Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos for early May, as two returnees bring revelations, Nicolette and Wendy team up to honeytrap a neighbour, and a beloved tenant could be saying goodbye.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) has been suspicious of Darcy (Mark Raffety) ever since he returned to Erinsborough at the end of the 40th anniversary week.

Despite the dastardly doc claiming to be a reformed character, Karl can’t help but doubt his intentions, considering his past attempts to steal his GP surgery from under his nose in the early 2000s.

Darcy is trying to set up a wellness centre, but when Karl discovered that he was also embroiled in a legal battle with his former practice in Sydney, he feared the worse.

Karl was left embarrassed when Darcy revealed that he was actually fighting an unfair dismissal case, after raising concerns with the practice’s shady treatments.

Yet this week sees Karl’s concerns grow when he suspects Darcy is soliciting the Eirene Rising residents to invest in his new venture, fearful it could hurt Eirene’s reputation if things turn sour.

Darcy has an explanation for all of his actions, but it seems Karl’s worries continue in May, as he “smells a rat” on Monday 5th May.

Perhaps Karl was right all along, as teasers for Monday 12th May reveal that “Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways,” after he “discovers life-changing intel” early in the month.

What does he have planned?

“Darcy steps up his scheming” on Tuesday 13th May.

Meanwhile, “Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend” as he meets up with Darcy’s old girlfriend Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), with whom Darcy cheated on Dee (Madeleine West) back in 2001.

What intel does Tess have on her former partner?

The following day, on Wednesday 14th May, “Karl is unknowingly in danger.” Is Darcy to blame?

Previously-released teaser spoilers for late April and early May revealed that Jane’s (Annie Jones) mother Amanda Harris (Briony Behets) will make an appearance later this month, as she faces a tense reunion with her daughter.

Briony Behets reprises the role she last played way back in 1987. Back then, Amanda had moved to Hong Kong, and returned to Erinsborough to reconnect with daughter Jane after two years away.

Jane had blossomed while her mum was out of the country, after her infamous makeover which saw Charlene (Kylie Minogue) transform her from dowdy, bookworm “Plain Jane Superbrain” into a much more confident and stylish character.

However, Jane’s newfound confidence only led to further clashes for the pair, as Amanda became jealous of her daughter.

Amanda sticks around into May, as she tries to bond with her daughter Jane and granddaughter Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

With Jane all smiles as she talks to her mother, has she been able to find a way to forgive her for her absence over the last three decades?

Plus, Amanda continues to bond with Darcy, her unlikely suitor who soon finds himself single after he and Chelsea (Viva Bianca) end their fledgling relationship.

Is romance on the cards for Darcy and Amanda, and does she have anything to do with his return to his dastardly ways?

There’s also devastating news for the housemates of the No. 32 sharehouse, as it looks like we could be set to say goodbye to Trevor the dog!

On Wednesday 7th May, “the housemates prepare to say goodbye to their favourite tenant,” and the following day sees them “struggle with their impending loss.”

Have Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) – who left Trevor behind when they moved to Paris last year – finally settled in enough for Trevor to join them in the French capital?

Elsewhere, “a sudden illness rocks a family” on Monday 5th May.

While there’s no word on who is ill, photos show Paul and Chelsea looking concerned in the corridor of Erinsborough Hospital, while Terese is seen watching through the window, a sad look on her face.

Will a medical emergency for Thomas serve to bring Paul and Chelsea even closer together, as “Paul’s focus is pulled in two directions” the following day?

Chelsea will soon have another big issue to deal with, as “an unwelcome return drops a bombshell” on Wednesday 7th May.

That return would be Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), the IT expert who Chelsea slept with while she and Paul were dating.

Chelsea’s unexpected pregnancy left her wondering whether Paul or Jeffrey was the father, and it took a DNA test to confirm that Paul was Thomas’s dad.

Jeffrey was delighted by the discovery that he wasn’t the father of Chelsea’s baby, but why has he returned to Erinsborough, and what is his bombshell revelation?

Then, “Chelsea makes her move” on Wednesday 14th May, while “Paul battles his guilt” the following day as he puts on a lavish spread for Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at the penthouse.

Has Paul’s love for his son caused him to do something stupid, and is Chelsea really as reformed as she claims?

Meanwhile, “a beloved marriage is on shaky ground” in the same episode, just one day after “Wendy’s secret mission is busted.”

Photos from the episode show Wendy (Candice Leask) looking tense as she talks with husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) – the pair have struggled a lot in the last six months, and after spending months apart while Wendy worked her teacher placement in Murrayville, the distance caused them to grow even further apart.

Wendy has been trying to secure herself a permanent teaching job, but has hit roadblock after roadblock.

Has Wendy’s desire to further her career prompted her to do something behind Andrew’s back, which could tear them apart?

The photos also show Wendy looking concerned as Andrew talks with Sandra (Natassia Halabi), one of his self-defence students.

Sandra was seen flirting with Andrew in previously released photos from late April – is her continued presence going to cause serious problems for the Rodwells’ marriage?

Things go from bad to worse for Wendy and Andrew when “Nicolette makes an unsettling discovery” – what has she found out?

