Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for late April, as Jane’s mother returns, Nell crumbles under her guilt, and a couple commit to a new beginning.

As we head into April, a number of big storylines continue – Leo (Tim Kano) is still trying to prove his innocence after Seb (Rarmian Newton) turned up dead just hours after the pair had a heated argument at Lassiters lake.

This week, Fallon (Kate Connick) confesses to being responsible for Seb’s death, but it soon becomes clear that she was lying to help Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo, feeling guilty for her part in upending their relationship.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll learn more about what really happened that fateful night, but will we find out who actually killed Seb?

Elsewhere, Darcy (Mark Raffety) muscles in on Karl’s job at Eirene Rising, and cuts a deal with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who gives him the role in exchange for him keeping an eye on Chelsea (Viva Bianca), whose return has threatened her relationship with Paul (Stefan Dennis).

As Darcy and Chelsea grow closer early next month, we’re left wondering whether he’s genuinely developing feelings for her, or if it’s all part of his plan…

Darcy claims not to have any ulterior motive in helping Karl (Alan Fletcher) overcome his addiction to painkillers, but Karl can’t help but be suspicious, considering Darcy’s attempts to steal his GP surgery from under his nose in the early 2000s.

Is Darcy really as reformed as he claims? Only time will tell…

As we head into April, the stories continue, and some huge revelations will leave us questioning everything…

1) Can Leo clear his name?

“Leo starts preparing for the worst” on Thursday 10th April, before he makes a reckless move.

With Leo facing jail time if they can’t prove his innocence, “Paul and Krista work together against the clock” on Monday 21st April. Then, the following day, “futures are in jeopardy as a race against time continues.”

Can they find the real culprit in time?

2) What is Nell’s secret?

In the first couple of weeks of April, it becomes clear that Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is hiding a secret.

Halfway through the month, on Tuesday 15th April, “Trouble in the family weighs on Nell”, as photos from that episode show her getting emotional as she hugs Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Then, on Monday 21st April, “Nell crumbles under her guilt” after she makes a huge revelation. While we can’t reveal what she’s feeling guilty about, it’s going to seriously upend her new family unit with Paul and Terese.

Intriguingly, the photos from Monday 21st April show Nell and JJ (Riley Bryant) at Erinsborough Police Station, alongside Terese, Paul and Chelsea (Viva Bianca), shortly after Nell has another emotional chat with Terese.

In the background is Rafe Fox (Tom Wren), the detective investigating Seb’s death. Has Nell uncovered a clue that could prove Leo’s innocence?

Then, on Tuesday 22nd April, “Terese accuses Paul of betrayal,” and this one’s going to be hard to come back from!

With Nell in turmoil, “a familiar face returns for a resident’s hour of need” on Thursday 1st May, as Toadie (Ryan Moloney) makes another return to Erinsborough to support his daughter.

Toadie left Erinsborough for Colac back in September, but has returned for a number of short stints since, most recently for Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista’s (Majella Davis) wedding, and Nell’s “The Story of Erinsborough” exhibition.

Can Toadie’s return give Nell the support she so desperately needs, and what exactly has she done?

3) Jane’s mother Amanda returns

“Susan is thrown by an unannounced arrival” on Wednesday 23rd April, though pictures from that episode don’t reveal the newcomer’s identity. However, photos from later in the month reveal a big returnee – Jane’s mother Amanda Harris, who is set to move into Eirene Rising!

The teasers reveal that “Jane struggles with a shock return” on Wednesday 30th April, as pictures show Jane (Annie Jones), Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) in Amanda’s new apartment at Eirene Rising.

However, it won’t be a joyous reunion for Jane and Amanda, as “Jane navigates a difficult relationship” the following day.

Briony Behets reprises the role of Amanda Harris, who was last seen way back in 1987. Back then, Amanda had moved to Hong Kong, and returned to Erinsborough to reconnect with daughter Jane after two years away.

Jane had blossomed while her mum was out of the country, after her infamous makeover which saw Charlene (Kylie Minogue) spruce up Jane’s hair and remove her glasses, transforming her from dowdy, bookworm “Plain Jane Superbrain” into a much more confident and stylish character.

It was Amanda who had encouraged her daughter’s dowdy dress sense, and her 1987 return saw her compete with her newly confident daughter for attention.

In 2008, Briony Behets returned to Neighbours, this time playing Kate Newton, a new love interest for Harold Bishop (Ian Smith). Now she’s returning to the show as her original character, and it looks like Amanda will once again clash with her daughter.

