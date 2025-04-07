Home and Away Spoilers – Harper cuts Tane out of her life

This week on Home and Away in Australia, after calling off her wedding, Harper tells Tane that she wants nothing more to do with him – she’s raising their baby alone!

There were sighs of relief last week when Harper (Jessica Redmayne) finally called off her wedding to Tane (Ethan Browne), having faced the fact that she would be committing herself to a loveless marriage.

Although Harper had been in love with Tane before they even slept together, it had become clear that their subsequent relationship and engagement had only come out of a sense of duty from Tane, when he discovered Harper was expecting their child.

It was clear to both Harper’s sister Dana (Ally Harris) and Tane’s best man Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) that Tane’s heart wasn’t truly in it, but Harper insisted on pushing ahead despite her own reservations.

Confronted early on by Cash over whether he was in love with Harper, Tane had already admitted that he wasn’t “in” love with her, but cared for her deeply and was sure it would come soon enough.

But it never did, at least not before the wedding, and Harper continued kidding herself despite admitting to Dana that Tane had never told her that he loved her.

The evening before the ceremony, Dana found her sister sobbing in her room whilst trying on the wedding dress, but it was clear that they weren’t tears of happiness.

Persuaded by Dana to go and ask Tane how he truly felt, Harper made her way over to Saxon Avenue, only to hear as she approached the door that a concerned Cash was again quizzing Tane with the exact same question—do you love Harper?

Harper entered the house, telling Tane that she’d also like to know the answer. She was heartbroken when Tane subsequently admitted that he didn’t love her, but again reiterated how deeply he cared for her and wanted to be there for his son.

The next morning, as everyone prepared for the wedding, Harper returned to Tane’s having made a decision. There wasn’t going to be a wedding.

“I want more,” Harper told Tane. “I deserve more. I won’t bring our child up in a lie, and I don’t want a loveless marriage.”

Deep down, Tane knew that Harper was right.

With their relationship now over, Dana asked Harper how they were going to move forward with co-parenting baby Archie, who is due to arrive next week. Particularly since Tane was planning to be at the birth.

Harper hadn’t even had time to think about that, and had no idea what to do.

This week, Harper’s anger over the whole situation takes over, as she tells Tane that she wants nothing more to do with him!

“I don’t want you in Archie’s life at all, because I am going to to this all on my own!” Harper is seen telling Tane in a promo for this week’s episodes.

“You can’t just shut me out of my son’s life,” Tane begs.

“Oh yes I can,” Harper replies.

As Tane asks why she’s doing this, Harper tells him that she can’t even look at him.

Tane is later seen venting to Cash, stating that his son is coming and he needs to know his dad.

“If you break someone’s heart,” Cash points out. “You do not get to call the shots.”

With the birth of his longed-for child less than a week away, is Tane really going to be cut out of his life before it’s even begun?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 7th April (Episode 8462)

Eden can’t catch a break. Levi spills the beans.

Tuesday 8th April (Episode 8463)

Is Mali’s love unrequited? Roo refuses to listen. Bree’s worried for Sonny.

Wednesday 9th April (Episode 8364)

Theo is on a dangerous path. Eliza rebels. Remi and Sonny settle scores.

Thursday 10th April (Episode 8365)

Tane can’t protect Harper. Sonny puts himself in the firing line. Theo ignores the warnings.