Neighbours reveals late February spoilers in 58 new photos

New Neighbours spoilers have been released for late February, teasing Roxy’s return, another neighbour in peril, and Cara’s heartbreaking decision.

As announced earlier this month, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) will head back to Erinsborough in the coming weeks, and the teaser spoilers have now revealed that she will make a “a fiery return” on Thursday 20th February.

Wild child Roxy first arrived in Erinsborough in April 2019 after her mum Gemma Ramsay (Beth Buchanan) sent her to Melbourne, hoping that Roxy’s aunt Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) would be able to tame her.

She made quite the impression as she partied at The Waterhole upon arriving in her new home, but quietened down over the years. She married Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) in January 2022, and the pair departed Erinsborough for Darwin in early 2022 after learning that Roxy was pregnant.

Roxy returned to Erinsborough in 2022 as part of Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) exit storyline, before she and Kyle paid Erinsborough one last visit for the show’s then-final episodes in July 2022.

Max (Ben Jackson) and Roxy are second cousins, with Max’s dad Shane (Peter O’Brien) being the cousin of Roxy’s mum Gemma, and photos show the pair reuniting – in what could be one of Max’s final moments of happiness before his past catches up with him. More on that later.

It appears that Roxy is back to help out Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at Eirene Rising. Terese is currently running the place single-handedly, thanks to Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) sudden departure to join Karl (Alan Fletcher) in Italy late last year.

With new resident Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) to contend with, who immediately gets off on the wrong foot with fellow residents Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury), it seems Terese has decided she needs an extra pair of hands to manage the never-ending conflict.

Will Roxy’s firey attitude be just the ticket to put Moira in her place?

Elsewhere, Max’s past finally catches up with him, as the people he’s hiding from track him down to Erinsborough. More on that in our full article here.

Max arrived in Erinsborough to escape danger in Queensland, with his dad Shane ordering him to lie low until the danger had passed.

This week sees Max reveal to Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) that a group of men began drinking at his usual bar in Brisbane, and one of them made a habit of hitting on his friend Kasey. When she finally agreed to go for a drink with him, the man roofied her.

Max tried to get payback by tracking down the guy who did it, giving him a taste of his own medicine by roofying him back. However, the man nearly died when Max left him to walk home in the scorching heat, and he was later revealed to be the younger brother of someone from the Brisbane underworld.

Despite the gang not knowing who Max is or where to find him, he’s living in fear that they’ll eventually track him down. In late February, they do just that.

On Tuesday 11th February, “a mystery woman searches for Max”. Then, on Thursday 20th February, “Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him”.

Then, on Monday 24th February,“a fun night out takes a sinister turn.” Photos reveal that Holly and Sadie head into the city where they drink at the Back Lane Bar.

However, they’re unaware they’re being watched by a mysterious man named Lachie (Jack Hayes) who’s lurking in the shadows – are Max’s actions in Queensland about to land one of the pair in serious danger?

The following day, Tuesday 25th February, “Ramsay Street fears for one of their own” as “Max’s past comes back to bite.”

Photos from that episode show Byron, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and two other police officers looking frantic out in the bush. Have the girls gone missing?

At the same time, Max comes face to face with a sinister man named Carter (Linc Hassler) – just what danger is he in?

On Monday 17th February, “Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.”

As we revealed earlier this week, Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) will plant a passionate kiss on Krista (Majella Davis) at the end of this week’s episodes, before professing his love for her next week.

Krista knocks him back, but Seb remains convinced that his oldest friend harbours feelings for him. What neither of them realise is that Krista’s half-sister Fallon (Kate Connick) has just arrived in town, and witnessed Seb’s attempt to kiss Krista.

We soon learn that Fallon and Seb used to date, and that Fallon proposed, before Seb ghosted her and disappeared without an explanation. Having witnessed the kiss, Fallon is convinced that Seb left her to be with Krista.

Seb finally opens up to Fallon, explaining that he ghosted her as he was indeed in love with Krista. Despite learning that Krista is engaged to Leo (Tim Kano), it seems that Fallon worries that Krista has feelings for Seb too.

