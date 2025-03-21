Neighbours April Spoilers – Romance for Holly as Harold departs

Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for mid-April, revealing romance for Max and Holly, and appearing to confirm the date of Harold’s departure.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max (Ben Jackson) had a disastrous introduction when new arrival Max accidentally knocked Holly into Lassiters’ water feature with his rucksack when he arrived in Erinsborough in November last year.

The pair quickly became enemies, but in recent months have formed a strong friendship, with Holly being the first person to learn the real reason that Max was in Erinsborough – to hide from some dangerous men he’d angered back in Brisbane.

They almost got together late last year, but Holly forced herself to resist temptation after learning about Max’s dangerous past, believing that she needed to protect herself from getting involved with someone else who could cause her harm.

They almost kissed earlier this week, shortly after Max escaped from the garage fire, which left him and his friends in danger after Lachie (Jack Hayes) tracked him down.

However, their kiss wasn’t to be, as Trevor interrupted them and spoilt the moment.

Now, new spoilers and photos reveal that they will finally get together in early April.

Teaser spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday 8th April reveal that “two residents misstep their way to romance.”

Photos from the episode show Holly approaching Max as he sits alone on a bench at Lassiters.

He later presents her with a rudimentary gift – a flower, which he appears to have picked straight from the side of the lake – before the pair finally share their first kiss.

In the following episode, Max lovingly puts his arm around Holly, who’s now sporting his flower in her hair.

After a string of romances with disastrous bad boys, will Holly finally find happiness with Max?

The pair look set to be caught out on Thursday 17th April, as someone catches them skinny dipping in No. 32’s pool.

On the same day, “the Share House gains a new resident.” Who is the next person moving into No. 32?

It won’t be long before Holly and Max run into their first problem as a new couple. On Tuesday 15th April, “Holly puts the moves on the wrong person,” with photos showing her scowling during a self-defence class with Andrew (Lloyd Will).

What has Holly done now?

The new spoilers also appear to reveal that Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) will leave Erinsborough for the final time next month.

On Monday 14th April, “a local legend says farewell to Erinsborough,” and photos show Harold surrounded by his friends at No. 28 as they look through the Ramsay Street History Book.

Alongside Aaron (Matt Wilson), Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Max and Paul (Stefan Dennis) is Agnes Adair (Anne Charleston), the Madge Bishop doppelganger who arrived in Erinsborough earlier this week.

Harold was taken back to meet Agnes, who looks identical to his late wife Madge, and spoilers for next week have already revealed that Agnes is related to Madge via her great-grandmother.

It’s not yet clear whether Agnes will be leaving Erinsborough with Harold, but it was revealed earlier this year that her arrival would be the beginning of Harold’s exit storyline, after Ian Smith made the decision to leave Neighbours due to health concerns.

Farewell, Harold.

It appears that Max and Holly aren’t the only new couple on the horizon, as “an unusual couple grows closer” in the same episode as Harold’s departure.

Photos from the episode show the show’s two recent returnees Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) and Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) enjoying coffee at Eirene Rising.

Both have villainous streaks but have returned to Erinsborough claiming to be reformed characters – will they make the perfect pairing?

It also sees that there’ll be fresh turmoil for Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis).

On Wednesday 9th April, “a new couple get frisky, while another remains at odds,” and the photos show the newlyweds locked in an emotionally-charged discussion at Yorokobi.

Leo is still coming to terms with the fact that Krista slept with Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) the night before their wedding.

However, when Seb turned up dead at the end of the 40th anniversary week, things became more complicated, as Leo now faces a fight to prove that he wasn’t responsible.

“Leo starts preparing for the worst” on Thursday 10th April, as it looks like he will continue to be the prime suspect in Seb’s death.

Will Leo and Krista manage to work things out, or is the decision about to be taken away from them?

There’s also fresh drama for Cara (Sara West), as she “plays with fire in her quest for justice” on Monday 7th April.

Her “vigilante act takes a horrifying turn” the following day, but producers haven’t yet revealed who Cara is hoping to bring to justice.

On Thursday 17th April, “Cara has an epiphany about her future.” Fans recently caught a glimpse of filming in which Cara was spotted wearing a police uniform – could this be the beginning of an exciting new career?

Cara may not be the only one embarking on a new career. “Wendy gets the break she’s been hoping for” on Tuesday 15th April, as photos show her chatting with Jane (Annie Jones) at The Waterhole.

Wendy (Candice Leask) this week returned from Murrayville, having spent the past few months there on a teaching placement, hoping to kickstart a new career in education.

Is she about to bag herself a position at Erinsborough High?

Here’s the full set of photos and teasers for mid April:

Monday 7th April (Episode 9220 / 317)

Cara plays with fire in her quest for justice.

Paul attempts to bond his family.

Andrew and Wendy navigate their changing relationship.

Tuesday 8th April (Episode 9221 / 318)

Leo resigns himself to his new reality.

Cara’s vigilante act takes a horrifying turn.

JJ is left uneasy.

Two residents misstep their way to romance.

Wednesday 9th April (Episode 9222 / 319)

Karl’s suspicions deepen.

Krista’s persistence pays off.

A new couple get frisky, while another remains at odds.

Thursday 10th April (Episode 9223 / 320)

Leo starts preparing for the worst.

Karl struggles to come clean.

Terese is rocked by an offer.

Andrew’s cover-up takes an unexpected turn.

Monday 14th April (Episode 9224 / 321)

Terese is tempted by an offer.

An unusual couple grows closer.

A local legend says farewell to Erinsborough.

Tuesday 15th April (Episode 9225 / 322)

Trouble in the family weighs on Nell.

Holly puts the moves on the wrong person.

Wendy gets the break she’s been hoping for.

Wednesday 16th April (Episode 9226 / 323)

Leo gets some relief when a truth is finally revealed, though it’s short-lived.

Taye reaches breaking point.

Thursday 17th April (Episode 9227 / 324)

Leo makes a desperate decision.

The Share House gains a new resident.

Cara has an epiphany about her future.

Wendy is confronted by the realities of her new career.

Before then, there are still two weeks of drama in store. Here’s what’s coming up at the end of March and early April:

Monday 24th March (Episode 9212 / 309)

Suspicion surrounds a shock death.

Krista returns to a world of pain.

Karl is caught out.

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 9213 / 310)

A homicide investigation begins.

An act of kindness leaves Karl wary.

A resident wears the fallout of their choice.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 9214 / 311)

Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up.

Terese’s frustration reaches a crisis point.

JJ helps make a surprising discovery.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 9215 / 312)

Terese struggles with Paul’s decision.

Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.

Monday 31st March (Episode 9216 / 313)

Karl is shocked by a mishap with a patient.

Cara realises she still has some reconciliation to do.

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 9217 / 314)

Will Karl’s secret be exposed?

Krista fights for forgiveness.

Leo’s hopes falter with fate altering news.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 9218 / 315)

A shocking twist means Leo can’t catch a break.

Karl’s reputation hits a blow.

Terese’s grievances start to build.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 9219 / 316)

Paul ensnares Cara.

Karl’s faith in a neighbour is shaken.

Harold is stunned by a revelation.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.