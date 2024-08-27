Neighbours lines up two big returns for September

Neighbours is set to air two big returns in the coming weeks, as Felix Rodwell and Amira Devkar return to Ramsay Street.

Earlier this month, Neighbours released its next batch of teaser spoilers for September – however, with many of our favourites still facing peril in the outback, they held back their usual release of photos, to keep us guessing who would and wouldn’t return.

Now that the episodes have aired – with the big revelation being that none of our favourites perished, and only Heath (Ethan Panizza) met his match at the hands(?) of a croc – the pictures have finally been released, and they reveal that two characters are set to make a return to Erinsborough next month.

Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) sister Amira Devkar (Maria Thattil) is set to head back to Ramsay Street on Wednesday 9th September – but what brings her back?

Amira arrived in mid-May, after her brother Haz was hospitalised after being hit by Mackenzie’s (Georgie Stone) car.

She initially refused to let Mack see Haz, blaming her for his hospitalisation, but eventually saw the strong bond between the couple and gave them her blessing.

In her short time on Ramsay Street, she spent the night with Nicolette (Hannah Monson), but that went south after Nic’s dad Victor (Craig Hall) couldn’t resist interfering in his daughter’s love life, and pressed Amira to explore a relationship with his daughter.

While Nicolette fell head over heels for Amira, the new arrival saw their encounter as nothing more than a one-night stand, as she reminded Nic that she lived on the other side of the country and wouldn’t be sticking around.

After Haz was released from hospital and moved back into No. 32, Mackenize and Amira continued to clash over his care, with Amira taking over and stopping Mackenzie from spending quality time with her boyfriend.

When a frustrated Mackenzie revealed to Amira that Haz had called her annoying for her overbearing nature, it was the final straw, and Amira announced that she was catching the next flight back to Western Australia.

Mackenzie managed to repair her rift with Amira, but when Amira received a call from work, she revealed that she was leaving anyway, having to return to WA to deal with a work emergency.

Now she’s back, and faces an awkward reunion with Nicolette as she’s seen hanging out in the living room of No. 32.

Will she and Nicolette have any more luck the second time around?

Plus, what has prompted Amira’s unexpected return to Ramsay Street? With teaser spoilers revealing that “a welcome return brings unfortunate news,” it’s not likely to be anything good.

The photos also reveal that Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) is set to make a shock reappearance in Erinsborough, as he lands himself in hospital.

With Andrew (Lloyd Will) having cut him out of his life, and Felix revealing to JJ (Riley Bryant) that he wasn’t looking for any kind of relationship with his son, it’s set to be an awkward reunion for the trio.

Felix was last seen in May, when he broke JJ’s heart as he told him he wanted nothing to do with him.

Felix had been revealed as JJ’s biological father, the result of a sperm donation he made to help his friend Phillipa, who ended up passing the donation on to Cara (Sara West).

JJ had always believed his father to be an anonymous donor in the United States, and Cara had spent the whole of her son’s life hiding the fact that she didn’t know for certain whether his dad was the American man, or the man who had given his sperm to Phillipa.

After JJ read Phillipa’s diary, which Cara kept hold of after Phillipa’s passing, he discovered that the potential donor was Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), and tracked Andrew and his family down to Ramsay Street, convinced that he was his father.

In the end, a DNA test proved that Andrew wasn’t JJ’s biological dad. Soon after, Andrew’s delinquent brother Felix was introduced, when he contacted Andrew to help with his upcoming parole hearing.

After Felix’s release, he moved onto Ramsay Street, where he quickly began forming a bond with JJ as he taught him self-defence techniques to protect himself from bully Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano).

When viewers were shown that the pair had matching birthmarks on their lower backs, it all but confirmed that they were father and son.

As their bond grew, JJ ended up helping Felix out with a plan to steal construction material from Eirene Rising, but things went south when they were busted by Andrew.

As JJ tried to escape, he accidentally backed Felix’s ute into some scaffolding, sending it crashing it down on top of Andrew and leaving him hospitalised.

When Wendy (Candice Leask) looked through Felix’s bag, she found the missing pages from Phillipa’s diary which confirmed that Felix was the sperm donor, and thus was almost certainly JJ’s dad.

With the truth out, JJ was keen to develop a relationship with his dad, but Felix pushed him away.

When JJ and Andrew visited Felix, who had been taken back to prison, JJ begged Felix to stay in his life. However, Felix cruelly told him he didn’t want a son and wasn’t looking for a friend, leaving the teen heartbroken.

Life has returned to normal since then, and the latest Varga-Murphy drama has seen Cara face a disciplinary hearing after Dex (Marley Williams) altered her uni homework in a well-meaning but ill-fated attempt to help his mum.

Next week, as Cara meets her wife at The Waterhole to reveal the results of the hearing, Remi receives a call to let her know there’s been an emergency and she needs to come into work right away.

As she arrives, she’s shocked as she comes across a badly injured patient, who’s in critical condition with stab wounds – and it’s none other than Felix!

How will she react to coming face to face with the man who devastated her son?

She’s set to face a tricky decision, as she and Cara decide whether to tell JJ the news, with Inside Soap revealing that Felix may not survive. Things are finally back to normal, do they really want to disrupt the status quo?

However, knowing how many times things have backfired on them by keeping secrets from their sons, it seems it’s only a matter of time before JJ learns that his dad is back on the scene.

Pictures from mid-September show JJ at Erinsborough Hospital as he prepares to come face-to-face with Felix for the first time in months.

Will it be a happy reunion for the father and son, and can Andrew put his feelings towards his brother to one side, as he faces the possibility of losing Felix forever?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here is the complete set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 7th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 10th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.