Intriguingly, Amanda will also make a beeline for another returnee, Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety)! Photos from late April show her and Darcy getting to know each other, as they appear to head to Lassiters’ Day Spa together.

Darcy has a penchant for an older woman, having briefly dated Lassiters’ owner and manager Chloe Lambert (Stephanie Daniel) back in 2002.

While spoilers for early April have already revealed that Darcy will begin dating Chelsea (Viva Bianca), could Amanda soon catch his eye?

Chelsea and Darcy look set to find themselves at odds in April, as “a new couple find themselves on different pages” on Tuesday 22nd April. Are the unconventional pair running into difficulties already?

4) Cara eyes up a career change

Elsewhere, “Cara commits to a new trajectory,” which we suspect will be her desire to pursue a career in the police force.

Cara (Sara West) turns detective later this month as she tries to prove Fallon’s (Kate Connick) innocence after she confesses to being the one who killed Sebastian (Rarmian Newton). Cara’s investigation work appears to be leading to a new career for the Lassiters building manager.

Fans of the show recently caught a glimpse of filming on Pin Oak Court – the real-life Melbourne street which doubles up as Ramsay Street – where actress Sara West was dressed in a police uniform!

How will Remi (Naomi Rukavina) feel about her wife’s drastically different new career, as she “confesses her fears” on Thursday 1st May?

5) New beginnings for a troubled couple

“A couple commits to a new beginning” on Wednesday 23rd April, and it appears that Krista and Leo are giving things another go, as photos show Leo moving into Krista’s Lassiters apartment.

Paul and Terese also look in better shape after Terese accused Paul of betrayal, and there are smiles on both sides as they talk at the Lassiters outdoor chess board.

On Wednesday 2rd April, “Paul makes a shock move,” and the following day sees “Terese make a decision about her future.”

What will Terese decide?

6) Will Agnes remain in Erinsborough?

Meanwhile, “Agnes is at a crossroads” at the end of the month.

Agnes (Anne Charleston) turned up in Erinsborough during Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week, shocking the residents with her uncanny resemblance to Harold’s late wife Madge.

It was recently revealed that Agnes and Madge were related via Agnes’s great-grandmother, after JJ and Agnes teamed up to look through a packed folder of family history sent by Madge’s brother Tom Ramsay.

Harold has struggled with Agnes’s resemblance to his late wife, and the news that Madge and Agnes were related is sure to be conflicting.

We’ll see Harold’s final ever episode on Monday 14th April, as the “local legend says farewell to Erinsborough,” as his friends gather round him at No. 28.

He says goodbye after taking one last look through the Ramsay Street History Book, as he shares his memories of the street with Agnes.

However, while Harold may be departing, it looks like Agnes isn’t going with him. She’s “at a crossroads” on Wednesday 30th April, with photos from the episode showing her looking pensive at her new Eirene Rising home.

Will she be sticking around, or is it time for her to move on?

7) Andrew and Wendy are tested

Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask) were on shaky ground before Wendy’s abrupt departure for Murrayville late last year, where she secured herself a teaching placement shortly after departing Erinsborough for some time apart from Andrew.

Now that Wendy’s back, she’s pursuing teaching opportunities in Erinsborough, but it soon becomes clear that her teaching dream won’t be smooth sailing.

Her relationship isn’t 100% back to normal either, as “Andrew and Wendy navigate their changing relationship” on Monday 7th April.

She gets “the break she’s been hoping for” on Tuesday 15th April as she secures a placement locally, but on Thursday 17th April, she’s “confronted by the realities of her new career.”

On Thursday 24th April, “Wendy hides her humiliation,” but things begin to look up the following week as she “gets the opportunity of her dreams” – which, as photos from that episode show, appears to be a position at Erinsborough High.

How will she get on as she teaches her neighbours, and battles with difficult students Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone) and Ryan (Aston Droomer)?

Meanwhile, “Andrew finds himself in an awkward situation” as he continues to host his self-defence classes.

We meet a flirty new character named Sandra (Natassia Halabi), who introduces herself to Andrew outside Harold’s, before later joining his class.

It’s clear she’s got eyes for her new self-defence instructor – how will Andrew feel about her attention?

“Wendy and Andrew reach a stalemate” on Tuesday 29th April – is Sandra about to become their newest issue?

8) Sadie continues to struggle

Plus, “a well-intentioned gesture causes distress” on Thursday 24th April, while “Sadie pushes away her friends” on Monday 28th April as she struggles to come to terms with the burns she suffered during the fire at the garage.

