to avoid Terese, she reveals to Susan that she wants nothing more than her ex-husband’s attention.

It took a long while for power couple Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) to find their way to each other, but the ambitious and sometimes ruthless power couple eventually married back in 2019.

They endured many struggles over their years of marriage, and Terese finally left Paul for good after learning that he’d paid $1 million to buy Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) baby.

As Neighbours came to an end in July 2022, it seemed like the pair were finally ready to finalise their divorce, with Terese planning on making a fresh start by buying the River Bend resort owned by Kiri’s (Gemma Bird Matheson) parents, while Paul was planning a move to New York to be closer to his extended family.

However, the pair reunited in the final moments of the emotional finale, and when the show returned to our screens last year, there was every chance that they’d be enjoying their happily ever after.

But no – as the refreshed show launched on Amazon in September 2023, Terese and Paul had divorced after Paul walked out on the day of their vow renewal, and Terese was busy getting married to Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Fast forward a year and not only has Toadie has left Terese, but he’s moved away from Erinsborough for good, and now it seems like a reunion for Terese and Paul is just around the corner.

Earlier this week, Terese had a breakdown as she returned to an empty No. 22, smashing photos of her and Toadie’s time together as she became overwhelmed at the happiness he had ripped from under her.

When she spotted Paul, she had to stop herself before calling out to him, and later confessed to Remi (Naomi Rukavina) that she really wants to turn to her ex, but her gut is telling her not to.

Shortly after, Paul turned up on her doorstep with lunch, and Terese gave in to her impulses and invited him in. The pair enjoyed chatting together over lunch, opening up over recent events and feeling more than comfortable in each other’s company.

As Paul went to make tea, he returned to find Terese asleep on the sofa, and lovingly covered her in a blanket, before leaving her alone.

Next Monday (7th October), Terese feels conflicted about the warmth of their last interaction, but can’t help but be drawn to her ex-husband. She invites him to lunch as a way to say thank you for looking after her the previous week.

Jane (Annie Jones) warns Paul that he shouldn’t get so close to Terese, and he attempts to keep his growing feelings in check, but when Terese lightly touches his arm, it’s clear that it’ll be easier said than done.

Paul then admits to Leo (Tim Kano) that he’s close to crossing the line with Terese, and vows to keep his distance from now on.

The following day (Tuesday 8th October), Paul approaches Susan (Jackie Woodburne), where he confesses that he’s planning on taking a step back from Terese, and begs for her assistance in making sure she’s okay in his absence.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) is wary of Paul’s agenda, but Susan assures him that she’ll be there for her friend.

Paul sticks to his word as he starts ignoring Terese’s texts, which come in thick and fast as she tries to spend more time with him. Terese feels rejected as she quickly realises that Paul is blanking her, but does her best to keep up a strong façade.

Seeing Terese’s pain, Susan suggests they head out for lunch as a diversion. While Terese is initially too focussed on her ex-husband to accept, she later realises there’s a way she can use Susan’s offer to her advantage…

In next Thursday’s episode (10th October), Terese is still unhappy that Paul is avoiding her, and drags Susan to the Lassiters Day Spa at a time when she knows she’s likely to run into Paul.

Sadly her plan fails and she ends up missing Paul again. Susan realises what’s going on and reveals to Terese that Paul is staying away for a very good reason – his feelings for her are too strong and he doesn’t trust himself around her.

Susan hopes that the revelation will prompt Terese to keep her distance too, but Terese can’t commit as she admits that nothing feels as good as Paul’s attention at the moment.

Just how long until the on-again-off-again pair finally give into temptation and find their way back to each other?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124 / 221)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125 / 222)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126 / 223)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127 / 224)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived.

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131 / 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.