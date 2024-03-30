Neighbours gives a first look at upcoming memorial

Neighbours has released new photos showing emotional scenes as Krista says goodbye to her unborn baby.

Last week’s Neighbours saw devastating scenes as Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) lost her unborn baby after finding herself trapped in the Lassiters sauna.

Chelsea (Viva Bianca) orchestrated for Krista to become trapped after growing increasingly jealous of the praise Paul (Stefan Dennis) was giving her in the aftermath of the Lassiters Longest Lie-In.

When Krista was given the chance to present to the Lassiters directors, it was too much for Chelsea, and she enacted a plan to ensure that Krista would miss her timeslot.

Chelsea told Krista that there was an issue with the sauna, and Krista immediately went to investigate.

Upon entering the changing rooms, Krista was hit by a wall of steam. As she went to examine the sauna itself, the changing room door locked behind her.

She was soon overwhelmed by the intense heat in the room, and despite her best efforts to cool down by removing layers, she passed out.

It was over an hour and a half before Paul found Krista and rushed her to hospital. Unable to get hold of Leo (Tim Kano), Paul stayed with Krista throughout her ordeal.

Tragically, being trapped in the sauna for so long took its toll on a pregnant Krista’s body, with heartbreaking consequences.

As Remi (Naomi Rukavina) performed an ultrasound, Krista was given the news that her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

On Wednesday 10th April, the neighbours of Ramsay Street will come together for a memorial to baby Hope, and new pictures have been released from the emotional episode.

Krista is supported by boyfriend Leo, and friends Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), Paul, Remi, Aaron, Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Majella Davis, who plays Krista, has opened up about what it was like to film the emotional scenes:

“The producers at Neighbours let me know about Krista’s still birth very early on, so thankfully I had plenty of time to process and prepare for this story,” she explains.

“I started by doing lots of research and listening to a lot of different experiences from mothers who had lost a child through pregnancy.

“On the actual day of filming, I had a lot of support from everyone on set so I really felt safe to lean in and feel the depth of grief Krista would be feeling. That, and we all ate a lot of chocolate that day.”

Despite their months-long rivalry, Paul and Krista have recently put the past behind them. And after Paul was there with Krista at the hospital, he wants to be there to support her at her baby’s memorial.

Majella explains that Krista having Paul by her side after her collapse and at the hospital was beautiful:

“I think there’s something really beautiful about Paul being by Krista’s side during this,” she tells us. “She only recently lost her father, and the relationship she has with Paul kind of mirrors the relationship she had with him.

“It honestly just fit so perfectly that he was there for her.”

While the mid-April scenes will be a tough time for Krista, Majella tells us that she sees a bright future for her character:

“I want more wins for Krista, I really do love seeing her thrive,” she exclaims. “Hopefully she and Leo can continue to support each other…

“I mean I wouldn’t hate it if they got married or even one day had a kid of their own. We’ll try and manifest that! Also, more fun events at Lassiters!

Paul’s considerate attitude towards Krista, and the support he offered her at the hospital, sees Leo finally soften towards his father. In next week’s episodes, Paul asks Leo to move back into the penthouse, and Leo tells him that he’ll consider it.

Paul is then let into Leo and Krista’s inner circle as the trio discuss plans for Hope’s memorial.

The development leaves a scorned Chelsea feeling even more on the outer, especially when Terese returns home and Paul does his best to help fix her Eirini Rising woes.

Thankfully the pictures from the memorial episode appear to show that Chelsea doesn’t play a part. As Paul pushes Chelsea to get to the bottom of what happened with the sauna next week, hopefully it won’t be too long until the truth is uncovered.

Baby Hope’s memorial service airs on Wednesday 10th April.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie.

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell.

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.