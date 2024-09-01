Neighbours gives first look at Toadie Rebecchi’s final episode

Neighbours has released new photos giving us our first look at Toadie’s final episode, as he leaves Erinsborough after nearly 30 years.

This morning, Neighbours released its latest spoilers for mid to late September. In a dramatic fortnight featuring a celebration of love, a disturbing phone call, two life-threatening events, and Vera Punt’s (Sally-Anne Upton) search for vengeance, it looks like we’re also set for Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Moloney) final ever episodes.

The spoilers for the episode airing Wednesday 25th September ask: “Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?”

The photos for the same episode show what appears to be Toadie’s goodbye party at No. 28, as his loved ones gather around to celebrate his nearly three decades on Ramsay Street and bid him farewell as he starts a new life.

Toadie’s departure was first announced in late June, when actor Ryan Moloney shocked fans with a video announcing that he would be leaving the show.

On Tuesday 24th September, the episode before his apparent departure, spoilers tell us that “emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.”

We see new couple Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and JJ (Riley Bryant) share a sweet moment as they enjoy a picnic date on Lassiters’ parkland.

The pair recently kissed, after months in which both of them liked each other, but neither was prepared to admit it. When JJ discovered that Dex (Marley Williams) also had a crush on Nell, he put his own feelings aside for the sake of his brother.

Now, the two have taken their first tentative steps towards a relationship, sharing their first kiss on the steps outside No. 26 as their friends celebrated Cara’s (Sara West) 40th birthday inside.

While it isn’t yet confirmed whether Toadie will be taking Nell and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) with him as he moves off the street, could this be Nell and JJ’s final date before they’re forced to say goodbye to one another?

The Kennedys have been Toadie’s surrogate family since his real parents – Angie (Lesley Baker) and ‘Big Kev’ Rebecchi (Don Bridges) – moved off Ramsay Street in the 90s.

In the upcoming episodes, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) prepare for an emotional goodbye to the person they’ve helped nurture from a teenager into a man.

The photos also show Nell visiting Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in hospital, where she’s recovering after being caught up in some disturbing drama during what’s rumoured to be an upcoming wedding.

More on that here…

Meanwhile, Toadie is seen sitting on his car outside No. 28, where he’s been living since he and Terese broke up in last week’s episodes.

A present box sits on the bonnet, either a gift from one of his friends, or a parting gift he’s planning to give them as a thank you.

Then, in what looks set to be Toadie’s final episode on Wednesday 25th September, his loved ones gather for a celebration of his life in Erinsborough.

Andrew (Lloyd Will), who has grown to be one of Toadie’s closest friends since the Rodwells moved onto Ramsay Street in 2022, puts his arm on Toadie’s shoulder as he prepares to say goodbye.

Harold (Ian Smith) also makes an appearance as he brings the Ramsay Street history book to the garden of No. 28, perhaps asking Toadie to add one final chapter before he departs.

In the background is the setup for a Hawaiian-themed party, with cocktails aplenty visible in the background.

This coming week, Harold makes his feelings known to Toadie as he tells him how disappointed he is that he left Terese, after Toadie assured him that he was in love with her before their wedding just over a year ago.

Thankfully, by the time Toadie’s departure comes around, the pair have made up, and Toadie gets a touching goodbye from one of his oldest and closest friends.

Nell and JJ also get a hug from Mel (Lucinda Cowden), their former step-mum who has remained an important part of their life since she returned to Erinsborough last year.

While most of the Toad’s loved ones are dressed in Hawaiian shirts or Essendon Bombers tops in tribute to his beloved AFL team, JJ (Riley Bryant) takes things up a notch as he comes dressed as Toadie himself.

Completing his outfit is a replica of Toadie’s signature mullet, an iconic part of his look throughout his teenage years, which Lou Carpenter (Tom Oliver) famously chopped off in 1999.

One person missing from the celebrations is Terese, who is avoiding the party as she hides away at Eirene Rising.

She’s been burying herself in work since Toadie announced that he was ending their marriage, and the photos show her other ex-husband Paul (Stefan Dennis) paying her a visit – can he convince her to head back to Ramsay Street to say one last goodbye to Jarrod?

