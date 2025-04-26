9 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 28th April to 1st May

Next week on EastEnders, Teddy and Nicola’s situation spirals out of control, love is in the air for Johnny and Harry, Priya sees red, and Joel is a bad influence on Avani.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 28th April to Thursday 1st May.

1) Teddy comes up with a plan

This week saw Nicola (Laura Doddington) discover that the Dartford site Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Junior (Micah Balfour) are redeveloping is none other than Paradise Park.

The site just so happens to be where her henchman Benji (Carl Prekopp) buried Shireen Bashar, Harry’s (Elijah Holloway) ex-girlfriend, who disappeared some four years ago.

She summoned Benji to Walford, but failed to get him to move the body when he revealed that he’d buried Shireen with Nicola’s bracelet, insurance in case she ever tried to pin the blame on him.

Nicola then tried to hire Ravi (Aaron Thiara) to do her dirty work, and while he was initially tempted by her £10,000 offer, he backed out of the deal when he found out what he’d have to do.

When Teddy overheard their conversation, Nicola was forced to tell Teddy the truth about her part in Shireen’s disappearance. Cue the doof-doofs.

Returning to the situation in Monday’s episode, Teddy demands that Nicola tell him everything about the circumstances of Shireen’s death.

Nicola reveals all, as she explains how Benji managed to incriminate them both.

Now knowing everything, Teddy insists that they tell Harry the truth.

However, Nicola reminds him that the truth will send their son off the rails, and Teddy reluctantly agrees to keep the revelation between them.

However, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) soon clocks that something is going on between his parents, and his concern unwittingly gives Nicola pause for thought.

Later, when Teddy finds Nicola in a sticky situation, he orders her to stop, telling her that he’s got a plan…!

2) Avani gets some bad news

Avani (Aaliyah James) has certainly had a tricky few weeks, first undergoing a traumatic strip search, and later losing most of her friends after her dealers turned up at Amy’s (Ellie Dadd) party at No. 27.

Avani finally agreed to Priya’s (Sophie Khan Levy) suggestion that she submitted a formal complaint to the police about her search.

Next week, Priya gets some bad news when Jack (Scott Maslen) calls her to inform her that the police have concluded that they won’t be taking Avani’s complaint forward.

Meanwhile, Avani is at No. 41 hanging out with new arrival Joel (Max Murray), much to Ravi’s disdain. Across the road, Priya makes the decision to keep the police’s decision from her daughter, fearing the impact it’ll have on her, and asks Amy not to tell her.

Shortly after, Priya heads to the police station to make another complaint, and Callum (Tony Clay) is forced to step in when she loses her temper.

Back on Albert Square, Amy and Avani manage to get their friendship back on track, and Amy reveals the truth.

As she heads home, Avani berates her family for keeping the truth from her, and she storms out.

3) Love is in the air

This week saw an unlikely alliance form between Harry and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho), after Kojo bagged himself a job at Mitchell’s Autos.

Harry found it amusing when Kojo arrived and straight-up asked for a job, but was soon impressed by Kojo’s car knowledge, and his trial shift ended up with Harry offering him a permanent position.

Next week, self-styled lothario Harry gives Kojo some advice about dating as they try to chat up girls at Harry’s Barn – and Harry later puts his skills to the test as he tries to chat up Gina.

Harry and Gina have had a tricky relationship, after Harry witnessed Gina throw the brick through the window of No. 25 when Cindy (Michelle Collins) was staying there after her Christmas Day attack. He went on to blackmail her, but Harry now hopes that romance could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Johnny (Charlie Suff) confesses to Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) that he’d like to explore a serious relationship with Felix (Matthew James Morrison).

The pair were awkwardly thrust together by Linda (Kellie Bright) just a few weeks ago, and while they initially claimed not to be attracted to each other, they began to have some no-strings fun.

Now, it seems Johnny is catching feelings. Will Felix feel the same way?

4) The Mitchells do a deal

On Tuesday, Teddy stops work at the Paradise Park site, as he and Nicola summon Benji back and try to make a deal with him.

