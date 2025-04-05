9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 7th to 11th April

Next week on Coronation Street, Debbie gets a devastating diagnosis, Carl Webster arrives on the cobbles, Todd discovers Theo’s secret, and Ronnie proposes.

1) Debbie receives devastating news

Debbie (Sue Devaney) is dealt a devastating blow next week, as she seeks help regarding the unusual symptoms she’s experienced in recent weeks.

Debbie has been showing signs of forgetfulness amongst other things, with questions still remaining over an incident in the ginnel a couple of weeks ago.

Debbie had been making her way over to the Michaelis house to confront Mick (Joe Layton) over some loud music, but when Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) later found her collapsed with a head wound, the finger was soon pointed at Mick for attacking her.

Debbie had already made an enemy of Mick, after she refused to pay an over-inflated call-out fee for his services at the hotel during a power cut. Mick pointed out that the energy company had informed her of a planned outage, but Debbie denied ever having received notification.

Next week, Ronnie suggests that he contact the police over Mick and his ongoing vendetta, but a reluctant Debbie puts him off and says she’ll do it herself later on. Later, privately, Debbie makes a phone call, explaining that she’s had a couple of incidents lately and could do with talking to someone…

In a standout episode on Wednesday, Debbie attends an appointment with a private doctor, where she lists out all the incidents that have occurred over the past weeks.

Viewers will see various flashbacks to these moments, filling in the gaps that explain what really happened.

When Debbie lost her purse in the cafe and blamed Mick for stealing it, it’s revealed that she later found it in the fridge; the day that she brought Jack home from school following his near-suspension, it is shown that Debbie had dramatically lost her temper with her nephew; and the day in the ginnel is finally explained when we see that Debbie had simply collapsed, but let Ronnie believe that it was Mick’s fault.

“She’s behaving erratically and shouting a lot, even at her loved ones, in a way that feels out of control,” Sue Devaney tells us. “She probably thinks it’s just the menopause, being of a certain age. That is until she talks to the specialist.”

The doctor is clearly concerned as the list of Debbie’s symptoms is laid out, and he eventually informs her that he believes she suffered a TIA (a mini-stroke). As a result, he would like to send her for further tests, suspecting that it could be down to young-onset dementia.

The specialist advises a devastated Debbie to be completely honest with Ronnie over the suspected diagnosis, but as she heads back to the hotel she gets straight back into work mode, opting to keep things to herself for now.

“I think Debbie is in denial and wants to pretend everything is alright until it’s not,” Sue explains. “She’s a protector of her family, even though she doesn’t have children. She doesn’t want to worry them.”

“It’s like her world is being exploded. Also, people will treat you differently. She wants people to see her as the Debbie they know, the one who is in control and running a business. She doesn’t want them to see her as someone else.”

The upcoming story was first leaked to the press late last year, leading to an outcry from viewers and a petition which has gathered over 2,300 signatures to date.

“It’s really lovely that Debbie is loved,” Sue comments. “And I didn’t realise what people thought of Debbie, they love Debbie and that’s brilliant. But Debbie’s not going anywhere yet. Debbie has been diagnosed and this is her journey.”

“We’re all frightened of the inevitable that’s going to happen which is going to be death and nobody knows how we’re going to die. Viewers read things like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re killing Debbie off’. Well, actually, it’s amazing that they’re giving Debbie this brilliant story.”

“Obviously, down the line, you don’t survive dementia,” Sue adds, admitting that she had mixed feelings when told about the story. “So I knew that the story would eventually come to an end and my character would come to an end.”

2) Kevin lashes out

Meanwhile, Debbie’s brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) continues to push his loved ones away as he struggles to come to terms with beginning his cancer treatment.

Relations between Kevin and son Jack are at a particular low following the e-scooter incident last week, and Jack is fuming when Kevin grounds him.

Kevin had also crossed swords with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) over Jack’s friendship with Hope (Isabella Flanagan), arguing over which of their children was leading the other astray. Frustrated with Kevin’s attitude, Tyrone dramatically quit the garage.

Tyrone is keen to put the whole thing behind them and start afresh, but Kevin is soon rounding on Tyrone again when they see each other in the Rovers, having already snapped at barmaid Glenda (Jodie Prenger).

When Tyrone takes Kevin to task, calling him nasty and selfish, Kevin responds by punching him.

Abi is appalled when she hears how Kevin has been behaving, but when she confronts him she finds herself the subject of one of his tirades, as he makes some cruel remarks about her.

Seeking refuge in the garage, Abi talks with Tyrone as they both realise that Kevin seems to be deliberately going out of his way to make his loved ones hate him.

Tyrone later calls over at No.13 and tells Kevin to stop bottling up his fears and let his family and friends in, but will he listen?

3) Kevin tries to make amends

Later in the week, it seems Kevin has taken Tyrone’s words to heart as he attempts to put things right with his family and friends.

While Jack still continues to give his dad the cold shoulder, Kevin joins Tyrone, Ronnie, Tim (Joe Duttine), George (Tony Maudsley) and Eileen (Sue Cleaver) for a darts competition in the Rovers.

Kevin apologises to Tyrone, and perks up when Ronnie reveals that he is thinking of proposing to Debbie, urging him to go for it with his blessing.

Ronnie’s good mood is quickly soured when he has another run-in with Mick however, and losing his temper he pins Mick up against the wall, forcing Kevin and Tyrone to step in.

