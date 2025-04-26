9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 28th April to 2nd May

Next week on Coronation Street, Daisy makes a dramatic exit from the cobbles, Debbie’s worst fears are confirmed, Betsy’s caught out, and will Gary team up with Mick?

1) Has Daniel discovered Daisy and Christina’s plan?

After four years, it’s time for Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) to bid farewell to the cobbles, but not before some final twists in her and mum Christina’s (Amy Robbins) plan to fleece Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews).

The trouble kicked off when Daisy discovered that Jenny had secretly come into a £60,000 windfall, courtesy of some long-forgotten shares Daisy’s dad Gregory had placed in her name years ago.

Daisy only learned of the fortune thanks to a casual remark from Rita (Barbara Knox), and to say she was fuming is an understatement. Instead of coming clean, Jenny has planned to use the money to fund a business loan and buy the Rovers from Carla (Alison King)—all behind Daisy’s back.

Tensions had already exploded between the two when they had a falling out, after young Bertie managed to find his way into N0.4’s hot tub whilst in Jenny’s care.

As the two bickered, Jenny hurled some deeply cutting words at Daisy—blaming her for the death of her younger brother Tom, and cruelly suggesting it was “just as well” she’d had a miscarriage.

Reeling from the confrontation, Daisy made the decision to reach out to her mum, Christina, in a plan to get revenge.

“It’s so fractured now,” Charlotte sighs when asked about Daisy and Jenny’s relationship. “And it’s so sad, as we’re used to seeing them so in sync. I think Daisy’s harbouring some real resentment there, especially after what Jenny said about her miscarriage and her little brother’s death.”

“She feels she’s very much been backed into a corner here. I suppose that’s the only way she can justify her final betrayal of Jenny – it’s actually very reminiscent of Jenny’s early relationship with Rita. It’s like Daisy is Jenny’s penance for all the grief she used to give poor Rita!”

Daisy and Christina devised a cunning scheme to swindle Jenny out of her windfall, by catfishing her through a dating app.

As Jenny fell for the charming and mysterious “Dom,” she was drawn in by his tale of a lucrative business opportunity. He was looking to offload his company, with the promise that any investors would double their money.

The plan stepped up when Dom (Dominic Rickhards), an apparent acquaintance of Christina, arrived on the scene in person, and Daisy began making plans for her half of the cash, suggesting to boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard) that they could move away together.

Little did Daisy realise however that Dom and Christina are actually an item, and are planning to double-cross Daisy and run off with the entirety of Jenny’s cash!

Next week, Daisy starts getting a nagging feeling that something’s off when Christina clings a little too tightly to her burner phone, refusing to let Jenny and Dom message each other directly. But Daisy’s caught completely off guard when Jenny finally reveals the truth about her sudden windfall, and the fact that she’s planning to invest in Dom’s company.

Jenny coming clean was the last thing that Daisy expected, but will it cause her to think twice about going ahead with the plan?

When Daniel later calls over at the Rovers, he spots that Christina is in possession of two mobile phones. Will Daniel begin to suspect that something is afoot?

It’s no secret that Daisy will have called time on her relationship with Daniel by the end of the week, but just how much will he discover before then?

“I think they’ll both be each other’s ‘what if’ love story,” Charlotte states. “I think we’ll all be mourning what could have been. I think she also knows, deep down, that if Daniel were fully aware of what she’s about to do to Jenny, he wouldn’t be willing to let it slide and continue to stand by her side. So it’s almost like she’s cutting him loose before she can see how disappointed in her he’ll be.”

2) Daisy makes a dramatic exit from Weatherfield

Later in the week, Jenny reveals to Daisy that she has transferred the money to Dom. But before long, Daisy is stunned when she overhears Christina and Dom talking in the backyard of the Rovers, before spying them share a kiss! How much has Daisy discovered about their plan?

“Daisy knows exactly what her mother is like,” Charlotte continues. “She keeps giving Christina these chances to step up and be there for her (no matter how morally grey the scenario), and every time Christina throws it back in her face.”

“Unfortunately for Christina, you reap what you sow, and no one can manipulate and backstab quite like our Daisy!”

A short while later, Christina is in the bar hosting Julie’s (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) bingo fundraiser. As she calls the numbers, she’s blissfully unaware of the chaos that is unfolding in the back room, when Daisy finds Jenny in a state of panic. Something has clearly gone wrong…

Whilst our lips are firmly sealed as to what goes down, the fallout leaves Jenny begging Daisy not to leave the street as we move into Friday’s episode.