Wendy now appears to be working at Harold’s after struggling to find a permanent job as a teacher. Photos from Thursday 8th May show her and Nicolette looking on with concern as Sandra takes a selfie in Harold’s.

Could she be sending it to Andrew?

At the start of the following week, on Monday 12th May, “Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour” as she and Wendy form an unlikely alliance.

Will her plan bring a devastating revelation?

On Thursday 15th May, “Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty” – does she really have reason to fear he’s cheating with newcomer Sandra?

Also, it’s all smiles for most of our favourites as Mother’s Day arrives in Erinsborough on Monday 12th May.

Even Amanda and Jane appear happier than ever as they celebrate their first Mother’s Day together in years – but the day won’t be without its difficulties.

Also next month, “the neighbours compete for a holiday,” while “Holly helps a distressed neighbour.”

Plus, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) returns yet again on Monday 5th May, with photos showing him in Jane’s office at Erinsborough High, alongside Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), JJ (Riley Bryant), Paul and Terese.

It appears that Nell won’t be thrown behind bars for her part in Seb’s death, but why has Toadie returned this time?

Plus, Taye (Lakota Johnson) “works to keep his side hustle a secret.”

Teasers for later this month have already revealed that “Taye comes up with a solution to his money troubles” on Tuesday 29th April, and the following day sees him juggle a double life while chatting to new arrival Lydia (Cassandra Magrath).

What is his lucrative new opportunity?

Here’s everything that’s in store between Monday 5th and Thursday 15th May:

Monday 5th May (Episode 9236 / 333)

Karl smells a rat.

Darcy discovers life-changing intel.

A sudden illness rocks a family.

Holly helps a distressed neighbour.

Tuesday 6th May (Episode 9237 / 334)

Paul’s focus is pulled in two directions.

Wendy’s secret mission is busted.

The neighbours compete for a holiday.

Wednesday 7th May (Episode 9238 / 335)

An unwelcome return drops a bombshell.

The housemates prepare to say goodbye to their favourite tenant.

A beloved marriage is on shaky ground.

Thursday 8th May (Episode 9239 / 336)

Nicolette makes an unsettling discovery.

A resident faces a moral dilemma.

The housemates struggle with their impending loss.

Monday 12th May (Episode 9240 / 337)

Mother’s Day hits Erinsborough.

Nicolette sets out to honeytrap a neighbour.

Cara gets an unpleasant surprise.

Darcy reverts to his dastardly ways.

Tuesday 13th May (Episode 9241 / 338)

Jane and Byron attempt an intervention.

Darcy steps up his scheming.

Karl uncovers shocking news from an old friend.

Taye works to keep his side hustle a secret.

Wednesday 14th May (Episode 9242 / 339)

Chelsea makes her move.

Karl is unknowingly in danger.

Dex receives an exciting gift.

Thursday 15th May (Episode 9243 / 340)

Paul battles his guilt.

Wendy doubts Andrew’s loyalty.

Before then, there’s still three weeks of Ramsay Street drama in store. Here’s what’s coming up:

Monday 14th April (Episode 9224 / 321)

Terese is tempted by an offer.

An unusual couple grows closer.

A local legend says farewell to Erinsborough.

Tuesday 15th April (Episode 9225 / 322)

Trouble in the family weighs on Nell.

Holly puts the moves on the wrong person.

Wendy gets the break she’s been hoping for.

Wednesday 16th April (Episode 9226 / 323)

Leo gets some relief when a truth is finally revealed, though it’s short-lived.

Taye reaches breaking point.

Thursday 17th April (Episode 9227 / 324)

Leo makes a desperate decision.

The Share House gains a new resident.

Cara has an epiphany about her future.

Wendy is confronted by the realities of her new career.

Monday 21st April (Episode 9228 / 325)

Paul and Krista work together against the clock.

Nell crumbles under her guilt.

Cara commits to a new trajectory.

Tuesday 22nd April (Episode 9229 / 326)

Futures are in jeopardy as a race against time continues.

Terese accuses Paul of betrayal.

A new couple find themselves on different pages.

Wednesday 23rd April (Episode 9230 / 327)

Susan is thrown by an unannounced arrival.

A couple commits to a new beginning.

A resident overhears a grim secret.

Paul makes a shock move.

Thursday 24th April (Episode 9231 / 328)

Terese makes a decision about her future.

An act of sabotage leaves Cara furious.

Wendy hides her humiliation.

A well-intentioned gesture causes distress.

Monday 28th April (Episode 9232 / 329)

Wendy gets the opportunity of her dreams.

Cara and Remi struggle to bridge the distance.

Sadie pushes away her friends.

Andrew finds himself in an awkward situation.

Tuesday 29th April (Episode 9233 / 330)

Taye comes up with a solution to his money troubles.

Susan is caught in the middle.

Wendy and Andrew reach a stalemate.

Wednesday 30th April (Episode 9234 / 331)

Jane struggles with a shock return.

Taye juggles his double life.

Agnes is at a crossroads.

Thursday 1st May (Episode 9235 / 332)

A familiar face returns for a resident’s hour of need.

Jane navigates a difficult relationship.

Remi confesses her fears.