New Neighbours spoilers hint at a murderous May in Erinsborough

Neighbours has released new spoilers for mid-to-late May, and it looks like Darcy may make a murderous move as he reverts to his dastardly ways, while Aaron finds romance.

Elsewhere, Andrew fights to clear his name, Paul is rocked by a bombshell, and Taye’s money worries continue.

What has Darcy done?

Darcy (Mark Raffety) claims to be a reformed character, but it seems a return to his dastardly ways is just around the corner.

As recent returnee Amanda Harris (Briony Behets) appears to suffer an accident, is Darcy to blame, or is he just an innocent bystander?

The show has already released teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of May, revealing that Karl (Alan Fletcher) will catch Darcy out next week, as we see for the first time that he’s willing to lie to protect his reputation.

Meanwhile, Darcy grows closer to new arrival Amanda – aka Jane’s (Annie Jones) mum – who this week makes a not-so-subtle hint that she’s interested in him by gifting him a copy of The Graduate.

While Darcy may be flattered by the attention, next week sees him discover that Amanda is oblivious to the fact that she’s sitting on a lot of money, and suddenly his interest grows!

On Monday 12th May, “Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways,” before he “steps up his scheming” the following day.

Meanwhile, “Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend” as he meets up with Darcy’s old girlfriend Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), with whom Darcy cheated on Dee (Madeleine West) back in 2001.

Then, on Wednesday 14th May, “Karl is unknowingly in danger.” Is Darcy to blame?

Now, the newly released teasers continue to give us hints as to what’s in store in the latter half of next month. “Karl falls victim to sinister machinations” on Monday 19th May, and his “troubles deepen” the following day.

Darcy has been helping Karl overcome his addiction to painkillers, and when Karl began to suspect that Darcy was trying to steal his job, he briefly feared that Darcy could be giving him pills to make the situation worse. Could Karl be onto something?

On Monday 26th May, “manipulations against Erinsborough and Eirini reach new heights.”

Photos show Amanda in a tense confrontation with her daughter, as Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) watch on.

Then, on Tuesday 27th May, pictures from the episode show Darcy and Amanda on a walk in the bush, at what appears to be the top of a hill or cliff, as we see a town sprawled out beneath them.

While things start off well, Amanda appears to get emotional – though it’s not clear whether she and Darcy are arguing, or if Amanda is just letting off steam.

The photos then show a concerned Darcy looking down the cliffside – has Amanda fallen, or has she been pushed?

Darcy grabs his phone, with a panicked look on his face.

Back in Erinsborough, Andrew (Lloyd Will) arrives at No. 24 alongside two uniformed officers.

He gives Jane some bad news and she bursts into tears, as Byron and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) hold her up.

The following day, on Wednesday 28th May, “Jane is overwhelmed by guilt and regret.”

What has happened to Amanda?

A new Romance for Aaron?

Early next month, on Tuesday 6th May, “the neighbours compete for a holiday.” The new teasers appear to reveal that Aaron (Matt Wilson) will be the eventual winner of the trip, as he “enjoys his vacation” on Wednesday 21st May.

With pictures from the episode showing him in the company of another man, the teasers ask: “Could there be romance?”

Aaron missed his chance at happiness with realtor Rhett (Liam Maguire) – he was still mourning the loss of late-husband David (Takaya Honda) when the pair first began dating, and by the time Aaron was finally ready, Rhett had already moved on with someone else.

Will Aaron have better luck with his new holiday romance?

Wendy suspects Andrew

The Rodwells’ increasingly messy marriage shows no sign of improving in late May.

This week’s episodes see Wendy try to convince Andrew to move their family to Murrayville, where she’s been offered a permanent teaching placement. Andrew refuses, not willing to sacrifice his career and life in Erinsborough for Wendy’s brand new career path.

Meanwhile, Andrew is forced to let student Sandra (Natassia Halabi) down gently, after he realises that her enthusiasm for his self-defence classes is actually because she’s developed a crush on him.

Yet the story doesn’t end there – when Nicolette and Wendy spot Sandra sending a sexy selfie to someone in Harold’s, they fear the worst – is she sending it to Andrew?

As teasers for the start of May have already revealed, “Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour” on Monday 12th May, and “Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty” on Thursday 15th May.

Now, the new teasers preview what’s in store for the pair in the final weeks of May.

“Wendy’s fed up and unleashes herself” on Monday 19th May.

On Tuesday 20th May, “Andrew tries to prove his innocence” to his wife. Photos from the episode show Wendy in tears at Harold’s followed by a tense confrontation in the kitchen of No. 26 – will she believe Andrew’s claims that he’s not having an affair with Sandra?

The teasers then give a potential hint as to what’s actually going on.

“The residents band together to catch a catfisher” on Wednesday 21st May, as Nicolette, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), the Rodwells and the Varga-Murphys unite to solve the mystery.

Things are looking up for Andrew and Wendy, as they walk arm in arm on Ramsay Street, but they look nervous about their new plan…

As Nicolette and Cara head to the tram, are they setting a trap?

The following week, on Wednesday 28th May, “Andrew is left in peril after uncovering a catfisher,” and “Wendy’s distrust causes devastation” on Thursday 29th May.

