Neighbours has released new spoilers and 61 photos for early March, teasing some big returns, two couples on the rocks, and danger lurking for the residents of Erinsborough… again!

The show celebrates its 40th anniversary on 18th March 2025 – the anniversary that almost never was!

While we don’t yet know what’s in store for the anniversary itself, the latest teasers cover the fortnight before the milestone week, giving us an idea of the storylines which will feature.

1) Jane’s future is in the balance

Next week sees Jane (Annie Jones) and Clint’s (Jason Wilder) sexy night-time visits to Eirene Rising revealed to the world.

By the looks of previously-released photos for late February, Jane’s set to be pulled in front of the dreaded Education Department and suspended from work.

Yet the identity of the frisky couple in the abandoned apartment isn’t the only mystery, as we’re also on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who’s stealing cleaning products from the Eirene Rising store cupboard!

Is it Clint, Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone) – who’s also been sneaking around Eirene late at night – or someone else? Perhaps Jane herself!

Either way, on Monday 3rd March, the mischief “continues to rise”, and Jane’s future at Erinsborough High “hangs in the balance” as the shocking truth of the thief’s identity is revealed!

In the same episode, Nicolette is “caught red-handed”. Surely not?!

2) Will Remi find Chelsea?

Ok, Nicolette has got more pressing issues than stealing some hand soap – she’s teamed up with Cara (Sara West) and they’re trying to track down Chelsea (Viva Bianca), who by now has a newborn baby to care for.

Cara revealed to Nic that her sister had asked her for help when they crossed paths at Melbourne Airport, but Cara turned her down, and now she’s feeling guilty.

The pair track down Cara’s cousin Maddie next week, who used to be close to Chelsea and just so happens to be a midwife. Maddie is initially reluctant to share any info, until Nicolette turns on the charm and tries to seduce the truth out of her.

While this is going on, poor Remi (Naomi Rukavina) is kept in the dark, with Cara oddly unwilling to share her secret – something which is bound to create some serious confusion when Remi keeps walking in on Cara and Nicolette together.

Later in February, “Cara makes a heartbreaking decision” – after hitting a dead end, has she decided to end the search for Chelsea?

However, the story doesn’t end there, as “Nicolette is caught red-handed” on Monday 3rd March. The following day, “Cara decides she can’t lie anymore, but her confession has repercussions for Nicolette.”

While things then go a little bit quiet, Thursday 13th March sees “Remi embark on a mysterious plan.”

With the 40th anniversary week kicking off just after Remi embarks on her plan, is she about to track Chelsea down just in time for some serious fireworks?

Oh, and for some reason, Cara and Remi are looking at a self-defence leaflet. We have no idea why, but it’s bound to come in handy when the next guest villain arrives.

3) Fallon’s feelings grow

On Tuesday 4th March, “Fallon’s plans escalate and her feelings for someone grow.”

TV Week recently revealed that new arrival Fallon (Kate Connick) is developing feelings for Leo (Tim Kano), who is of course the fiancé of her half-sister Krista (Majella Davis).

Her last relationship was with Sebastian (Rarmian Newton), Krista’s best friend, but he ghosted her after she proposed to him.

Fallon is currently convinced that Krista has feelings for Seb, and now that she’s developing a crush on Leo, it looks like Fallon is going to be causing plenty of issues in the lead-up to Krista and Leo’s big day.

New photos show Fallon and Leo looking cosy as they share a hug, and it seems Taye (Lakota Johnson) might be the first one to realise Fallon’s crush, as he gives her some serious side-eye.

On Wednesday 5th March, “Fallon causes a divide between a much-loved couple,” as photos show Leo and Krista ripping into each other.

4) JJ is left on the outer

Another couple on the rocks are JJ (Riley Bryant) and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), as Dex (Marley Williams) grows close to his brother’s girlfriend.

You may remember that both JJ and Dex developed crushes on Nell at the same time, and despite Nell having a crush on JJ, he initially rejected her, not wanting to hurt his younger brother.

In the end, Nell and JJ put Dex’s feelings to one side and shared their first kiss.

After a brief spell of long-distance when Nell made a temporary move to Colac, they’re now both together on Ramsay Street, and couldn’t be happier.

However, early next month, “Nell’s project puts JJ on the outer.”

It seems that Dex will get involved in the mystery new project, as the following day, “JJ continues to feel left out as Nell and Dex bond.”

With new photos show them sharing a hug in the corridor of Erinsborough High, does JJ have anything to worry about?

5) Krista and Leo’s joint stag and hen do!

Despite Fallon’s best efforts, nothing will get in the way of Krista and Leo’s joint hen and buck’s night.

With Roxy (Zima Anderson) back in town from Thursday 20th February, what else could it be but cowboy-themed?

