14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 27th March

Next week on Neighbours, Cara grows too close to Thomas, Karl is suspicious of Darcy’s motives, Sadie struggles to forgive Byron, and who killed Seb?

1) Krista’s world is turned upside down

After confessing to Leo (Tim Kano) that she slept with Seb (Rarmian Newton), Krista (Majella Davis) comes back from her honeymoon and is desperate to sort things out with her new husband.

But she’s knocked off course when she discovers that Chelsea (Viva Bianca) is back in town with a newborn baby!

It’s triggering news for Krista, after Chelsea’s selfish actions led to her being locked in the Lassiter’s sauna, ultimately causing the death of her unborn baby last year.

Krista spots Chelsea and tells her that she’s a monster and must keep out her way!

As Krista and Leo start to work through their issues, news arrives that a body has been discovered floating in the lake.

Leo seems concerned and has a scar on his knuckles… did he play a part in the death?

The body found is that of Sebastian, who was with Leo at the lake the night before he was found. Seb had told Leo that Krista will always come back to him, which led to Leo threatening Seb and asking for one good reason why he shouldn’t end him.

Seb responded that Krista would never forgive him if he did. But did the shock news of Krista’s infidelity push Leo over the edge?

2) Has Darcy really changed his ways?

Over at No. 28, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) calls her sister to enquire about her nephew, after Darcy (Mark Raffety) unexpectedly returned to Ramsay Street to rent out No. 22 last week.

Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) were shocked to see that Darcy was their new neighbour, after the disgraced doctor left Erinsborough back in 2005.

The call goes well with Carmel, and Susan is swayed towards believing that her nephew does have good intentions. But Karl remains cautious after Darcy’s previous antics, including trying to steal his doctor’s surgery. Can Darcy truly be trusted?

Susan and Karl agree to meet Darcy for lunch, but when they overhear him on the phone, it becomes clear there’s another reason for his return…

Darcy explains that he plans to open an integrated health clinic in Erinsborough and is in the stages of finding investors for the project.

3) Karl’s addiction spirals

Back at No. 28, Karl’s addiction begins to spiral as he can’t locate any more pills in the house. He starts rummaging around, desperate to find a solution to fuel his cravings.

Just as he gets lucky and feels the relief of taking the pills, he is sprung by Darcy who tells him that he should know better than consuming that many painkillers!

It’s clear to Dr Darcy that Karl has a problem. Will he use this knowledge to his advantage?

4) Leo hides key information

Meanwhile, a crime scene has been set up by the lake and police start their enquiries into how Sebastian came to die.

Leo is cautious not to let slip that he knew Sebastian was in Erinsborough, desperate not to let anyone find out about their fight.

His worry grows when Aaron (Matt Wilson) confesses that he spotted them arguing by the lake.

Leo tells Aaron that he wants to keep it to himself as he doesn’t want the police prying into his personal life – but is he simply trying to save face after Krista’s confession, or was he responsible for Seb’s death?

5) Krista is surprised by her sister’s words

Meanwhile, Krista and Fallon (Kate Connick), who had both been romantically involved with Sebastian, are conflicted by their grief after his destructive behaviour towards them.

When Fallon makes a cold remark that at least Sebastian can’t hurt anyone again, her uncharacteristically blunt reaction troubles Krista.

Could Fallon have been to blame?

6) Karl’s suspicions of Darcy grow

Karl confesses to Darcy that he has been increasing the recommended dosage of his pain meds, but he does have it all under control and urges Darcy to keep this between them.

Darcy keeps to his word and offers to support Karl with a plan to come off the medication, leaving Karl wondering what he is after in return.

Karl commits to the plan and is forced to trust in Dr Darcy, despite it ending badly for him in the past.

7) Sadie can’t forgive Byron for abandoning her

Meanwhile, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) remains remorseful for leaving Sadie (Emerald Chan) in the garage fire.

He was forced to choose between saving sister Nicolette (Hannah Monson) or girlfriend Sadie, and opted to rescue Nicolette first. Before he had a chance to go back for Sadie, a beam fell from the ceiling, leaving Sadie with serious burns to her back.

Sadie is still refusing to see her boyfriend, so the others pay her a visit hoping to convince her otherwise.

Sadie eventually gives in, but Byron’s apology and explanation isn’t enough to make it right.

Byron decides to give Sadie space, and he and Nicolette head out of Erinsborough with Mel (Lucinda Cowden) to visit their dad in Gippsland.

8) Aaron is forced to confess

Homicide detective Rafe Fox starts his enquiries into Sebastian’s death and Leo is the first person he wants to speak with.