After some tense negotiations, Nicola decides that she’s going to have to sell Harry’s Barn to pay Benji to do the job for them – but Teddy soon comes up with another solution.

The following day, Nicola is left furious at how her ex-husband handled things, and as a result of their latest development, Teddy and Nicola are forced to navigate a very tricky situation.

Things go from bad to worse later that day, as when Nicola is alone at Harry’s Barn, she finds herself ambushed by an intruder.

Who has turned up to get revenge on Nicola?

5) Priya sees red

After all Avani has been through, Priya and Ravi try to cheer her up by inviting her for a takeaway at No. 41.

However, Avani has other ideas, and Priya ends up agreeing to make herself scarce so Avani’s friends can spend the evening at the house instead.

Later on, Avani hangs out with Amy, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) at the house, but things soon go up a notch when Joel and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) arrive with a bottle of vodka.

As the boys start drinking and things get lively, Tommy finds himself humiliated as the boys tease him about his lack of experience with girls. Joel then gives him some troubling advice – is Joel about to be a bad influence on a fragile Tommy?

Meanwhile, Priya and Ravi head to Harry’s Barn to give Avani some space.

Unfortunately, when Callum arrives with his police mates, Priya sees red. As she lashes out at Callum and his colleagues, Ravi is forced to intervene.

6) Harry gets a win as Johnny’s left disappointed

With both Johnny and Harry pursuing dates, there are mixed results.

Johnny is disappointed when he asks Felix out, as Felix reveals he’s already got a date lined up for that night.

Meanwhile, Kojo agrees to put in a good word for Harry with Gina. She’s initially unimpressed, but after a chat with Harry, she eventually agrees to go on a date with him!

The following day, Johnny is happy when he hears that Felix’s date was a disappointment, and Felix agrees to spend the afternoon with him watching movies.

Yet as they spend a flirty afternoon together, the rest of the Knights crash in just as Johnny is psyching himself up to ask Felix if he wants to make a go of things as a couple.

On Thursday, Johnny finally lays his cards on the table with Felix – what will he say?

7) Joel steps in while Priya apologises

As Priya wakes up hungover following her altercation at Harry’s Barn, she faces more anger from her daughter, after Avani learns about her tense altercation with Callum from the night before.

Suki (Balvinder Sopal) tells Priya she needs to take responsibility for her actions, so she reluctantly apologises to Callum.

She then finds herself inspired by some parenting advice from Yolande (Angela Wynter).

However, little does she know, Avani is still spiralling, and she meets up with her supplier Declan (Alfie Cain) in the café, where she tries to score some free weed.

Declan refuses to give her any for free, prompting Joel to step in and pay for it.

8) Joel throws Barney under the bus

After getting his hands on more weed, Joel later goes to find Avani again, wanting to arrange a get-together so they can smoke together.

Later, Avani and Barney are hanging out at No. 1 when Joel and Tommy arrive.

Barney is upset that Avani invited them without asking him, and things soon go from bad to worse when Joel makes a disparaging comment about Avani after she leaves the room.

Barney calls Joel out, but when Avani comes back in to an awkward situation, Joel manages to convince Avani that Barney was in fact to blame, and Avani storms out.

Later, while Avani and Joel smoke together, Joel makes a move on her…

9) Elsewhere…

At the end of the week, Nicola faces a reckoning at Harry’s Barn.

Plus, Anna (Molly Rainford) heads to The Albert as she attempts to mend her fractured relationship with Gina.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 28th April (Episode 7109)

The past comes back to haunt Nicola.

Priya conceals the truth.

Johnny admits his feelings.

Tuesday 29th April (Episode 7110)

Teddy tries to take control.

Tommy is embarrassed at a party.

Kojo plays matchmaker.

Wednesday 30th April (Episode 7111)

Nicola and Teddy are at odds.

Joel surprises Avani.

Felix’s words disappoint Johnny.

Thursday 1st May (Episode 7112)

A dangerous situation unfolds at Harry’s Barn.

Barney worries about Avani.

Anna tries to build bridges.