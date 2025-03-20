Next week on Neighbours, a murder investigation begins after Seb is found dead in Lassiters lake – did Leo kill him, or was someone else to blame?

The final moments of this week’s 40th anniversary episodes saw Sebastian’s (Rarmian Newton) body lying face down in Lassiters lake, and next week an investigation is launched as the police try to discover who was responsible.

Next week, after Jane (Annie Jones) discovers the body, a crime scene is set up around the lake and the police begin investigations into what happened.

Leo (Tim Kano) is worried about admitting that he knew Sebastian was back in Erinsborough, desperate that nobody finds out they had a fight earlier that night.

But it’s too late for Leo as his secret is already out – Aaron (Matt Wilson), who was out on a late-night run, saw Leo arguing with Sebastian by the lake.

Leo tells Aaron that he doesn’t want the police to know because he doesn’t want them meddling in his personal business. But has he got more to hide than he’s letting on?

After Krista (Majella Davis) confessed to her betrayal on their honeymoon, Leo returned to Erinsborough having told Krista not to follow him onto his flight.

As he was dropped off at Lassiters car park, Leo saw Sebastian sitting on a bench by the lake, and stormed over to confront him.

Sebastian provoked Leo by telling him that Krista will always come back to him; she loves him and he needs to get it through his head.

This led Leo to grab Sebastian, asking him to give one good reason why he should not end him right there and then.

Sebastian responded that Krista would never forgive him if he did.

After Seb’s body is discovered, Krista and Fallon (Kate Connick) are conflicted by their grief – they both cared for him deeply, despite his selfish actions causing them pain.

Fallon makes the cold-hearted point that at least Sebastian has no way of hurting anyone anymore, leaving Krista concerned by her uncharacteristically cold words.

Fallon had plotted to put a stop to Krista and Leo’s wedding with Sebastian, who was still desperate to be with Krista.

The day before the wedding, Fallon lied to Krista and told her that she had slept with Leo, after genuinely developing an attraction for her sister’s fiancé.

Sebastian then told Krista that Leo likes Fallon as she is her without the baggage, implying that Leo struggles with Krista’s past issues.

Following this, a heartbroken Krista slept with Seb, believing it was all over with Leo already.

Taye (Lakota Johnson) eventually made Fallon see sense, and Fallon confessed all to Krista, including that Sebastian was the man she almost married in Greece!

But the damage had already been done and Fallon begged her sister not to throw away her chance at happiness because of her.

Krista decided to go through with her wedding day, before confessing to Leo on their honeymoon.

Once the ceremony had finished, Fallon and Taye insisted that Seb left town, but when they saw him at The Waterhole it was clear that he had other plans.

Did Fallon have anything to do with Seb’s death?

Next week, Homicide Detective Rafe Fox is put on the case of Sebastian’s death and starts to make enquiries with those connected to him. As the follow-ups begin, Leo is first to be called up…

Aaron is worried about Leo lying to the police and covering up the events that happened shortly before Seb’s body was found.

Leo tries to reassure him that it’s not going to cause harm to omit their fight, and encourages Aaron to support his decision.

Aaron begrudgingly goes along with the plan, but the police soon discover evidence of his late evening run around the lake.

Aaron is backed into a corner to confess what he saw that night. Detective Fox returns to questioning Leo, now armed with the knowledge that he gave a false story about his whereabouts.

It becomes clear that it is now being treated as a murder investigation and Leo is a prime suspect…

Paul (Stefan Dennis) swiftly gets a lawyer to represent his son, who arrives as Leo agrees to give a DNA sample to the police.

Paul makes the upsetting observation that Leo is taking the situation out on Krista, who arrived back in Erinsborough alone after Leo cut their honeymoon short.

Paul attempts to reassure his daughter-in-law that Leo still loves her and urges Krista to stay by his side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) hears about Leo’s arrest and quickly offers Paul support, suggesting that he could spend time with his newborn son, Thomas, as a distraction.

This week, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) located Chelsea and brought her to Ramsay Street where they ran into Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) as they returned from the wedding.

Paul asked if he was the father and a paternity test soon proved that he is.

After getting the okay from Terese, Paul decides to take Chelsea up on the offer. Meanwhile, Terese attempts to control her growing anguish at the bond that is developing between Paul, Thomas and Chelsea, but it’s easier said than done.

After hearing the news about Leo being charged, Chelsea pays Paul a visit.

However, she’s greeted by Terese, who snaps at her and tells her exactly what she thinks – she will not be won over by her Mother Teresa act. Chelsea is shook up at Terese’s angered speech.

Last week, Terese told Paul they were in this Chelsea situation together, after Paul confessed that he wanted to be Thomas’s father after losing his son, David.

Could Terese’s outburst come between Paul and his second (or rather, eighth) chance at parenthood?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th March (Episode 9212 / 309)

Suspicion surrounds a shock death.

Krista returns to a world of pain.

Karl is caught out.

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 9213 / 310)

A homicide investigation begins.

An act of kindness leaves Karl wary.

A resident wears the fallout of their choice.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 9214 / 311)

Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up.

Terese’s frustration reaches a crisis point.

JJ helps make a surprising discovery.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 9215 / 312)

Terese struggles with Paul’s decision.

Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.

Rebekah Elmaloglou discusses Paul’s baby bombshell As a DNA test reveals whether Paul has become a father for the eighth time. Rebekah Elmaloglou and Majella Davis tell us what to expect. Read more…