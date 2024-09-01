Neighbours has released new spoilers for the final two weeks of September, teasing a celebration of love, danger for one couple, a dramatic hostage situation, and a sad departure.

With the show now just over halfway through the initial 400 episodes Amazon reportedly commissioned, we’ve already had one wedding, multiple kidnappings, a faked death, a near drowning, and countless splits.

Business as usual in Erinsborough, then.

And things aren’t quietening down as we head into September.

The residents of Ramsay Street gather for a “celebration of love,” and as Ryan Moloney recently revealed to This Morning that there’d be a wedding around the time of his departure, it seems two of our favourites are about to tie the knot.

The photos show a number of characters suited and booted ready for the big day, but who is getting married?

The unmarried couples on the show are currently Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis); Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone); and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sadie (Emerald Chan).

However, one pairing seems particularly likely. This week’s episodes saw Mackenzie, still woozy and semi-conscious after collapsing in hospital, tell Haz that they should get married in Paris.

While she woke up with seemingly no memory of what she’d said, are the pair set for a super speedy engagement and wedding?

Haz’s sister Amira (Maria Thattil) is also set to return to the show on Wednesday 9th September – is she heading back to Erinsborough to watch her brother tie the knot?

Whoever it is, it looks like their wedding day won’t go off without a hitch.

One couple is revealed to be “stalked” by danger in the leadup to the celebrations on Tuesday 17th September, before the following episode sees “a neighbour crash into mortal danger.”

Neighbours‘ weddings are renowned for ending in disaster, and Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) wedding to Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) back in 2003 saw the pair plunge off a cliff hours after saying their vows, while his wedding to Sonya (Eve Morey) ended with a dramatic explosion.

With Toadie’s final episodes set to air the following week, it seems he’s about to witness one final wedding day disaster.

Photos from the same episode show Paul, Felix (James Beaufort) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) at Erinsborough Hospital – is one of their loved ones involved?

Then, photos from later on in the month show Terese in hospital – is she the one to crash?

As we previously reported, Felix Rodwell makes his return in the coming weeks, after being sent to hospital following a brawl.

The new photos show him sitting up in bed, suggesting that he’s set to make a speedy recovery.

Intriguingly, the new photos also show him out of prison and back in Erinsborough, as he holds a bag of clothes after being given the all-clear.

Getting involved in a prison brawl isn’t usually a ticket to an early release, so just what has happened to secure Felix his freedom?

Worryingly, Felix seems to find himself caught up in the wedding incident, as he looks on in shock as paramedics and police cars descend upon the scene.

Thankfully, it seems he’s just an innocent bystander this time around, as he’s still in Erinsborough the following week, wearing a Waterhole apron in episodes airing on Thursday 26th September. It seems Andrew has given him a second chance after all.

The teasers also tell us that “a protective parent reveals their fears.”

Recent episodes have seen Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and JJ (Riley Bryant) share a sweet first kiss, after initially deciding to put their feelings to one side for the sake of Dex (Marley Williams).

Toadie had previously revealed to Terese that he was nervous for Nell to begin dating as he didn’t want her to make the same mistakes that Sonya made, by falling pregnant at a young age.

While he knows that Nell has feelings for JJ, he didn’t think anything would happen any time soon.

Will he finally discover his daughter’s new relationship and open up to her about his fears?

Plus, with a photo showing tension between the two Varga-Murphy brothers, how will Dex react to the JJ’s new romance?

Elsewhere, Aaron (Matt Wilson) “lays down an ultimatum” in mid-September.

At the moment, he has no idea that Nicolette (Hannah Monson) was building an incriminating list of his various transgressions, planning to use it if they ever disagreed over Isla’s future.

Nicolette’s deception caused Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) to up and leave, and Nic has kept the real reason for her departure to herself. Is Aaron about to discover the truth?

The following day, “Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal,” and things are about to get very awkward at No. 24.

The month also sees a return for Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton), as she’s “out for vengeance.”

What is her latest vendetta against the residents of the No. 32 sharehouse?

