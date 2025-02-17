Neighbours EXCLUSIVE – Krista and Leo’s wedding day heartbreak

Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary episodes see Leo and Krista prepare to tie the knot, but a cheating scandal threatens their future. Majella Davis and Tim Kano tell us what to expect.

The 40th anniversary episodes kick off Monday 17th March, as a number of storylines reach an exciting climax.

Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) wedding day is in jeopardy, a DNA test reveals the father of Chelsea’s (Viva Bianca) newborn baby, and a terrifying fire leaves lives on the line, before one resident says goodbye forever.

Also, two very familiar faces return to Erinsborough…

The episodes are tense, fast-paced, and some of the best to grace our screens since Amazon brought Neighbours back to life in September 2023.

Sitting down with us shortly after performing at the London Palladium as part of Neighbours‘ 40th Anniversary Tour, Majella Davis (Krista) and Tim Kano (Leo) are clearly proud to be part of such a monumental week of episodes, as they reveal what’s in store for their big day.

First, some background. Leo proposed to Krista on Christmas Day, getting down on one knee in front of his friends and family, with daughter Abigail (Nikita Kato) by his side.

Since then, things have gone downhill for the couple – and it’s about to get a lot worse.

Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) has been a foreboding presence for months, but ultimately it’s Fallon (Kate Connick) who sends them on a downward spiral in the lead-up to their big day.

Fallon arrived just in time to see Sebastian kissing Krista, after professing his love for her.

While Krista insists that she only sees Seb as a friend, Fallon is struggling to believe it, after Seb revealed that Krista was the reason he rejected her marriage proposal and fled.

In the coming weeks, Fallon begins to develop a crush on Leo, and believes that he deserves better than Krista.

In the week leading up to Krista and Leo’s wedding, she makes a series of dastardly moves which have the potential to destroy their relationship forever.

On Wednesday 5th March, she brings Seb back to town, hoping that his presence will coax out Krista’s true romantic feelings. At the same time, she grows ever closer to Leo, causing Krista to become jealous of their burgeoning friendship.

When Fallon encourages Leo to read the letter that Sebastian wrote to Krista, he betrays his fiancée’s trust by doing just that – and is stunned to learn that Sebastian is convinced that Krista has feelings for him too.

On the eve of the wedding, Fallon lies to Krista, claiming that she and Leo slept together.

Her lie prompts a devastated Krista to fall back on alcohol, and as Sebastian comforts her, she leans in for a kiss!

The next morning – her wedding day – she emerges from Sebastian’s bedroom, distraught. She’s just ruined everything.

“Oh my gosh, it’s just such a wild thing to have happened,” Majella tells us. “A wedding is already a stressful time, so there’s a lot happening.

“There’s a lot of miscommunication in terms of her relationship with Fallon, and with Seb and Leo. There’s been a bit of tension there.

“So then after what happens the night before, when she wakes up, it’s regret. She didn’t want to sleep with Seb – it’s immediate regret and confusion, and stress about whether or not the day is going to roll ahead as she hopes.”

Krista then faces a monumental dilemma – does she tell Leo what she did and risk their wedding falling apart, or does she keep her night with Seb a secret?

“I think [Krista] knows she’s going to have to tell [Leo], but her biggest fear is losing him,” Majella explains. “She loves him so much, and she really does want to marry him.

“So, I think with the confusion and the stress of it all, in the moment, she makes the decision not to tell him, to keep the relationship safe as it is, and so they can get married.”

However, as the guests await the arrival of the happy couple, in a beautiful waterfront ceremony surrounded by their loved ones, there’s still a major hurdle.

Sebastian is snaking his way around the outside of the venue, waiting for the perfect opportunity to reveal all.

But could Leo, who has already threatened to ruin Seb’s life once before, and has Robinson blood in his veins, put a stop to Sebastian’s meddling once and for all?

“I think he’d go pretty far and do whatever it takes,” Tim reveals. “Definitely with someone who’s come in and meddling in his relationship.

“[Leo’s] finally happy, he’s found someone who he loves so much, and who he’d love to be the mother for his daughter as well. It’s the big family unit that he’s been looking for.”

“So I think he would really, really do whatever it takes [to protect that]. And that’s the best part of being a Robinson, is that you do go to [those kinds of] depths, you push the limits.”

When we ask whether Leo would be capable of killing for love, Tim doesn’t hesitate: “Absolutely! I think anyone is.”

Just how far will he go to get Seb out of his life forever?

Krista and Leo first got together in early 2024, and while they had a turbulent first few months as Krista battled her demons, Leo stood by her even when her relapse saw Abigail (Nikita Kato) accidentally ingest some of her pills.

So why was Krista so quick to believe that Leo would cheat on her after all they’ve been through?

“That was something that I was really concerned about too, because in that situation normally you’d go and check with your partner and say, ‘Is this true?'” Majella explains.

Laughing, she adds: “And then we could have just saved this whole mess, couldn’t we?”

“I think that she’s seeing these moments between Fallon and Leo in the lead-up to that, that have clocked something in her brain.

“And there’s a sense of jealousy as well because her sister’s come into her life. She wants to make things right with her sister and have this incredible relationship with her, but she sees that her partner is developing that relationship with her instead.”

“And although that’s a beautiful thing – you want your family to love your new partner – she’s quite jealous and thrown that [Fallon and Leo] are getting along better than she and Fallon are.

“So yeah, I think that all those little moments – she sees them at the engagement party, she’s been clocked by Aaron, who’s seen a couple of things – and then again, the stress of the wedding and all that kind of stuff, she’s not in her clear mind.

“So that’s why she believes it. And why would [Fallon] lie about that?”

So can she keep it a secret?

“I don’t think she could keep a secret, because she knows that it’s the wrong thing to hide that from him,” Majella confirms.

And does she deserve forgiveness?

“Krista does everything that she can to show that it was a mistake, that it was a one-time thing,” Majella continues. “I think that, yeah, the way that people respond in the aftermath of those situations shows their true sense of loyalty.”

But will she reveal all to Leo before walking down the aisle, and how will Leo react when he finally finds out the truth?

You’ll just have to wait and see – and stay tuned, as a huge twist at the end of the week is about to change everything!

Neighbours’ 40th Anniversary Week begins Monday 17th March.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for this week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.