Unsure whether Krista and Seb were playing around behind her back, she uses her time in Erinsborough to keep an eye on Krista, and quickly makes a beeline for Leo.

On Monday 17th February, as a fancy dinner gets underway at Yorokobi, Fallon – who has bagged herself a job at the venue – keeps a close eye on Krista and Leo as they enjoy a romantic meal together.

It seems that Krista hasn’t told Leo about Seb’s attempts to kiss her, as her “secret comes under threat” the following day.

It’s a matter of when, not if, Fallon will reveal all. On Wednesday 19th February, “Leo feels the sting of betrayal” – has he learnt the truth already?

If so, it doesn’t look like the revelation will split them up, as “Krista pushes through with a grand gesture” on Tuesday 25th February, dancing with her husband-to-be at another Yorokobi event.

Yet it isn’t enough to cool Fallon’s suspicions, as she watches on in anger.

Meanwhile, Cara (Sara West) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) team up on a mission.

In Neighbours‘ December Season Finale, as the Varga-Murphys prepared to board a flight to New York, Cara caught a glimpse of her sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca), heavily pregnant, stepping off a flight to Melbourne.

A flashback in the coming weeks reveals that Cara spoke to Chelsea at the airport, and is now keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Overwhelmed by the weight of the secret, she eventually unloads on Nicolette (Hannah Monson) – and it looks like the pair will launch a mission to track down Chelsea and bring her back to Erinsborough.

And as “Cara wrestles with her guilt,” will she be able to keep Chelsea’s secret hidden from those around her?

On Wednesday 19th February, “Cara keeps up her deception,” then the following Tuesday, she “makes a heartbreaking decision.” What has she decided to do?

Also next month, Jane is “unsettled by a suggestion” on Wednesday 19th February, as she keeps her secret relationship with cleaner Clint (Jason Wilder) under wraps.

The pair have recently begun dating, but Jane faces a shock this week when she realises that her new younger man is the new cleaner at Erinsborough High.

She puts an end to their relationship, but as she finds him shirtless in the school later this week, she has a hard time fighting the urge to see him again.

Previously released teasers for early February reveal that she will give in to temptation, and the pair will sneak into the Eirene Rising cleaning cupboard, where they’re nearly caught by Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

The saga continues later in the month, and “the walls close in on Jane” on Wednesday 19th February, before her “news causes waves” the following day.

It appears she fesses up (or is caught in the act!), with Terese shocked and delighted in equal measures.

However, her elicit fling will cause her serious problems, as she sits down for a tense meeting with Education Department representative Lana (Elizabeth Parisi).

It appears her actions cause her to lose her job as Erinsborough High Principal, as she “navigates the fallout” on Monday 24th February.

She looks forlorn back in No. 32, with a box of her belongings beside her on the kitchen counter.

Thankfully, she soon has more mundane things to worry about, as she “attempts to get to the bottom of the Eirini Rising and school thefts.”

That is, unless she suspects her new man – who just so happens to be a cleaner at both Erinsborough High and Eirene Rising – is to blame? Awkward…

Elsewhere, “Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.”

Plus, new arrival Taye (Lakota Johnson), continues to try to reconnect with half-sister Remi, as he “lays down an ultimatum” on Tuesday 25th February.

The following day, “Taye and Remi connect” – will the estranged siblings manage to get through their issues?

Here’s everything that’s in store in the final two weeks of February:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.

Monday 24th February (Episode 9196 / 293)

Max is determined to protect his friends.

Jane navigates the fallout.

A fun night out takes a sinister turn.

Tuesday 25th February (Episode 9197 / 294)

Ramsay Street fears for one of their own.

Max’s past comes back to bite.

Cara makes a heartbreaking decision.

Krista pushes through with a grand gesture.

Taye lays down an ultimatum.

Wednesday 26th February (Episode 9198 / 295)

An emotional outburst leaves Krista concerned.

Fallon’s emerging feelings threaten the status quo.

Taye and Remi connect.

Vera’s suspicions are piqued.

Thursday 27th February (Episode 9199 / 296)

Jane attempts to get to the bottom of the Eirini Rising and school thefts.

Sadie attempts to regain some normality in her life.