Kevin soon wins over Jack by gifting him some go-karting tickets, and with a big bunch of flowers for Abi by way of an apology, she’s relieved that things are returning to some sort of normality…

4) Ronnie proposes

As Debbie continues to keep her potential diagnosis a secret, Ronnie calls into the hotel with her lunch, pointing out that she forgot to take it with her. Debbie is forced to mask her inner turmoil as she thanks him.

Ronnie’s horrified when Tim later admits to him that he may have let slip to Debbie about his plan to propose, and he rushes back to the hotel.

Taking Debbie to one side, Ronnie pulls out a ring and gets down on one knee as he asks for her hand in marriage. But in light of her recent news, how will Debbie react?

5) Abi has an unexpected attraction

Things are about to get even more complicated for Abi when she has a run-in with a stranger in Freshco’s car park.

As Abi goes to park, a man named Carl (Jonathan Howard) goes to steal her spot and the two end up colliding.

Abi’s furious as she lays into Carl, lashing out as she explains that her husband is currently suffering from cancer.

In her anger, she manages to give Carl a bloodied nose.

Abi immediately apologises but Carl merely shrugs it off as he heads back into his car, which then refuses to start.

Pointing out that she’s actually a mechanic, Abi offers to take look, and the two can’t help but exchange a bit of flirty banter. When Carl tells her that she’s gorgeous and wants to take her out for a drink, what will Abi say?

Later, as she meets up with Kevin, Ronnie and Debbie at the bistro, Abi tells them what went down in the supermarket car park, though sensibly opts to leave out the fact that she was attracted to this handsome stranger.

But after nipping to the ladies, Abi is shocked to return to the table and find Carl standing there talking to the others.

It turns out that he’s none other than Carl Webster, Kevin and Debbie’s younger half-brother who lives in Germany!

As the conversation continues, Kevin begins to regale his brother with the story of what happened to Abi in the car park, much to Abi’s embarrassment. But will Carl come clean about being the man that she met?

“He comes into Weatherfield to ostensibly be with his brother because he’s found out he’s got cancer but then we’ll discover Carl’s got some money issues back in Germany where he’s been living,” Jonathan Howard recently revealed.

“I don’t think Carl is going to be too bad but I don’t think he’s going to be good either, I think his heart is in the right place but he might be holding on to some resentment towards his brother because he’s left him to be on his own his whole life…”

6) Todd discovers Theo’s secret

Elsewhere on the street, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is down in the dumps after being rejected by Theo (James Cartwright) once again. The two had hooked up and spent an afternoon in bed together, only for Theo to leave No.11 via the back door in a rush as other members of the household returned.

Theo later returned and made it clear to Todd that it was a one-off, much to his disappointment.

When Theo approaches Todd next week, he’s had another turnaround and apologises for his behaviour, admitting that he does really like Todd, who quickly invites him back to the house.

But later that day, Todd is at work when Theo arrives to arrange a funeral… that of his mother-in-law!

Todd is stunned about the huge secret that Theo has been keeping, and when he confides in Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), he advises Todd to steer clear.

But it’s not long before there’s another knock on the back door—will Todd take Billy’s advice and send Theo on his way?

7) Tyrone has an unexpected visitor

The Websters aren’t the only family with a surprise arrival next week, as Tyrone returns home to find young son Dorin there!

Tyrone only learnt of Dorin’s existence last year when ex-girlfriend Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu) briefly visited Weatherfield to testify in a court case, but was heartbroken when the pair subsequently returned to Romania.

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) explains that Alina’s house has been damaged in a flood, and she needs them to look after Dorin while she tries to sort things out.

Though the circumstances are far from ideal, Tyrone is delighted to have the chance to get to know his son again.

8) Hope targets Sally and Tim

Over at No.4, Tim is thoughtful as he announces to Sally (Sally Dynevor) that whilst he loves their life together, he feels they could be doing more with it, and has an idea for a new challenge. He thinks they should become foster parents.

The pair had taken Mason (Luca Toolan) under their wing earlier this year as he looked to turn his life around, and it seemed that the couple’s influence was having a good effect, before his redemption was cruelly cut short when he was killed by his brothers.

The pair talk about the sort of child they would like to foster, and cheekily comment that they wouldn’t want to get a child like Hope on their doorstep.

Little do they realise that Hope has overheard their conversation, and begins plotting her revenge…

Later on, Sally and Tim are relaxing in the garden discussing the fostering idea when they find themselves under attack, from water balloons being thrown over the fence!

Furious, Sally turns around to spot Hope and Ruby (Billie Naylor), who are filming the attack, presumably planning for the Metcalfes to be the subject of their latest online prank video!

Although Sally still has doubts about the idea, Tim later secretly books himself into an information session on the fostering process…

Could No.4 soon be welcoming a foster child?

9) Jenny’s time is up

Also next week, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) receives a shock at the Rovers when Carla (Alison King) informs her that she’s decided to finally put the pub on the market.

Jenny had been hoping to use a recent £60k windfall to apply for a business loan to pay Carla back the money she owes her, but Carla has decided that time is up.

Carla explains that she wishes to pay Betsy (Sydney Martin) back the money she lent her for the kidney transplant, and with Jenny still not having come up with the goods, this is Carla’s only option.

Will Jenny be able to get the money together in time to save her precious pub?