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) looks on in awe as she spots the size of the bucking bronco.

Everyone gets into the party spirit… but while Taye and Fallon dance together, her mind is on someone else, and she’s soon laughing and joking with Leo.

Fallon later looks decidedly unimpressed after a conversation with Taye – has he accused her of developing feelings for her sister’s husband-to-be?

6) Holly is in trouble. No surprises there.

On Thursday 6th March, “Holly joins forces with a rival to begin an investigation.” At this point, it’s not even worth trying to keep her on the straight and narrow.

This week, Aaron (Matt Wilson) lands himself in hospital after drinking a spiked whiskey which was meant for Max (Ben Jackson).

As Max left his drink unattended at the bar, a figure slipped a white powder into it, but it was Aaron who suffered the ill effects.

Later this month, Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) will be targeted, as they head into the city for drinks, with no idea they’re being watched by Lachie (Jack Hayes), one of the men with a grudge against Max.

Max also comes face to face with leader Carter (Linc Hassler), and it’s not currently clear what kind of danger he’ll be in.

Yet just one day after Holly begins her foolish search, “a danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.”

Photos from Monday 10th March show Lachie in The Waterhole, as he talks to Roxy.

Is Roxy the ‘rival’ Holly has teamed up with, and has she managed to lure Lachie there as part of their plan?

On Tuesday 11th March, “Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move,” but on Wednesday 12th March, he’s “in growing danger.”

Will Carter and Lachie make their ultimate move in the 40th anniversary week?

7) Five big returnees

Early March also sees the return of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who is currently off in New York to allow Nell time to settle in at No. 22.

He “returns with a proposition for Terese,” but he also continues to clash with Nell – great to see their time apart really helped mend that rift…

Also back are Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), who’ve spent the past couple of months in Italy.

Having taken time off of Eirene Rising to care for Karl after his accident, “Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.”

With Terese having called upon Roxy to help her out in Susan’s absence, is Roxy ready to give her new position up without a fight?

Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) is also back, as he clashes with Andrew over his son’s plight.

Plus, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is back again, and appears to be playing happy families with Terese, Paul and JJ.

8) Fallon ramps up her plan

As Fallon’s plan escalates on Tuesday 4th March, she brings Sebastian back to town.

That’s right, the sigh of relief we all breathed when he departed a couple of weeks ago was all for nothing.

On Wednesday 12th March, “Fallon ramps up her devious plans,” and her “meddling takes effect” the following day.

As Krista and Seb sit down together at Harold’s, “Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.”

Will it be big enough to blow her and Leo’s wedding off course, or will they tie the knot in the show’s 40th anniversary week?

Here’s the full set of photos and teasers for early March:

Monday 3rd March (Episode 9200 / 297)

The mischief happening around Eirini continues to rise.

Jane’s future hangs in the balance after a shocking truth is revealed.

Nicolette is caught red-handed.

Tuesday 4th March (Episode 9201 / 298)

Cara decides she can’t lie anymore, but her confession has repercussions for Nicolette.

Fallon’s plans escalate and her feelings for someone grow.

Nell’s project puts JJ on the outer.

Wednesday 5th March (Episode 9202 / 299)

Fallon causes a divide between a much-loved couple.

JJ continues to feel left out as Nell and Dex bond.

Thursday 6th March (Episode 9203 / 300)

Leo and Krista come together for a celebration!

Holly joins forces with a rival to begin an investigation.

Monday 10th March (Episode 9204 / 301)

A danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.

Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.

Byron makes a surprise declaration.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 9205 / 302)

Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move.

Paul returns with a proposition for Terese.

Nell and Paul continue to clash heads.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 9206 / 303)

Fallon ramps up her devious plans.

Terese is given an ultimatum.

Max is in growing danger.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 9207 / 304)

Fallon’s meddling takes effect.

Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.

Remi embarks on a mysterious plan.

Before then, there are still two weeks of drama in store. Here’s what’s coming up at the end of February:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.

Monday 24th February (Episode 9196 / 293)

Max is determined to protect his friends.

Jane navigates the fallout.

A fun night out takes a sinister turn.

Tuesday 25th February (Episode 9197 / 294)

Ramsay Street fears for one of their own.

Max’s past comes back to bite.

Cara makes a heartbreaking decision.

Krista pushes through with a grand gesture.

Taye lays down an ultimatum.

Wednesday 26th February (Episode 9198 / 295)

An emotional outburst leaves Krista concerned.

Fallon’s emerging feelings threaten the status quo.

Taye and Remi connect.

Vera’s suspicions are piqued.

Thursday 27th February (Episode 9199 / 296)

Jane attempts to get to the bottom of the Eirini Rising and school thefts.

Sadie attempts to regain some normality in her life.