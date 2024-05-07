Neighbours reveals more details on Victor Stone mystery

Neighbours has given more details on Victor Stone’s arrival in Ramsay Street, as he hides a secret from his ex-wife and children.

Jane’s ex-husband Victor Stone (Craig Hall) makes an unexpected appearance on Ramsay Street next week, taking everyone by surprise.

Teaser spoilers for May already revealed that Victor will arrive hiding a secret, one which Sadie (Emerald Chan) quickly discovers.

Now, producers have given us our first hints as to what he’s withholding.

Little is known about Jane’s ex, other than he’s the father of Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), and that he and Jane married and split in her decades away from Erinsborough.

While Jane and Nicolette were estranged for many years, after Jane discouraged Nicolette from telling the rather stuck-in-her-ways Nell Mangel (Vivean Gray) that she was gay, Nicolette and her dad remained in contact, and we learnt early on that Victor used to spoil his daughter.

When he turns up in next Tuesday’s episode (7th May), Nicolette is thrilled to see him, but Byron is much less impressed by his father’s impromptu visit.

Jane is similarly unimpressed, and is suspicious of his motives – wherever he appears, drama usually follows.

Nicolette claims that Vic is simply there to spend some quality time with his kids, but Jane and Byron struggle to believe it – and their suspicions are confirmed when Victor admits he’s got cashflow issues and is hoping to stay with Byron at No. 32.

Byron is forced to ask Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) if she’d mind an extra houseguest for a while, admitting to her that he and his father have never been close.

Mackenzie reflects on her past estrangement with her own father, and suggests that Byron should take Victor at his word – life is too short.

Reluctantly agreeing, Byron informs his dad that he’s welcome to stay. Victor is overjoyed, admitting that he was an unreliable father and insists that he wants to make up for it.

When Victor tells Byron that he loves him, Byron is thrown by his uncharacteristic sincerity.

However, once alone, Victor logs into his online bank account, revealing to viewers that he has over one million pounds sitting in it.

Just why is Victor lying about being broke?

In next Wednesday’s episode, Sadie discovers a big secret surrounding Victor – is it his hidden wealth, or is he hiding something even more troubling?

Over the coming weeks, Victor is set to put in more effort to reconnect with his kids and ex-wife, all while Sadie struggles under the burden of his secret.

Thankfully, the secret is exposed in the episode airing Thursday 23rd May, as “Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news,” leading to Byron finally bonding with his dad.

Newly released photos for late May and early June also show Jane growing closer to her ex-husband, with one set of photos showing Victor holding then kissing Jane’s hands, as her fiancée Mike’s (Guy Pearce) daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham) looks on in shock.

With spoilers for June revealing that “Jane disappoints her family,” is Victor really in town to try and win Jane back, and will he succeed?

Elsewhere next week, there’s a potential promotion in order for Remi (Naomi Rukavina), as Karl (Alan Fletcher) suggests that she apply for the Senior Medical Officer role at the hospital.

With so much going on in her private life, Remi isn’t sure if she’s the right fit at the moment. She contemplates talking it through with wife Cara (Sara West), but eventually decides against it.

Later, she can’t resist taking another look at the application, catching the eye of her doctor colleague Gavin Bowman while doing so.

Gavin, who makes his first appearance this week as Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) doctor, reassures Remi that he’s not interested in the role, but he’s more than happy to help her with a pros and cons list if she’s conflicted, which she seems to be.

Remi is slightly thrown by her colleague’s offer, but appreciates it.

Is there more to Remi’s friendly colleague than meets the eye…?

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) has her own career doubts next week, after having a difficult first day working alongside Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at Eirene Rising.

Susan eventually accepted Terese’s offer to be the development’s new Operations Manager, but doubted her decision when she experienced Terese’s slightly chaotic management style.

She’d been worried that taking the job would cause conflict between her and Karl, but never considered the impact it could have on her and Terese’s friendship.

Next week, she approaches the new day with a new attitude, determined to make their business relationship work.

She draws up a working chart, feeling that if all is spelt out, there won’t be any misunderstandings going forward.

Yet after asking for Terese’s input, her new boss can’t resist micro-managing and reworking Susan’s plan.

Susan is forced to lie and claim she appreciates Terese’s take, but there’s an awkwardness in the air and both of them can feel the tension rising.

As they confide in their respective partners, Karl and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) encourage their wives to communicate, but both are keen to let things lie.

Is Susan’s new role destined to end in disaster?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.

Monday 13th May (Episode 9040 / 137)

Remi is tempted by a promising proposal.

Paul tries his hand at playing cupid.

JJ makes a last ditch bid to see Felix.

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 9041 / 138)

JJ faces a hard truth. Mackenzie’s guilt grows.

A surprise guest on Ramsay street upsets the status quo.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 9042 / 139)

Mackenzie works to correct her wrongs.

Karl faces a fresh humiliation.

Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret.

Thursday 16th May (Episode 9043 / 140)

Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated.

Mackenzie grapples with her personal dilemma.

Abigail finds something she shouldn’t.