Aaron is nervous that Leo’s lies to the police will not end well for him. Leo tries to provide reassurance that it’s harmless and asks for Aaron’s support on this.

Aaron begrudgingly agrees, but he is pushed into a corner when the detective reveals that they’ve got proof that he was on a run by the lake the night of Sebastian’s death.

He’s forced to tell the cops that he saw Leo and Seb arguing, meaning the detective now knows that Leo lied to them.

9) Leo faces the consequences

Detective Fox confronts Leo for not telling them about being by the lake the night of the death, which is now being treated as a murder investigation… with Leo as a key suspect.

When news gets out that Leo is the prime suspect, Paul (Stefan Dennis) promptly gets on the phone to his lawyer, who is on hand for when Leo agrees to give a DNA sample.

Paul observes with anguish that Leo is taking out the situation on Krista. He tries to ease the tension and tells Krista that Leo loves her, urging her to stay with him for the long run.

10) Terese can no longer contain her frustrations

After hearing about Leo’s arrest, Chelsea immediately approaches Paul to offer him time with Thomas as a means of distraction.

Paul is keen to take up the offer and checks with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who is forced to fight her increasing worry about how close Chelsea, Paul and Thomas are becoming as a family unit.

When Chelsea goes to visit Paul at the penthouse after Leo is charged, she finds Terese instead. Terese snaps and gives Chelsea a piece of her mind – telling her that she’s not falling for her Mother Teresa act.

Chelsea is left shocked by Terese’s attack on her motives, while Terese is left feeling remorseful for her actions.

11) Agnes and JJ make a surprise discovery

Elsewhere, Agnes (Anne Charleston) is still in town after her visit to Eirni Rising, where Harold (Ian Smith) got the shock of his life seeing his deceased wife’s doppelganger.

Agnes later runs into Harold and he suggests she looks at a folder he was sent by Tom, Madge’s brother.

In the process, Harold cannot handle Agnes’s resemblance to Madge and decides to leave.

Agnes and JJ continue to check out the folder and it becomes clear that Agnes is related to the late Madge via her great-grandmother.

Agnes asks JJ to keep this information to himself, until she can properly process the news herself.

12) Sadie decides not to return to the Share House

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Byron are delighted to hear that Sadie is being discharged from hospital, until they find out she won’t be coming back to No. 32.

Instead, she’s decided to move back in with her parents at No. 26, after Wendy (Candice Leask) returned from Murrayville to properly care for her.

Byron believes this indicates that Sadie is going to break up with him, but Holly and Max (Ben Jackson) try to offer words of encouragement that she’s still trying to process her trauma.

When Sadie privately checks out her bandages in the mirror at home, her sadness leads to rage, which she takes out by destroying everything around her.

It’s clear that she is devastated by the physical and emotional scars from the fire.

13) Terese confesses to Paul

Terese is feeling uncomfortable after giving Chelsea a piece of her mind and unsure whether she should confess what happened to Paul. She decides to keep it quiet, especially as he is caught up with worry about Leo’s arrest.

Later, when Paul tries to arrange a catch-up to see Thomas, Chelsea fobbs him off, which makes him think he’s done something to upset her.

As he dwells on what he could have done, Terese confesses to her actions along with her insecurities about their new situation. While Paul shows sympathy, he makes it clear that he needs to play the long game with Chelsea to make sure he can stay in Thomas’s life.

This encourages Terese to go to Chelsea with an apology to try and put things right. Yet whilst she insists she can handle this new family dynamic, deep down she’s struggling with the change so soon into her fresh start with Paul.

14) Remi’s concern grows for Cara

Elsewhere, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is grateful that she has a date booked in with Cara (Sara West) as it’s just what they need. Things have been chaotic at No. 30 since they asked their siblings to move into their family home.

However, when Cara notices Chelsea is down, she offers to babysit Thomas, cancelling her date so that Chelsea can have a break. Remi feels let down to be losing the chance of alone time with Cara, but pretends she is okay with it.

Whilst looking after Thomas, Remi observes how territorial Cara is over her nephew. Chelsea also notices it, but is grateful that Cara has their backs.

This leaves Remi isolated as the only one concerned about her wife’s motivations, convinced that the trauma of her hysterectomy is now at play with baby Thomas in their lives.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th March (Episode 9212 / 309)

Suspicion surrounds a shock death.

Krista returns to a world of pain.

Karl is caught out.

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 9213 / 310)

A homicide investigation begins.

An act of kindness leaves Karl wary.

A resident wears the fallout of their choice.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 9214 / 311)

Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up.

Terese’s frustration reaches a crisis point.

JJ helps make a surprising discovery.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 9215 / 312)

Terese struggles with Paul’s decision. Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.