As Daisy quietly prepares to make her exit, tensions are running high. But how will Daisy feel after a last-minute heart-to-heart with Daniel… and will there be one final twist as Daisy exits the street for good?

“I think it’s very bittersweet for Daisy,” Charlotte adds. “Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma.”

“It’s just as well she’s running far away to the other side of the planet, as she’s left a mountain of destruction and angry people in her wake!”

“As for me, I’m feeling really grateful for my years on the show and the people I’ve gotten to work with. [Corrie Producer] Kate has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice. And I can’t tell you how much fun the other cast members and I had playing out this last hurrah.”

3) Debbie’s worst fears are confirmed

Elsewhere on the street, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is anxiously waiting for answers as she faces the possibility of a young-onset dementia diagnosis. So far, she’s kept the fear hanging over her head a closely guarded secret—shared only with her younger brother Carl (Jonathan Howard).

The weight of the unknown had even led her to reject a heartfelt proposal from her partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan).

However, after undergoing the required cognitive tests, Debbie instead decided to try and live life to the full and made her own proposal to Ronnie, which he gladly accepted.

Next week, Debbie swerves an invite from Ronnie for lunch, claiming she’s tied up elsewhere. In reality, she’s heading to the hospital with Carl, who covers their tracks by pretending they’ve got a meeting.

During the appointment, the neurologist finally confirms the heartbreaking diagnosis—Debbie has vascular dementia.

Though the condition is manageable for now with a healthy lifestyle, the diagnosis hits her hard.

Shaken, Debbie tells Carl she’s not ready to go public—this is something she needs time to process privately, and she wants to carry on as normal for as long as she can.

“Debbie’s always so clued-up and switched on, in control of herself, in control of her businesses and her relationships,” Jonathan Howard recently told EverySoap and other press.

“So I think it’s the last thing Carl expects. It knocks him for six because he suddenly realises he’s come here to reconnect with his family, his sister and brother, and at any point now that relationship might be forgotten. She may start to forget who he is.”

“He thinks it’s something that should be shared and she should include her family in it. Which is a little bit hypocritical because I’m sure he’s got secrets he doesn’t want to share with his family.”

Outside the clinic, a brief encounter with a dementia patient gives Debbie a haunting glimpse into what her own future may hold.

Back at the hotel, Ronnie drops by, bursting with excitement, and shares some big news—he’s just made an offer on No.6, recently vacated by Yasmeen (Shelley King). But with Debbie still processing her diagnosis, his timing couldn’t be worse.

With her eventual demise now confirmed, and no doubt not wishing to burden Ronnie, Debbie makes another u-turn and promptly breaks up with him!

4) Betsy’s caught out

Meanwhile, Betsy (Sydney Martin) appears to be milking Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) guilt for all it’s worth, after the accidental shooting that left her with nerve damage and no sensation in her left arm. With no clear indication yet whether the injury is permanent, Betsy is stuck in limbo—playing the waiting game, but seemingly playing her mum too.

When Betsy digs her heels in and refuses to return to college, Carla’s left increasingly suspicious that she’s pulling the wool over Lisa’s eyes, especially when Lisa announces she’s taking time off work to care for her.

A fed-up Carla later ends up babysitting Betsy at the flat. While preparing lunch, she watches in disbelief as Betsy casually uses both hands to grind pepper over her pasta—despite claiming that her arm is still no better!

Carla calls her out on the spot, but before things can escalate, Betsy jumps up, sending her lunch flying right as Lisa walks through the door.

5) Tracy demands Lisa pay up

Later in the week, Carla is still furious about Betsy faking her injury, but Lisa is keen to brush it off.

A distraction soon comes when Tracy (Kate Ford) comes over, demanding compensation from Lisa for her wrecked florists van.

Blaming Tracy for the shooting, Betsy had been trashing the van when Lauren (Cait Fitton) tried to intervene. As Tracy returned unexpectedly, the teens panicked, and Lauren jumped into the driver’s seat, speeding off. After crashing the van outside the precinct, Lauren fled after Betsy offered to take the blame, knowing that Lauren had to be there for her son, Frankie.

When Carla suggests that Betsy should contribute to the costs instead of leaving everything to Lisa, the tension between them rises. How will Lisa handle the mounting pressure to deal with Betsy’s actions?