Turning our attention to the Rodwells, Sadie (Emerald Chan) “goes undercover” on Thursday 19th September. With a little help from Byron, they spy on Andrew and Wendy (Emerald Chan) as they attend a yoga session together.

Andrew and Wendy are on shaky ground after Andrew discovered that his wife had shared an ’emotional connection’ with Quinn (Louis Lè) this week.

While Wendy assured her husband that she didn’t kiss Quinn, she couldn’t deny that they’d gotten just a little too close.

After spending a night apart, Andrew agrees to Wendy’s request for them to work through things together, and the couples yoga session seems to be their way of rediscovering their spark – but why are Sadie and Byron keeping tabs on them?

We can’t say any more, but with the Rodwells renowned for keeping secrets from one another, their marital drama is far from over.

Paul and Krista’s previously friendly relationship recently hit a stumbling block when Reece (Mischa Barton) gave Krista a promotion and made her Paul’s equal at Lassiters.

Terese advised Krista that business is a game to Paul, and she needed to embrace the challenge. Krista responds by making decision after decision without running it past Paul, which only drives an even larger rift between them.

In mid-to-late September, the pair continue to wind each other up, as Krista settles into what appears to be a newly refurbished office at Lassiters, perhaps taking the opportunity to put her own stamp on things.

Yet when “Paul plays Krista at her own game”, it’s clear that he’s not going to take things lying down.

Hotel Wars to one side, we move over to Eirene Rising, where it seems another elderly resident is causing trouble for Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) 😴.

Then it’s time for a sad goodbye. On Wednesday 25th September, the teaser spoilers ask, “Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?”

It was recently revealed that Toadie would be departing Neighbours after nearly 30 years. While we were left wondering whether he’d perish as part of ‘Death in the Outback’ week, he survived his ordeal, but has been a broken man ever since.

He left Terese, and revealed to his friends and family that a vision in the outback made him realise that he’s rushed into love too many times, without giving himself a chance to grieve the wives he lost.

Toadie’s final episodes are believed to be airing in September, and the teasers suggest that Wednesday 25th September will see his departure.

Photos from the day show his friends and family gathering around for a Hawaiian-themed farewell celebration at No. 28, with JJ stealing the show as he turns up dressed as 90s Toadie, complete with his signature mullet.

More on Toadie’s final episodes here…

The same day, “Paul shows up for a tormented friend” as Terese comes to terms with Toadie’s exit – are producers already setting up a reunion for Paul and Terese?

It looks like Toadie leaves just in time. By the end of September, it’ll have been five whole weeks since anyone was kidnapped, so it’s high time for one more.

On Thursday 26th September, “lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.”

Who is in danger this time? Surely not Holly again? Apparently so, as photos show that the situation unfolds inside The Waterhole, with at least Felix, Paul and Holly trapped inside, their arms tied behind their backs.

It appears Holly is so used to being tied up that she’s brought her own roll of duct tape.

The police swoop on the venue, as their friends and family endure an anxious wait outside.

Quinn also finds himself caught up in events, putting his hands up as he slowly walks out from the back. But why is he there?

It appears that at least some of our favourites get out, with Paul and Felix pictured being escorted from The Waterhole by the police.

Whether Felix has anything to do with the latest crime remains to be seen…

Ryan Moloney recently revealed to Back to the Bay that the writers were aware of just how much Holly had been through since the show’s return, and that they needed to be careful not to overdo it.

However, with Justin (Richard Sutherland), the burly henchman employed by Tess (Anica Calida) and Heath (Ethan Panizza), still on the lose, we can’t help but wonder if he’s back to exact revenge on the Ramsay Street residents caught up in the outback drama.

Elsewhere, “Byron struggles with a secret,” someone’s “large purchase is met with scrutiny” and “a disturbing phone call is overheard.”

It’s set to be an exciting and emotional few weeks in Neighbours.

Here are the full teasers for the final two weeks of September:

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

Lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.

Until then, there are still two weeks of unmissable drama ahead. Here are the full set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.