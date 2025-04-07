Next week on Neighbours, Nell Rebecchi is hiding a dark secret – is she the one who killed Sebastian?

A few weeks ago, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) returned to Ramsay Street to tell Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) the sad news that her grandfather, Big Kev, had passed away.

Toadie had organised for Nell to stay with her step-mum, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), while Kev was in a palliative condition, and she moved back to Ramsay Street just months after she, Toadie and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) departed for a new life in Colac.

After Nell lost her mum to ovarian cancer when she was just six years old, Toadie was determined to save his daughter from witnessing another family member pass away.

When Nell moved back to No. 22, she discovered that Terese had reignited her flame with Paul (Stefan Dennis), who jilted her at the altar after covering up Krista’s (Majella Davis) apparent death on the rooftop of Lassiters.

A year later, when Neighbours started on Amazon, Terese was marrying Toadie in a shock twist – a relationship which only lasted a year.

Nell’s concerns grew about Paul and Terese, and she struggled to adjust to the new dynamic, missing the family unit she had living with Toadie, Terese and Hugo.

She became determined to prove Paul was wrong for her step-mum and gathered evidence that he was cheating on her, which turned out to be Paul supporting Katrina’s work via the foodbank.

Upon Paul’s return from New York, he asked Terese if they could move in together at No. 22 and she agreed, as long as Nell was on board.

However, Nell assumed Paul’s offer to host her art show at Lassiters was his way of bribing her into giving her blessing, after hearing him say she was a barrier to making it happen.

Despite their feuds, the pair eventually started seeing eye-to-eye, and Nell decided to give Paul the benefit of the doubt after seeing how much he loved Terese.

However, it was Terese who began to regret her decision, after considering how difficult it might be for Nell if Paul moved back into the home which held so many memories of Toadie and Hugo.

So, Paul proposed a compromise: Nell and Terese should move into the penthouse instead, which Toadie eventually agreed to.

Despite the bad news about her grandfather, all was going well for Nell as she headed to Colac for the funeral. Or so it seemed.

Her art exhibition – “The Story of Erinsborough” – which took over the complex, was a success and received glowing feedback from her fellow residents.

However, a lot has happened since Nell went away, with Leo being arrested for Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) murder.

Nell was present when Paul discovered he had an eighth child and offered some words of wisdom to Terese that she would learn to accept Thomas, like Sonya (Eve Morey) did with Hugo. However, Terese has been struggling to adjust to her new reality.

Following Nell’s return from her grandfather’s funeral, Terese tries to make sure she is her top priority. She attempts to settle Nell back into her new home at the penthouse, despite the turbulence all around her.

While Nell is grateful for her stepmum’s love and support, when she sees JJ (Riley Bryant), he starts to grow concerned about how distant she’s being…

The tense atmosphere continues around Nell in the penthouse, with Leo’s increasing worry that he will go down for Seb’s murder and Terese’s concerns over Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Nell continues to stay withdrawn, turning to her art for relief. When she rejects JJ’s attempts to connect with him yet again, he starts to become frustrated at how closed off she is being, leaving her feeling upset.

Nell breaks down to Terese and begs her to let her go to the States to see her dad and brother, who headed there without her while she returned to Erinsborough.

Terese starts to worry about Nell’s mental state, feeling bad that Leo’s trial and Thomas’s arrival has meant that Nell has not been her top priority.

After Nell continues to reject JJ’s support, he wonders what’s stopping her from speaking to him. He grabs her iPad, intrigued to see what she’s prioritising instead of him. As he does so, her utter panic leaves him seriously concerned about what she’s hiding…

JJ is right to be worried – when he looks at the screen, he’s presented with a shocking sketch of Nell pushing Sebastian by lake!

Did Nell kill Seb?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 14th April (Episode 9224 / 321)

Terese is tempted by an offer.

An unusual couple grows closer.

A local legend says farewell to Erinsborough.

Tuesday 15th April (Episode 9225 / 322)

Trouble in the family weighs on Nell.

Holly puts the moves on the wrong person.

Wendy gets the break she’s been hoping for.

Wednesday 16th April (Episode 9226 / 323)

Leo gets some relief when a truth is finally revealed, though it’s short lived.

Taye reaches breaking point.

Thursday 17th April (Episode 9227 / 324)

Leo makes a desperate decision.

The Share House gains a new resident.

Cara has an epiphany about her future.

Wendy is confronted by the realities of her new career.