Meanwhile, Lauren has been left shaken after receiving an anonymous text from someone who knows she was behind the wheel.

Deciding she can’t keep it to herself any longer, Lauren confides in Bobby (Jack Carroll) about what happened—but will they be able to uncover who’s sending the threatening messages?

6) Carl kisses Abi!

Over at No.13, Carl drops by after accompanying Debbie to the hospital, but it doesn’t take long for Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) to clock that something’s clearly weighing on him.

Keeping Debbie’s diagnosis under wraps, Carl instead deflects, claiming he’s worried about Kevin’s (Michael Le Vell) own diagnosis. He admits he’s feeling guilty about the years they’ve lost and wishes he’d made more of an effort to be there for his brother.

Abi reassures him, saying he’s a good bloke and that even she’s grown to appreciate him—despite how things began. But when Carl suddenly leans in for a kiss, Abi’s caught off guard. How will she respond?

“As much as I wanted it to be the start of something more, the kiss comes in quite a vulnerable and emotional moment for Carl,” Jonathan tells us.

“He’s trying to contain that vow and promise he made to his sister. When he goes to see Abi it’s just after finding out the news about what’s going to happen with Debbie, so he’s already in quite a vulnerable, mixed-emotion place.”

“Everything’s a little mixed up from his head to his heart to what’s between his legs and he impulsively goes to kiss her and she very quickly pulls away. So there isn’t that moment where he has complete confidence that she wants him. She pushes him back very quickly!”

7) Gary has big plans with Mick

At the café, Gary (Mikey North) opens up to Maria (Samia Longchambon) about how the shop’s takings have been dwindling, and he’s toying with the idea of offloading it to invest in the builder’s yard instead.

Maria shuts the idea down, insisting they can’t take the financial risk. Later, at the bistro, Gary vents to Mick (Joe Layton) about his ambitions, and Maria’s reluctance. Mick encourages him to go for it, insisting that if it’s right for Gary, it’ll benefit Maria too.

Maria is far from impressed when she finds the pair toasting Gary’s new venture.

While Gary insists he’s doing this for their future, Maria’s more concerned about Mick’s involvement, especially when she learns Gary’s offered him a job. Maria has already crossed swords with Mick’s wife Lou (Farrel Hegary), as she started work at the salon, and knows the couple are bad news.

Maria promptly makes it clear to Mick that he will not be welcome in the business.

Meanwhile, over in the precinct, Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) finds himself in hot water when his phone is grabbed by a group of lads.

Just as things escalate, Mick appears on the scene. Will he step in to save Liam, and ingratiate himself to the Windasses?

8) Eileen is rushed to hospital

At No.11, Eileen (Sue Cleaver) is still having doubts about her relationship with George (Tony Maudsley), and matters aren’t helped following an accident at home.

Eileen is injured when she slips over in the kitchen, and as she comes into the living room clutching her ribs, it’s clear that she needs to go to A&E.

But Eileen is less than happy when George delegates the task of taking Eileen to Weatherfield General over to Brian (Peter Gunn), as he’s too busy!

George had already got into Eileen’s bad books last week, resulting in Julie suggesting to her sister that she was merely settling for second-best with George.

Later in the week, Brian calls around with a wheelchair for Julie, who is having trouble getting around now that her cancer is progressing. Though in pain, Julie puts on a brave face as Eileen wheels her over to the pub.

When alone, Julie lets slip to George that Eileen’s grown restless in their relationship and suggests he needs to step up his game.

The comment leaves George rattled—will he take Julie’s advice to heart, or choose to confront his beloved Eyelash?



9) Is Dee-Dee having second thoughts?

Also next week, when Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) sees Ronnie struggling to soothe an uncomfortable Laila in the café, she finds herself offering to help out.

Dee-Dee has been keeping her distance from her newborn daughter, having already made the difficult decision to have her adopted out, unable to face bringing up the child of her abusive, late fiancé Joel (Calum Lill).

Dee-Dee had recently agreed for her brother James (Jason Callender) to adopt Laila, but an unexpected emergency in the US—after his partner Danny was involved in an accident—meant he had to leave suddenly, putting the responsibility on the rest of the family in the meantime.

Ronnie and Debbie have taken on care duties in James’s absence, but when Dee-Dee offers to feed Laila, she also lets dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) know that she’s happy to help out for now.

Could Dee-Dee’s feelings be starting to change, and will she begin to form a connection with her daughter?