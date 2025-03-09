What’s in store in Neighbours’ huge 40th Anniversary week?

Neighbours is about to kick off a huge 40th Anniversary week of episodes, starting Monday 17th March. Here’s all we know about what’s in store…

The dramatic week will see Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) wedding day arrive, but when Krista sleeps with Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) on the night before the wedding, the day could end in disaster.

Krista’s monumental mistake comes after her half-sister Fallon (Kate Connick) – who also happens to be Seb’s ex – tricks Krista into believing that she’s slept with Leo.

Fallon, who has always been jealous of Krista’s riches, which come from Fallon’s father’s side, has spent weeks trying to break up Krista and Leo.

Now, it seems she might just get her wish…

On the morning of the wedding, after a conversation with Taye (Lakota Johnson), Fallon realises that she’s the one in the wrong.

She reveals to Krista that it was a lie – she and Leo didn’t sleep together, and that Leo is devoted to her.

Will Krista confess to Leo, or keep her night with Seb a secret and go through with her big day?

Leo stands at the altar, nervously awaiting Krista’s arrival. But will she make it?

Or will Seb be the one to reveal all? As the wedding day gets underway, Seb will be snaking around the venue, waiting for an opportunity to ruin everything.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) is back in Erinsborough, after Remi (Naomi Rukavina) manages to track her down.

In her brief months living in Erinsborough, Chelsea made it her mission to get pregnant with Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) baby – but as she embarked on a relationship with Paul, she also had a one-night stand with IT investigator Jeffrey (Tim Potter).

Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) arrive back on Ramsay Street just as Chelsea is stepping out of the car, and Paul immediately realises that he might have become a father for the eighth time.

As the 40th Anniversary week goes on, a DNA test will reveal whether Paul or IT investigator Jeffrey is the father of Chelsea’s baby boy.

But with Paul already enamoured by baby Thomas before he’s even learnt whether or not he’s the dad, how will Terese cope with the latest bombshell in their nearly 10-year on-again, off-again relationship?

Meanwhile, Max (Ben Jackson) has spent the past few months in Erinsborough, on the run from the dangerous men he angered back in Brisbane.

A few weeks ago, the men arrived in Erinsborough, and as Lachie (Jack Hayes) took Sadie (Emerald Chan) from the Back Lane Bar as she enjoyed a night out with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), the gang’s head honcho Carter (Linc Hassler) tracked down Max and forced him into his car, telling him that it was the only way that Sadie would be safe.

This week, Max returns to Erinsborough after escaping Carter’s clutches, but in the huge anniversary week, the men from the Brisbane underworld track him down again – and this time they’re looking to finish the job.

As Max, Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Sadie, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Roxy (Zima Anderson) head to the garage after hours, Lachie throws a Molotov cocktail into the building, engulfing it in flames.

Will they all make it out alive?

Also, it wouldn’t be a Neighbours anniversary without a celebration of the history of Erinsborough.

This time it’s on Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) to tell the story, and as her “The Story of Erinsborough” exhibition gets underway, we celebrate some of the biggest storylines from the past four decades.

As the locals explore Nell’s impressive art, one mysterious figure has come from further afield, and she soon catches JJ’s (Riley Bryant) eye.

Who is Agnes (Anne Charleston), the woman with more than a passing resemblance to Harold’s (Ian Smith) beloved late wife Madge?

As JJ and Nell show Agnes around Eirene Rising and introduce her to Harold and Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury), how will they react to coming face to face with a ghost from their past?

Plus, after 20 years away from Erinsborough, dodgy doctor Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) returns!

Why is he back, and how will Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) feel about reconnecting with the man who brought them so much pain two decades ago?

Neighbours‘ 40th Anniversary week kicks off Monday 17th March.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 10th March (Episode 9204 / 301)

A danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.

Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.

Byron makes a surprise declaration.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 9205 / 302)

Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move.

Paul returns with a proposition for Terese.

Nell and Paul continue to clash heads.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 9206 / 303)

Fallon ramps up her devious plans.

Terese is given an ultimatum.

Max is in growing danger.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 9207 / 304)

Fallon’s meddling takes effect.

Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.

Remi embarks on a mysterious plan.

Monday 17th March (Episode 9208 / 305)

Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?

JJ encounters a familiar face.

A jaw dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 9209 / 306)

Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised.

Harold is rocked by a newcomer’s presence.

The neighbours are trapped in fiery peril.

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 9210 / 307)

One resident faces an agonising choice.

Paul and Terese grapple with a life-changing possibility.

A sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.

Thursday 20th March (Episode 9211 / 308)

A blast from the past hits Ramsay Street.

Terese fears for her relationship.

Leo’s pushed to his limit.