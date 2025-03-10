Death and Darcy’s return in April Neighbours spoilers

Neighbours has released new spoilers for late March and early April, revealing what’s in store after its huge 40th Anniversary week.

Next week, as Neighbours celebrates 40 years on the air, three huge storylines reach their climax.

Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) wedding day arrives, but when Krista sleeps with Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) on the night before the wedding, her world is set to come crashing down.

On the morning of the wedding, Fallon realises that she’s the one in the wrong. She reveals to Krista that it was a lie – she and Leo hadn’t slept together, and Leo is devoted to her.

Producers are keeping tight-lipped about whether Krista makes it down the aisle – will her conscience get the better of her, or will Seb reveal all, as he snakes around the wedding venue determined not to let ‘Krusty’ and Leo tie the knot?

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) is back in Erinsborough, after Remi (Naomi Rukavina) managed to track her down.

Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) arrive back on Ramsay Street just as Chelsea is stepping out of the car, and Paul immediately realises that he might have become a father for the eighth time.

As the 40th Anniversary week goes on, a DNA test will reveal whether Paul or IT investigator Jeffrey is the father of Chelsea’s baby boy.

But with Paul already enamoured by baby Thomas before he’s even learnt whether he’s the dad, how will Terese cope with the latest bombshell in their nearly 10-year on-again, off-again relationship.

Her “frustration reaches a crisis point” on Wednesday 26th March. How will she cope with Chelsea’s ongoing presence?

Meanwhile, Max (Ben Jackson) has spent the past few months in Erinsborough, on the run from the dangerous men he angered back in Brisbane.

A few weeks ago, Lachie (Jack Hayes) took Sadie (Emerald Chan) from the Back Lane Bar as she enjoyed a night out with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), while Carter (Linc Hassler) tracked down Max and forced him into his car, telling him that it was the only way that Sadie would be safe.

Max is now back in Erinsborough, but in the huge anniversary week, the men from the Brisbane underworld track him down again.

As Max, Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Sadie, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Roxy (Zima Anderson) head to the garage after hours, Lachie throws a Molotov cocktail into the building, engulfing it in flames, and it’s not clear if they’ll all make it out alive.

The new teaser spoilers reveal that someone doesn’t survive the week, but who will it be?

Plus, after 20 years away from Erinsborough, dodgy doctor Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) returns!

Why is he back, and how will Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) feel about reconnecting with the man who brought them so much pain two decades ago?

Also, as Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) “The Story of Erinsborough” event gets underway, a very familiar face is about to turn Harold’s (Ian Smith) world upside down.

Just who is Agnes (Anne Charleston), the woman with more than a passing resemblance to Harold’s (Ian Smith) beloved late wife Madge?

The new teasers reveal that “suspicions surround a shock death” – did someone die in the garage fire, or has one of the other storylines taken a dark turn?

Newly released photos from the week after reveal that Sadie, Max and Byron all survive.

However, with no sign of Nicolette or Roxy, and Jane (Annie Jones) seen looking concerned as the homicide investigation gets underway, could one of them have perished?

Photos from Monday 24th March also show Fallon looking distraught – could Sebastian have been the one who died?

In an exclusive chat with Back to the Bay, Tim Kano recently revealed that he would do anything to protect his relationship with Krista – just how far would he go?

“Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up” on Wednesday 26th March – if Seb is the one who died, did Leo have anything to do with it?

His “hopes falter with fate altering news” on Tuesday 1st April, with photos showing both him and Krista being interviewed by the police.

Then, the following day, “a shocking twist means Leo can’t catch a break.” Is he being set up?

Meanwhile, “Krista returns to a world of pain” – is she struggling under the weight of her secret, or has Leo found out the truth?

Or is her pain coming from being reunited with Chelsea, the woman who caused her to lose her baby last year?

Plus, with Karl hiding a growing addiction to painkillers, he finds himself “caught out” – but who has discovered his secret? Could it be Darcy?

Things get worse for Karl as the month comes to an end.

“An act of kindness leaves Karl wary” on Tuesday 25th March, and he’s “shocked by a mishap with a patient” on Monday 31st March – are the painkillers clouding his judgement?

His “reputation hits a blow” on Wednesday 2nd April – how long can he keep the truth to himself?

And as Darcy starts to bond with his new neighbours – with photos showing him chatting to Chelsea and Sadie – does he have an ulterior motive for returning to his old suburb?

Harold will also spend more time with Agnes, the woman with a striking resemblance to his late wife.

With Agnes playing a part in Harold’s exit storyline, just what is in store for the pair?

“JJ helps make a surprising discovery” on Wednesday 26th March – as he and Agnes trawl through documents, what has the teen discovered about Agnes’s true identity?

“Harold is stunned by a revelation” on Thursday 3rd April. What has he learnt?

And with Chelsea back in town, Paul grows closer to Thomas, her newborn baby.

It hasn’t yet been revealed whether Paul is the father, but as Paul continues to bond with the baby, how will Terese feel as she “struggles with Paul’s decision” on Thursday 27th March?

Paul isn’t the only one forming an attachment to Thomas. Cara (Sara West) is bonding with the newborn too, and “Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.”

With Cara still struggling to come to terms with the fact she’ll never have another baby of her own, is she growing too attached to Thomas?

Here’s everything that’s in store in late March and early April:

Monday 24th March (Episode 9212 / 309)

Suspicion surrounds a shock death.

Krista returns to a world of pain.

Karl is caught out.

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 9213 / 310)

A homicide investigation begins.

An act of kindness leaves Karl wary.

A resident wears the fallout of their choice.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 9214 / 311)

Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up.

Terese’s frustration reaches a crisis point.

JJ helps make a surprising discovery.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 9215 / 312)

Terese struggles with Paul’s decision.

Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.

Monday 31st March (Episode 9216 / 313)

Karl is shocked by a mishap with a patient.

Cara realises she still has some reconciliation to do.

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 9217 / 314)

Will Karl’s secret be exposed?

Krista fights for forgiveness.

Leo’s hopes falter with fate altering news.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 9218 / 315)

A shocking twist means Leo can’t catch a break.

Karl’s reputation hits a blow.

Terese’s grievances start to build.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 9219 / 316)

Paul ensnares Cara.

Karl’s faith in a neighbour is shaken.

Harold is stunned by a revelation.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.