Thankfully, things seem to be looking up by Thursday 1st May, as photos show her with a big smile on her face in the kitchen of No. 32, as she wraps her arms around Byron.

Has she finally made a breakthrough in her recovery?

9) Taye leads a double life

Plus, “Taye comes up with a solution to his money troubles” on Tuesday 29th April.

Taye (Lakota Johnson) appears to have become the newest housemate at the No. 32 sharehouse after moving out of No. 30 when he “reaches breaking point” on Wednesday 16th April, but now that he’s got bills to pay, it looks like he’ll struggle to afford his rent.

On Wednesday 30th April, “Taye juggles his double life,” as photos show him chatting to new arrival Lydia (Cassandra Magrath).

Just what does he have planned?

Here’s everything that’s coming up in the final two weeks of April:

Monday 21st April (Episode 9228 / 325)

Paul and Krista work together against the clock.

Nell crumbles under her guilt.

Cara commits to a new trajectory.

Tuesday 22nd April (Episode 9229 / 326)

Futures are in jeopardy as a race against time continues.

Terese accuses Paul of betrayal.

A new couple find themselves on different pages.

Wednesday 23rd April (Episode 9230 / 327)

Susan is thrown by an unannounced arrival.

A couple commits to a new beginning.

A resident overhears a grim secret.

Paul makes a shock move.

Thursday 24th April (Episode 9231 / 328)

Terese makes a decision about her future.

An act of sabotage leaves Cara furious.

Wendy hides her humiliation.

A well-intentioned gesture causes distress.

Monday 28th April (Episode 9232 / 329)

Wendy gets the opportunity of her dreams.

Cara and Remi struggle to bridge the distance.

Sadie pushes away her friends.

Andrew finds himself in an awkward situation.

Tuesday 29th April (Episode 9233 / 330)

Taye comes up with a solution to his money troubles.

Susan is caught in the middle.

Wendy and Andrew reach a stalemate.

Wednesday 30th April (Episode 9234 / 331)

Jane struggles with a shock return.

Taye juggles his double life.

Agnes is at a crossroads.

Thursday 1st May (Episode 9235 / 332)

A familiar face returns for a resident’s hour of need.

Jane navigates a difficult relationship.

Remi confesses her fears.

Before then, there’s still three weeks of drama in store. Here’s what’s coming up in the first few weeks of April:

Monday 31st March (Episode 9216 / 313)

Karl is shocked by a mishap with a patient.

Cara realises she still has some reconciliation to do.

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 9217 / 314)

Will Karl’s secret be exposed?

Krista fights for forgiveness.

Leo’s hopes falter with fate altering news.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 9218 / 315)

A shocking twist means Leo can’t catch a break.

Karl’s reputation hits a blow.

Terese’s grievances start to build.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 9219 / 316)

Paul ensnares Cara.

Karl’s faith in a neighbour is shaken.

Harold is stunned by a revelation.

Monday 7th April (Episode 9220 / 317)

Cara plays with fire in her quest for justice.

Paul attempts to bond his family.

Andrew and Wendy navigate their changing relationship.

Tuesday 8th April (Episode 9221 / 318)

Leo resigns himself to his new reality.

Cara’s vigilante act takes a horrifying turn.

JJ is left uneasy.

Two residents misstep their way to romance.

Wednesday 9th April (Episode 9222 / 319)

Karl’s suspicions deepen.

Krista’s persistence pays off.

A new couple get frisky, while another remains at odds.

Thursday 10th April (Episode 9223 / 320)

Leo starts preparing for the worst.

Karl struggles to come clean.

Terese is rocked by an offer.

Andrew’s cover-up takes an unexpected turn.

Monday 14th April (Episode 9224 / 321)

Terese is tempted by an offer.

An unusual couple grows closer.

A local legend says farewell to Erinsborough.

Tuesday 15th April (Episode 9225 / 322)

Trouble in the family weighs on Nell.

Holly puts the moves on the wrong person.

Wendy gets the break she’s been hoping for.

Wednesday 16th April (Episode 9226 / 323)

Leo gets some relief when a truth is finally revealed, though it’s short-lived.

Taye reaches breaking point.

Thursday 17th April (Episode 9227 / 324)

Leo makes a desperate decision.

The Share House gains a new resident.

Cara has an epiphany about her future.

Wendy is confronted by the realities of her new career.