Plus, after a few months out of the spotlight, “Holly’s vigilante mission lands her in danger” in the same episode. Good to have you back, Hurricane Holly!

Paul is rocked by a bombshell

Elsewhere, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) continues to struggle with Chelsea’s (Viva Bianca) presence in Erinsborough, despite she and Paul (Stefan Dennis) being in a good place after agreeing to marry again in the future.

“Terese makes a controversial decision” on Monday 19th May, and she “attempts to get over her anxieties by throwing herself into the deep end” on Thursday 22nd May.

Early next month, “an unwelcome return drops a bombshell,” as IT consultant Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) returns on Wednesday 7th May. Chelsea’s unexpected pregnancy left her wondering whether Paul or Jeffrey was the father, and it took a DNA test to confirm that Paul was Thomas’s dad.

What is Jeffrey’s revelation? It seems that Paul will have a few weeks to wait until he finds out – “The truth shocks Paul” on Thursday 22nd May, and he “reels in the wake of a bombshell” on Monday 26th May.

What is Jeffrey hiding?

Finally, “Paul and Terese’s bliss implodes” on Thursday 29th May, a little over five months into their relationship. Can they survive?

What do Leo and Krista have Planned?

Elsewhere, “Krista and Leo make a decision about their future” on Wednesday 21st May.

Que prévoient-ils?

Sorry… what do they have planned?

Taye’s financial woes continue

Plus, “Dex sets Taye up with a surprising plan” on Thursday 22nd May.

Taye (Lakota Johnson) is set to follow in Byron’s footsteps in the coming weeks and begin a new career as an escort – but surely Dex (Marley Williams) wouldn’t recommend his cousin’s services to Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton)… would he?

Either way, it seems Taye’s escorting plan isn’t quite as lucrative as he was hoping, as on Thursday 29th May, he “wears a fresh financial disaster.”

Here’s everything that’s in store in the last two weeks of May:

Monday 19th May (Episode 9244 / 341)

Terese makes a controversial decision.

Karl falls victim to sinister machinations.

Wendy’s fed up and unleashes herself.

Tuesday 20th May (Episode 9245 / 342)

Karl’s troubles deepen.

Andrew tries to prove his innocence.

Sadie discovers disheartening news for one of the families.

Wednesday 21st May (Episode 9246 / 343)

Aaron enjoys his vacation – could there be romance?

Krista and Leo make a decision about their future.

The residents band together to catch a catfisher.

Thursday 22nd May (Episode 9247 / 344)

Terese attempts to get over her anxieties by throwing herself into the deep end.

Dex sets Taye up with a surprising plan.

The truth shocks Paul.

Monday 26th May (Episode 9248 / 345)

Manipulations against Erinsborough and Eirini reach new heights.

Paul reels in the wake of a bombshell.

Tuesday 27th May (Episode 9249 / 346)

Jane’s anxiety skyrockets.

The Robinson-Ramsay family tree gets Andrew thinking.

Someone special receives the warmest of welcomes.

Wednesday 28th May (Episode 9250 / 347)

Jane is overwhelmed by guilt and regret.

Andrew is left in peril after uncovering a catfisher.

Karl’s pricked with suspicion.

Thursday 29th May (Episode 9251 / 348)

Paul and Terese’s bliss implodes.

Holly’s vigilante mission lands her in danger.

Wendy’s distrust causes devastation.

Taye wears a fresh financial disaster.

Before then, there are still three weeks of drama in store:

Monday 28th April (Episode 9232 / 329)

Wendy gets the opportunity of her dreams.

Cara and Remi struggle to bridge the distance.

Sadie pushes away her friends.

Andrew finds himself in an awkward situation.

Tuesday 29th April (Episode 9233 / 330)

Taye comes up with a solution to his money troubles.

Susan is caught in the middle.

Wendy and Andrew reach a stalemate.

Wednesday 30th April (Episode 9234 / 331)

Jane struggles with a shock return.

Taye juggles his double life.

Agnes is at a crossroads.

Thursday 1st May (Episode 9235 / 332)

A familiar face returns for a resident’s hour of need.

Jane navigates a difficult relationship.

Remi confesses her fears.

Monday 5th May (Episode 9236 / 333)

Karl smells a rat.

Darcy discovers life-changing intel.

A sudden illness rocks a family.

Holly helps a distressed neighbour.

Tuesday 6th May (Episode 9237 / 334)

Paul’s focus is pulled in two directions.

Wendy’s secret mission is busted.

The neighbours compete for a holiday.

Wednesday 7th May (Episode 9238 / 335)

An unwelcome return drops a bombshell.

The housemates prepare to say goodbye to their favourite tenant.

A beloved marriage is on shaky ground.

Thursday 8th May (Episode 9239 / 336)

Nicolette makes an unsettling discovery.

A resident faces a moral dilemma.

The housemates struggle with their impending loss.

Monday 12th May (Episode 9240 / 337)

Mother’s Day hits Erinsborough.

Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour.

Cara gets an unpleasant surprise.

Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 9241 / 338)

Jane and Byron attempt an intervention.

Darcy steps up his scheming.

Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend.

Taye works to keep his side hustle a secret.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 9242 / 339)

Chelsea makes her move.

Karl is unknowingly in danger.

Dex receives an exciting gift.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 9243 / 340)

Paul battles his guilt.

Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty.