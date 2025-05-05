Coming up on Home and Away in Australia, Remi fears for Sonny and Dana as the River Boys stalk Summer Bay, while Cash prepares to propose to Eden.

There’s romance on the agenda for a few Summer Bay residents in upcoming episodes, but will the looming threat of the River Boys jeopardise their happiness?

Senior Constable Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has managed to find himself under River Boy surveillance again following the arrest of Gage (Tom Wilson), who had inflicted a brutal attack on Theo (Matt Evans) after discovering girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington) had been seeing him.

Lacey reluctantly made a statement against Gage, confirming him as Theo’s attacker, on the understanding that she would be placed under protection.

So far, that ‘protection’ has amounted to Lacey lying low in a storage room at Yabbie Creek police station, as the authorities attempt to secure a safe house.

Meanwhile, the River Boys haven’t taken their eyes off Cash, tailing his every move in the hope that he’ll inadvertently lead them straight to her.

So far Cash, has been remarkably blasé about the attempted intimidation, particularly given that Gage previously name-dropped Cash’s girlfriend Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) as he taunted him.

Seeing the constant River Boy presence on Saxon Avenue has concerned Remi (Adam Rowland) however, as he wondered whether Theo and Sonny (Ryan Bown) would also be targeted.

Sonny had been the one to raise the alarm as Gage crushed Theo under a car, though got a severe beating of his own in the process.

Cash admitted to Remi that whilst they weren’t considered primary targets, that could all change once Theo was well enough to give his own statement against Gage.

As a promo for this week’s episodes shows, it appears that Remi decides to take matters into his own hands. Whilst Theo is still recovering in hospital for the moment, Remi opts to put Sonny up in the local motel, under the watchful eye of hired security guards.

It would seem that the in-room entertainment isn’t up to par though, as Sonny decides to invite Dana (Ally Harris) to join him.

After sending a text to Sonny asking why he didn’t say goodbye to “his favourite nurse”, and how he planned to make it up to her, Dana is seen by Bree (Juliet Godwin) carrying a big hamper of food and a bottle of wine.

Bree quickly deduces that she’s heading out on a date, and asks whether it’s for Sonny. Dana remains coy, as she replies “Why would you say that?”

When Remi later drops by the motel with some supplies, he’s annoyed to find Dana sitting on the bed chatting to Sonny.

“My street’s crawling with River Boys,” Remi points out to Sonny after Dana steps outside. “But now you think is a good time to have a hook-up?”

“It’s not what it looks like,” Sonny protests, but Remi doesn’t think he gets the seriousness of the situation.

“I go out of my way to organise all this to keep you safe,” Remi continues. “What happens if they find you here, and you’ve got Dana here? And they decide ‘Hey, lets beat her senseless’ like the way they beat you?”

Will Remi be putting a stop to this burgeoning romance before it’s even begun?

Meanwhile, as a further promo reveals, Cash has marriage on his mind.

The question of whether Cash and Eden would resume their engagement after getting back together is something that brought about some uncertainty at first.

Eden initially told Cash that it was too soon to take that step, but eventually decided that she was ready to be Cash’s fiancée again.

She struggled to find a time to bring it up, given Cash’s reaction to Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Tane (Ethan Browne) rushing into things with their own brief engagement, until she was caught red-handed by Cash trying her engagement ring on again.

The two finally had the all-important talk, where Cash confirmed that he wanted nothing more than to marry her.

However, asking for the ring back, Cash announced that he wanted to propose properly at a later time, when she wouldn’t be expecting it.

That time now seems to be fast approaching, with the promo showing Cash mulling over the ring again.

As he excitedly tells Mackenzie (Emily Weir) that he’s planning to propose, we can see that the threat of the River Boys is still hanging over him.

Cash is then seen picking up a takeaway from Eden at Salt, flanked by two River Boys who are making no efforts to be subtle. Eden asks Cash how long this is going to go on for, with Cash simply replying, “as long as it takes“.

Cash is then seen talking to Justin (James Stewart) at the police station, presumably about Lacey staying there, where he explains that if the River Boys find out, they will firebomb the station.

Pushing any concern aside, Cash goes on to ask Eden to “run away with him.” Eden seems surprised at the spontaneity, but agrees to go along with it.

The pair are then seen pulling into the farm of Cash’s foster father Gary (Peter Phelps), who Eden is delighted to greet.

Although there’s no certainty that the scenes are from the same episode, the promo then mounts up the tension by implying that the River Boys are on Cash and Eden’s trail, with scenes of them driving down a suburban road intercut with Cash and Eden hanging out at the farm.

It looks as though this could be the surprise proposal that Cash promised. As we see Cash lead Eden out to the back of the farmhouse, Gary, together with Eden’s sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto), are also present, watching on in anticipation.

Could Cash have gathered all of Eden’s loved ones together to witness the moment they finally become engaged again?

Or will the River Boys turn up to put his well-laid plans in jeopardy…?

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 5th May (Episode 8478)

Theo’s given a flicker of hope. Leah’s in overprotective mode. Romance sparks at the safe house.

Tuesday 6th May (Episode 8479)

The River Boys are tailing Cash. Remi cuts the romance short. Theo explodes at Leah.

Wednesday 7th May (Episode 8480)

Mali changes tack. Justin and Leah play the blame game. Cash feels the pressure.

Thursday 8th May (Episode 8481)

Kirby’s songwriting spirals. Remi makes a plan. Cash works his magic.