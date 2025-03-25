Next week on Neighbours, as Leo faces the prospect of jail time for Seb’s death, Dex makes a discovery which could prove his innocence.

This week, Leo (Tim Kano) is arrested for Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) murder, after Detective Rafe Fox discovers that the pair had a fight by the lake shortly before Seb’s death.

Leo had threatened to end Sebastian, but Seb reminded him that Krista would never forgive him if he harmed him. Shortly after, Seb was found dead!

While we don’t yet know who killed Seb, Leo certainly has a strong motive, after he discovered his wife’s infidelity with her oldest friend during their honeymoon.

With Krista (Majella Davis) now back in Erinsborough after returning from their honeymoon alone, Leo begins to take his anger out on her for the situation he is now facing because of her actions.

Noticing this, Paul (Stefan Dennis) desperately attempts to reassure Krista, telling her that Leo still loves her and urges her to stick around and fight for her marriage.

Next week, both Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Krista continue to endure the cold shoulder from Leo, whose worry about the prospect of leaving Abby (Hana Abe-Tucker) without a parent has left him fraught with anxiety.

Abby has already lost her mum, Britney (Montana Cox), and her uncle David (Takaya Honda), and Leo can’t bear the idea of her losing him too.

Aaron was the one who revealed the flaws in Leo’s statement to the police this week after they found evidence that Aaron had been running by the lake around the time Seb died.

Aaron was forced to admit that he saw Leo and Seb arguing, though Leo insists that nothing happened and that he didn’t hurt Seb.

Aaron and Krista plead with Leo to let them support him through this difficult time.

Leo gives in to Aaron, but remains resolute that he cannot do the same with Krista after her devastating betrayal.

Ultimately, Leo believes that it was Krista who got him into the situation – if it wasn’t for her, his daughter would not be facing life without her dad.

However, it seems a new revelation could be about to prove his innocence!

Next Tuesday (1st April) is the day of Seb’s funeral in Sydney, and Fallon (Kate Connick) decides to mark it in her own way in Erinsborough, with Taye (Lakota Johnson) concerned about how this could go.

Fallon offers for Krista to join her tribute, but her sister believes it would be disloyal to Leo after she cheated on him with Seb.

She decides to bury her grief to support her husband.

Taye joins Fallon at the Pavilion for her ouzo-themed tribute to her ex-boyfriend.

The emotional booze-filled event ramps up the chemistry between Fallon and Taye, who have been each other’s go-to for support since they arrived in Erinsborough earlier this year.

With the memorial over, Taye walks Fallon back to her room at Lassiters and as the heat rises between them they sleep together.

It wasn’t long ago that Taye blackmailed Fallon to ask her sister for money to cover his mistake at the Piano bar, which Fallon was shocked and appalled by.

Will Fallon regret her grief-fueled decision to have sex with Taye?

Elsewhere, Dex (Marley Williams) is looking through footage of the bird cam from the Pavilion for his school project. But there’s more than just birds on the recording, and he stumbles upon some startling evidence that could turn the investigation on its head!

Dex discovers footage of a fight between Seb and Fallon from the night he died.

When Andrew (Llyod Will) is provided with the new evidence, it leads to Fallon being interviewed again to review her statement and what has now turned out to be a false alibi.

It doesn’t look good for Fallon, with the combination of lying to the police and the evidence of her anger towards Seb making a strong case against her.

Elsewhere, Taye is left deeply worried about the consequences he could face for providing a false alibi for Fallon.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is shocked by her brother’s choices when he tells her about the risk he took to protect his friend.

She tries to console Taye in his turmoil, whilst struggling with the intel as she only recently got her brother back in her life. Could she lose him again because of Fallon’s lies?

Remi takes her worries and frustration out on Fallon, telling her she’s deplorable for dragging her brother into this mess.

Taye had been entwined in Fallon’s schemes from the start of their friendship as she used him to debrief about her plans to disrupt Krista and Leo’s wedding plans, while he observed her growing interest in Leo with suspicion.

It was Taye who made Fallon see sense and called her out on her selfish behaviour, telling her that Krista is a good person and she needs to undo the damage she’s caused.

This led Fallon to finally admit her lies and vendetta against her sister, but by then it was too late – Krista had woken up with Seb in her bed after Fallon told her a lie that she had slept with Leo!

Krista’s worry grows that she will lose Leo for good until she hears about the footage of Fallon and Seb’s fight.

This week, Fallon’s words left Krista concerned after Fallon told her that Seb’s death meant that at least he can’t hurt anyone now.

Krista’s now convinced that it all adds up and Fallon is the one who murdered Seb!

She can’t contain her rage and goes to Fallon to tell her exactly how she feels.

It all becomes too much for Fallon as Krista rips into her, while she is still harbouring guilt for everything she has done to cause Krista pain.

Unable to take it any longer, Fallon takes herself to the Police. It’s time to give her confession: she was the one who killed Seb!

But was she really to blame, or is she just trying to save Leo?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 9213 / 310)

A homicide investigation begins.

An act of kindness leaves Karl wary.

A resident wears the fallout of their choice.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 9214 / 311)

Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up.

Terese’s frustration reaches a crisis point.

JJ helps make a surprising discovery.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 9215 / 312)

Terese struggles with Paul’s decision. Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.

Monday 31st March (Episode 9216 / 313)

Karl is shocked by a mishap with a patient.

Cara realises she still has some reconcilitation to do.

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 9217 / 314)

Will Karl’s secret be exposed?

Krista fights for forgiveness.

Leo’s hopes falter with fate altering news.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 9218 / 315)

A shocking twist means Leo can’t catch a break.

Karl’s reputation hits a blow.

Terese’s grievances start to build.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 9219 / 316)

Paul ensnares Cara.

Karl’s faith in a neighbour is shaken.

Harold is stunned by a revelation.