Ryan Moloney first announced his departure back in June, in a video posted on Neighbours’ social media channels.

Introducing himself as “formerly Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi from Neighbours”, Ryan revealed: “That’s right, I did say formerly, because after 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street.”

Toadie has been on an emotional journey this season, but what's next for him? Here's a message from Ryan…@AmazonFreevee @Channel10AU @Goldupslane pic.twitter.com/yO0oUayuWs — Neighbours (@neighbours) June 27, 2024

He went on to explain that his character’s exit isn’t the end of his Neighbours journey, as he’d be heading behind the camera to work as a director:

“Although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I do hope to be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera. I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as a director, so I really hope you enjoy that.

“Before I go, I would just like to take the opportunity to say thank you all so much for all the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. For three decades, in fact.

“I’m going to miss you, and I’m going to miss him, and I’m going to miss Erinsborough.”

In an interview with Back to the Bay last month, Ryan revealed that it wasn’t his choice to leave the show, and that the decision had been made by the producers.

“I’ve been wanting to leave for quite a long time, but Neighbours is one of those jobs that you work with awesome people,” he explained. “You get paid really well. And if you had a mate who had one of these jobs, you’d be saying, ‘oh, mate, what are you doing? You’ve got to stay there. See it out for as long as you can’.

“So I’m quite grateful that they actually made that decision for me because I don’t think that I could ever say no to a contract. I think I’d always be kind of like, ‘oh, yes, okay, I’ll do another one’.

“And that’s not the way you want to be doing Neighbours. You don’t want to have that level of resentment in there. So I was very grateful for it.”

Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi has been a fixture on our screens since he was first brought in as a guest in January 1995. Named by writer Liz Packett, who had picked up the nickname during her time in school, Toadie wasn’t ever meant to grace our screens for long.

Fast forward 29 years, and he’s become one of the show’s most iconic and beloved characters – with viewers voting him Back to the Bay’s Most Popular Character back in 2021.

Throughout his time he’s played a myriad of different roles – he began as a tearaway teen, later headed to Eden University to study law, before transforming No. 30 into the chaotic but fun ‘House of Trouser’.

He married Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) back in 2003, but she was believed dead after their wedding car plunged off a cliff just hours after their nuptials.

He later found love again with Sonya (Eve Morey), and became a family man after the birth of their daughter Nell (then Scarlett Anderson, now Ayisha Salem-Towner).

He’s loved, been loved, hurt, been hurt, and has even been shot, but his endurance has always been his strength, his tenacity and his love of family – even if more recent years have seen him make some questionable decisions.

He now has three children – as well as daughter Nell and adopted son Callum (Morgan Baker), his youngest child Hugo (then John Turner, now Tanner Ellis-Anderson) was born after Toadie slept with Andrea Somers, believing her to be Dee.

Toadie has been front and centre since Neighbours returned in September 2023, with his relationship with Terese dividing fans.

He also played a significant role in what was believed to be Neighbours‘ final episode when the show ended in July 2022, as we saw him marry Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) after a whirlwind romance.

After Amazon Freevee stepped in to save Neighbours and it returned to our screens in September 2023, Toadie was getting married again – this time to Terese.

The couple endured a tough first few months of marriage, culminating with Toadie sleeping with his ex-wife Melanie, but managed to get through their issues and looked forward to a bright future together.

However, as Toadie worked to repair the sunroom at No. 30, he began to be haunted by reminders of his ex-wives Dee and Sonya.

We’ve witnessed him crumble over the past few weeks as he struggled to work out why the memories were affecting him so much, and he started to distance himself from Terese once again.

Then, just over a week ago, as he lay on a train track in the remote Queensland outback, dehydrated and on the brink of death, he saw a vision of all of his wives past and present.

Returning to Ramsay Street, he broke up with Terese almost immediately, explaining that the experience had made him realise that he’d never truly grieved the women he’d lost, and that he needed to break the cycle of jumping from one love to another.

While Neighbours‘ producers haven’t revealed the exact reason for Toadie’s departure, it appears that he’s departing Erinsborough for a fresh start, leaving behind the painful memories of the past few years.

Toadie’s final episode is set to air on Wednesday 25th September.

Here’s what else is in store in mid-to-late September…

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

Lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.